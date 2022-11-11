Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Castle Café

1720 S Scenic Hwy

Chattanooga, TN 37409

Popular Items

Pathway Trails Pepperoni Pizza
Cravens Cheese Pizza
Nachos

Lookout Mountain Flatbread Pizza

Cravens Cheese Pizza

Cravens Cheese Pizza

$9.99

12-inch Flatbread Pizza Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Pathway Trails Pepperoni Pizza

Pathway Trails Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

12-inch Flatbread Pizza Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Pepperoni

Stalactite Sausage Pizza

Stalactite Sausage Pizza

$11.99

12-inch Flatbread Pizza Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sausage

Scenic City Salads

Chattown Chef

Chattown Chef

$10.99

Turkey, Ham, Hard Boil Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese on a bed of Lettuce. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Choo Choo Caesar with Chicken

Choo Choo Caesar with Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Strips, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons on a bed of Romaine Lettuce. Served with Caesar Dressing.

TN River Garden

TN River Garden

$9.99

Cucumber slices, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, and Shredded Cheese on a bed of Lettuce. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Ruby's Wraps & Sandwiches

Cave Tour Turkey and Cheese

Cave Tour Turkey and Cheese

$9.99

Turkey, American Cheese, and Romaine Lettuce in a Tortilla Wrap

Leo's Headlamp Ham and Cheese

Leo's Headlamp Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Ham, American Cheese, Romaine Lettuce on a Tortilla Wrap

Tower Vista Veggie

Tower Vista Veggie

$8.99

American Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cucumber in a Tortilla Wrap

Grotto Grilled Cheese

Grotto Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Made with American Cheese on Sourdough Bread

Nathan's Hotdog

Nathan's Hotdog

$5.49

Nathans All Beef Hotdog

Snacks

Miss Vickie's Kettle Style Chips

Miss Vickie's Kettle Style Chips

$1.99
Cinnamon Glazed Nuts

Cinnamon Glazed Nuts

$5.00

Cinnamon Glazed Nuts Pecans, Cashews, or Almonds

Nachos

Nachos

$4.99
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$3.49
Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$2.49
The BIG Cookie

The BIG Cookie

$2.99

Extra Large Triple Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookie

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffin

$3.99
Blueberry Cobbler Muffin

Blueberry Cobbler Muffin

$3.99
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Vanilla Greek Yogurt with blueberries served with Honey and Granola.

Desserts

Caramel Sea Salt Cheesecake

Caramel Sea Salt Cheesecake

$7.99
Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$7.99
Chasing Waterfalls Cheesecake

Chasing Waterfalls Cheesecake

$6.99

Decadent New York Cheesecake

Bedrock Brownie

Bedrock Brownie

$3.99

Gooey Chocolate-Iced Brownie with Milk & White Chocolate Shavings

The BIG Cookie

The BIG Cookie

$2.99

Extra Large Triple Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cinnamon Dippers

Cinnamon Dippers

$4.99

Warm Cinnamon Sugar Flatbread Wedges served with Sweet Honey Dipping Glaze

Hot Drinks

Mayfly Coffee

Mayfly Coffee

$2.99

16 oz Mayfly Coffee Inspired by Outdoor Adventures Locally-Roasted in Signal Mountain, TN

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.59+

Single or Double Shot of Rich, Bold Espresso

Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$4.99

Steamed Milk with One Shot of Espresso, topped with Frothed Milk.

Mocha Latte Macchiato

Mocha Latte Macchiato

$5.99

Steamed Milk with One Shot of Espresso, topped with Frothed Milk and Chocolate Syrup

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.09

Hot Black Tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate, with an option to Top with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles

Cold Drinks

Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks

Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks

$2.79

Medium Fountain Drink - 21 oz

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.79

Sweet and UnSweet Iced Tea Self-Serve

Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.79
Bill's Lemonade

Bill's Lemonade

$4.99
Frozen Coca-Cola Treats

Frozen Coca-Cola Treats

$3.99

Coke, Wild Cherry, or Raspberry

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Enjoy some food and relax in the beautiful historic Ruby Falls Castle.

1720 S Scenic Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37409

