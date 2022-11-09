Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Rx Pizza Downtown Bryan
206 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand-tossed pizza made in the heart of Downtown Bryan!
Location
200 W 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803
Gallery
