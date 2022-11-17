Rye Baltimore 1639 Thames St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Artisanal cocktails & contemporary fare in the heart of historic Fells Point.
Location
1639 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Broadway Market
4.7 • 234
1640 AliceAnna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant