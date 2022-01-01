Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles in College Station 2305 LONGMIRE DR

98 Reviews

$$

2305 LONGMIRE DR

COLLEGE STATTION, TX 77845

Popular Items

CHEESE 10" SMALL
CHEESE 14" LARGE
5 ZONER'S WINGS

Sticks-N-SNACKS

CHEESY BREAD

$5.49

BREADSTICKS

$4.49

BYO PIZZA ROLL

$7.49

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.50

Italian CLASSICS

VEGETARIAN LASAGNA

$10.99

BYO LASAGNA

$10.99

STROMBOLI

$8.79

REGULAR BAKED SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Spicy Italian meatballs, ricotta, marinara, fresh spaghetti, onions, feta and mozzarella.

FAMILY BAKED SPAGHETTI

$19.99

Spicy Italian meatballs, ricotta, marinara, fresh spaghetti, onions, feta and mozzarella.

REGULAR LASAGNA

$10.99

FAMILY LASAGNA

$19.99

Specialty CALZONES

BYO CUSTOM CAL-ZONER

ITALIAN STEAK CAL-ZONER

MEAT-LOVERS CAL-ZONER

BUFFALO CHICKEN CAL-ZONER

CHICKEN PARMESAN CAL-ZONER

DELUXE CAL-ZONER

VEGGIE CAL-ZONER

Specialty PIZZA

VEGETARIAN

MARGHERITA

BUFFALO CHICKEN

COUNTRY BBQ

WHITE CHICKEN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

ITALIAN STEAK

DELUXE

SUPREME

TACO

MEAT

WHITE PIZZA

BBQ TRIO

BBQ chicken

Build Your Own (BYO) PIZZA

CHEESE 10" SMALL

$8.69

CHEESE 14" LARGE

$10.89

CHEESE 18" JUMBO

$19.59

CHEESE - 24" SUPER

$26.99

DESSERTS

6 HALF-BAKED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH SCOOPS

$6.59

CHOCOLATE COOKIE ROLL

$5.99

CINNAMON STICKS

$5.49

ITALIAN SOPAPILLAS

$5.49

CHEESECAKE ROLL

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE ROLL

$6.99

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE SLICE

$3.79

CHEESECAKE WAFFLE SANDWICH

$7.89

WAFFLE

$5.49

Smoked Famous WINGS

34 WING SPECIAL

$37.49

5 ZONER'S WINGS

$7.49

10 ZONER'S WINGS

$13.61

20 ZONER'S WINGS

$24.86

40 Zoner's Wings

$49.86

100 Zoner's Wings

$112.36

5 Boneless Wings

$7.49

10 Boneless Wings

$13.61

Herschel's WAFFLES

CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$10.79

PULLED PORK WAFFLE SANDWICH

$9.99

TOASTERS

CHICKEN BLT TOASTER

$9.89

TROPICAL BLT TOASTER

$9.89

BUFFALO CHICKEN TOASTER

$9.89

CHICKEN PARMESAN TOASTER

$9.89

MEATBALL TOASTER

$9.89

ITALIAN STEAK TOASTER

$9.89

BBQ PORK TOASTER

$9.89

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

GREEK SALAD

$9.89

CAESAR SALAD

$4.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$9.89

MEAT TRIO SALAD

$9.89

BBQ PULLED PORK SALAD

$9.89

Spinach salad

$9.89

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Lemonades Bottle Minute Maid

$2.49

Fruit Punch Bottle Minute Maid

$2.49

Gatorade

$1.50

Coke Bottle

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Tropical Mix Sprite Bottle

$2.49

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.49Out of stock

Fanta Mango Bottle

$2.49

Water Bottle

$1.00

Ginger Ale-BOYLANS, 12oz Bottle

$2.95

Tea Peach-TX Tea, 16oz Glass Bottle

$2.95

Tea Strawberry White, 16oz GB

$2.95

Lemonade Blueberry-TX Tea, 16oz GB

$2.95Out of stock

San Pellegrino Water, 17oz Bottle

$2.95

Tea Sweet-TX Tea, 16oz GB

$2.95Out of stock

Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$2.49Out of stock

Gold Peak- Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Yup! - White Milk

$2.60Out of stock

Yup! - Chocolate Milk

$2.60

Yup! - Strawberry Milk

$2.60Out of stock

Minute Maid - Apple Juice

$2.60

Minute Maid - Orange Juice

$2.60

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.49

Dr.Pepper Zero

$2.49

Honest - Tea/Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

Dr.Pibb

$2.49Out of stock

Lemonade Sprite Bottle

$2.49

Pink Limonade Bottle

$2.49

Root beer

$2.49

Red Bull CAN

$3.49

Coke CAN

$1.00

Diet Coke CAN

$1.00

Sprite CAN

$1.00Out of stock

Fanta CAN

$1.00

Dr. Pepper CAN

$1.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$1.00

Monster Energy Drink

$2.95

Box Apple Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Box Fruit Punch

$1.00Out of stock

Box Apple-Grape Juice

$1.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Beer

Bud Light CAN

$2.75Out of stock

Bud CAN

$2.75Out of stock

Miller Lite CAN

$2.75Out of stock

Crawford bock CAN

$2.75Out of stock

Love Street CAN

$2.75Out of stock

Ranch water CAN

$2.75Out of stock

White Claw CAN

$3.75

Truly CAN

$3.75

Pilsner CAN

$3.95Out of stock

Hoppadillo CAN

$3.95Out of stock

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.95

Bud lite Bottle

$2.95

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Shiner Bock Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Modelo CAN

$2.95

Heineken

$3.75

Dos Equis XX

$3.75

Wine

Chardonnay 187 ml White

$5.25

Sutter Home-White Zinfandel

$4.99Out of stock

Cab 187ml RED

$5.25Out of stock

Merlot 187 RED

$5.25

Stella Rose 1L RED

$6.50Out of stock

Sutter Home-Sweet Red

$4.99

Sutter Home-Cab

$4.99

2 Liters Bottles

Coke 2L

$3.99

Diet Coke 2L

$3.99

Sprite 2L

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.99Out of stock

Fanta 2L

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Fresca

$3.99

Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.99

Dr.Pibb

$3.99

FAMILY NIGHT SPECIAL

LARGE ONE TOPPING PIZZA

$28.99

10 CT WINGS

ITALIAN SOPAPILLAS

COMBO

FAMILY NIGHT COMBO (Breadstck + 2 Specialty Pizzas)

$26.99

SUPER DEAL COMBO

$28.99

2 PIZZA 5 WINGS COMBO

$28.99

SALADS DRESSINGS

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Creamy Caesar

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Light Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

WINGS SAUCE

GARLIC PARMESAN

$0.50

TERIYAKI

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

MILD

$0.50

MANGO HABANERO

$0.50

HOT LEMON PEPPER

$0.50

RED DRAGON

$0.50

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

RAGIN CAJUN

$0.50

KICKIN BOURBON

$0.50

NASHVILLE HOT

$0.50Out of stock

HOT

$0.50

SRIRACHA

$0.50

FAMOUS ZONERS

$0.50

WAFFLE TOPPINGS

Caramel Syrup

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Blueberry syrup

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Strawberry Topping

$0.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$0.50

PIZZA TOPPINGS

BANANA PEPPERS

$0.50

BLACK OLIVES

$0.50

GREEN OLIVES

$0.50

GREEN PEPPERS

$0.50

SUN DRIED TOMATOES

$0.50

JALAPEÑOS

$0.50

MUSHROOMS

$0.50

ONIONS

$0.50

PINEAPPLE

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Counter service pizzeria with delivery, curbside pick up and to go orders.

Location

2305 LONGMIRE DR, COLLEGE STATTION, TX 77845

