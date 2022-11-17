Rye Baltimore imageView gallery

Rye Baltimore 1639 Thames St

1639 Thames St

Baltimore, MD 21231

INFORMAL SCRUMPTIOUS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

curry, cilantro, fried pita, salsa verde

DUCK FAT FRIES

DUCK FAT FRIES

$9.00

rosemary, umami mayo

CHEESE CURD

CHEESE CURD

$9.00

cheddar, salsa roja

GRILLED SHISHITO PEPPERS

GRILLED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.00
WARM SOFT PRETZELS

WARM SOFT PRETZELS

$11.00

pimento cheese

CHICKEN & WAFFLE FRIES

CHICKEN & WAFFLE FRIES

$11.00

maple syrup, brown butter, smoked cheddar

CRAB DIP PRETZEL

CRAB DIP PRETZEL

$16.00
CONFIT DUCK BAO BUNS

CONFIT DUCK BAO BUNS

$14.00

confit duck on fluffy bao bun, cucumber, mango aioli

SHRIMP TEMPURA BAO BUN

SHRIMP TEMPURA BAO BUN

$14.00

crispy shrimp on fluffy bao bun, chili garli, yuzu marinated vegetable

BULGOGI TACOS

BULGOGI TACOS

$15.00

short rib, gojuchang mayo, miso

FIG & PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

FIG & PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$16.00

garlic cream, truffle

TOSTADA PIZZA

TOSTADA PIZZA

$16.00

el Paso beef, chipotle, tortilla crunch, mozzarella

NUTELLA PIZZA

$14.00
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

pepper sauce, pumpkin seeds, paprika

DESSERT

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Artisanal cocktails & contemporary fare in the heart of historic Fells Point.

1639 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Rye Baltimore image

