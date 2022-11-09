Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Rx Pizza Downtown Bryan

206 Reviews

$$

200 W 26th St

Bryan, TX 77803

Build Your Own Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Fried Mozzarella

BOTTLES OF WINE ARE HALF PRICE ON WEDNESDAY!

Bottle of Villa Pozzi Moscato

$12.00

Bottle of D'Luca Prosecco

$12.00

Bottle of Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Bottle of Edna Valley Chardonnay

$14.00

Bottle of Love Noir Sultry Rose

$14.00

Bottle of Dado Red

$12.00

Bottle of Querceto Chianti

$12.00

Bottle of Langhorne Creek Blass Shiraz

$12.00

Bottle of Ruta 22 Malbec

$12.00

Bottle of Bogle Zinfandel

$14.00

Bottle of Messina Hof Beau

$14.00

Bottle of Oyster Bay Merlot

$14.00

Bottle of Storypoint Pinot Noir

$15.00

Bottle of Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Starters

Bread & Garlic Oil

$4.00

Our signature hand tossed dough, baked and served with our made in house garlic oil.

Bread & Hummus

$7.00

Our signature hand tossed dough, baked and served with our made in house hummus.

Texas Tots

Texas Tots

$9.00

Tater tots topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, fontina, jalapeños, green onions

Sunrise Tots

Sunrise Tots

$9.00

Tater tots topped with bacon, goat cheese, fried egg, avocado ranch

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

5 pieces of hand breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing and marinara.

Plain Tots

$5.00

A bowl of tater tots

Salads

Rx Cobb

$11.00

Spring mix, romaine, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, fire roasted tomato, Dijon dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, bacon, croutons, Caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, goat cheese, strawberries, toasted almonds, Buttermilk Ranch

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons

Pizza

Each signature pizza is 14 inches.

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

14" pizza on our hand tossed dough with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add whatever you'd like (we suggest no more than 4 toppings, maximum 6)

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00
The Tuscan

The Tuscan

$16.00

Mozzarella, garlic oil, rosemary chicken, feta, mushrooms

Rosie

Rosie

$16.00

Pesto base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary chicken, caramelized onions

Bordertown

$17.00

Mozzarella, creamy tomatillo, steak, caramelized onions, peppers, cilantro, chili oil-brushed crust

The WoRx

$16.00

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onions, black olives

The Luau

$16.00

Mozzarella, pulled pork, bell peppers, caramelized onions, tropical BBQ sauce

Greenhouse

$16.00

Pesto base, mozzarella, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bell peppers, basil

Popeye

$16.00

Mozzarella, garlic oil, spinach, prosciutto, goat cheese

Sith Lord

$15.00

Mozzarella, blackened chicken, spicy Italian sausage, jalapenos, chili oil-brushed crust

Four Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, grana padona, fontina, blue cheese

Urban Cowboy

$18.00

Mozzarella, pesto, steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, blue cheese

Porkscription

Porkscription

$17.00

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, bacon

Pizza Of The Month

$17.00

November 2022 - Loaded Spud - House Mashed Potato Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions with a Sour Cream Drizzle

Kids Pep

$6.00

Kids Chz

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Layers of chocolate mousse, sandwich cookies and sliced strawberries

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Layers of rich vanilla pudding, vanilla cookies and sliced bananas

Rx Beignets

$6.00

Puffy fried dough coated with powdered sugar

Miscellaneous

Side of Ranch

$0.35

2 Oz of our house made buttermilk ranch dressing

Side of Avo Ranch

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.35

Side Garlic Oil

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.90

Side BBQ

$1.00

Dough Balls

$1.50

Our signature dough for a 14" pizza to cook at home.

Mask

$1.00

Side Of Rosemary Chk

$3.00

Side Of Black Olives

$1.50

Side Of Ketchup

Side Of Honey

$0.75

Side Of Jalepenos

$1.00

Side Of Mozzarella

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Half And Half Tea

$2.25

CENTR

$3.00

COCKTAILS

Seasonal Smash

Seasonal Smash

$8.00

Seasonal fruit infused bourbon, soda, lemon juice, mint simple syrup

Rx Painkiller

Rx Painkiller

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Rumhaven Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, cream, fresh nutmeg

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

$9.00

Weller Special Reserve Bourbon, sugar, orange oil, vanilla tincture, angostura bitters

Remedy

$8.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$8.00

Penicillin

$9.00

French 75

$8.00

White Linen

$9.00

Honeysuckle Spritz

$8.00

Tropical Heat Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Ginger Sangria

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice & mint

Berlin Mule

$8.00

Cocktail Of The Month

$8.00

November 2022 - Bourbon By Day - Brown Sugar Bourbon 103, Hazelnut Liqueur, Maple Syrup, Cold Brew Coffee, Cream

Spiced White Russian

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Shooter

$4.00

Rocks Margarita

$4.75

Frozen Margarita

$7.00

LIT

$8.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$8.00
Pick Me Up

Pick Me Up

$8.00

Z Tequila, cafe del fuego liquer, cinnamon simple syrup, cold brew coffee

Breakfast Mule

$8.00

BEER

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Love Street

$4.25

Lone Star

$2.75

CENTR

$3.00

Hoppadillo

$3.00

Zeigenbock

$3.00Out of stock

WINES

B-Villa Pozzi Moscato

$12.00

B-IL Prosecco

$12.00

B-Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$12.00

B-Edna Valley Chardonnay

$15.00

B-Ferrari Carano Rose

$15.00

B-Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

B-Ca'Momi Rosso

$12.00

B-Querceto Chianti

$14.00

B-Ruta 22 Malbec

$14.00

B-Bogle Zinfandel

$14.00

B-Messina Hof Beau

$14.00

B-Oyster Bay Merlot

$14.00Out of stock

B-Storypoint Pinot Noir

$15.00
B-Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

B-Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$12.00

Hibiscus Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

B-Bridlewood Chard

$18.00Out of stock

B-Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$18.00Out of stock

B-Chateau St Jean

$18.00Out of stock

B-Santa Marina PG

$18.00Out of stock

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$6.00

IL Prosecco

$7.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Edna Valley Chardonnay

$9.00

Ferrari Carano Rose

$9.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Ca'Momi Rosso

$7.00

Querceto Chianti

$8.00

Ruta 22 Malbec

$8.00

Bogle Zinfandel

$8.00

Messina Hof Beau

$8.00

Oyster Bay Merlot

$8.00

Storypoint Pinot Noir

$9.00
Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Hibiscus Mimosa

$5.00

MISC

Setup for 1 (Plate, Cup, Lid, Napkins, Straw)

$0.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.00

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Plate & Fork

$0.30

Bag Of Ice

$4.00

Salad For 12-15

$30.00

Romaine, Parmesan, bacon, croutons, Caesar dressing

Plate And Napkin

$0.12
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-tossed pizza made in the heart of Downtown Bryan!

Website

Location

200 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803

Directions

Gallery
Rx Pizza image
Rx Pizza image

