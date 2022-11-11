Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Castle Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy some food and relax in the beautiful historic Ruby Falls Castle.
Location
1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37409
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1885 Grill St. Elmo - 3914 St Elmo Ave
No Reviews
3914 St Elmo Ave Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chattanooga
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurant
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurant
More near Chattanooga