Sabrosito Restaurant & Bar

Popular Items

Bandeja Paisa
Pechuga Plancha
Chicken Wings X 5 PCS

BOCADITOS

Picada Sabrosito

Picada Sabrosito

$19.95

Colombian typical platter for two. Comes with pork belly, pork sausage, black sausage, yellow potatoes and fried corn flatbread

Ceviche Colombia

Ceviche Colombia

$20.95

Our signature ceviche comes with shrimp in house prepared tomato sauce and diced avocado hash, garnished with cilantro and lime. Served with mashed green plantains

Mini-Empanadas

$13.95

Ten mini beef or chicken empanadas served with our house special hot sauce

Montaditos

Montaditos

$15.95

Three mashed green plantains topped with guacamole, your choice of protein and pico de Gallo

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Breaded squid and fried until crispy and served with marinara sauce

Chicken Wings X 5 PCS

$7.95

Chips & Guac

$12.95

Toston GuacChicharron

$17.95
Toston & Guacamole

Toston & Guacamole

$11.95

Mashed green plantains, served with our fresh made to order Non-Spicy Guacamole prepared with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, salt, and squeezed lemon juice

Camarones Ajillo App

Camarones Ajillo App

$13.95

Shrimp glazed in our house made garlic sauce and served with green mashed plantains

MAIN MENU

Crispy Tacos

Crispy Tacos

$17.95
Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

$25.95

Colombian typical platter with beans, rice, avocado, egg, pork sausage, grilled steak and pork belly

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$21.95

Grilled steak topped with grilled caramelized onions and served with your choice of two sides

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$20.95

Grilled steak served with two sides of your choice

Churrasco 14.oz

Churrasco 14.oz

$32.95

Grilled Skirt Steak served with your choice of two of your favorite sides

Pechuga Plancha

Pechuga Plancha

$21.95

Grilled chicken breast served with your two favorite sides

Pechuga Apanada

Pechuga Apanada

$22.95

Breaded chicken breast served with your two favorite sides

1/2 Half Baby Back Ribs

$20.95

Mar & Tierra

$28.95
Pechuga Hawaiiana

Pechuga Hawaiiana

$24.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, ham and our special pineapple sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

Frijolada

Frijolada

$24.95

FRIED RICE

Arroz Camarones

Arroz Camarones

$21.95

Yellow fried rice mixed with veggies and shrimp and served with mashed green plantains

Arroz Caribe

Arroz Caribe

$21.95

Our signature fried rice prepared with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and mixed with bacon, scallions, shredded carrot, eggs, bean sprouts, and sweet plantains

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$21.95

Yellow rice with veggies, diced beef frank, and shredded chicken. Served with sweet plantains

Arroz Paisa

Arroz Paisa

$21.95

Colombian typical fried rice made with diced red peppers, sweet corn, pork belly bites, diced grilled pork tenderloin, and sliced pork sausage. Served with sweet plantains

Arroz Marinero

Arroz Marinero

$21.95

SEAFOOD

Salmon

Salmon

$27.95

Wild Alaskan salmon fillet glazed in Jack Daniel's bourbon sauce and served with your two favorite sides

Pargo Frito

Pargo Frito

$26.95

Whole red snapper fish served with your two favorite sides

Cazuela Mariscos

Cazuela Mariscos

$29.95

Seafood Casserole made with squid, crab meat, shrimp, mussels, fish, crustacean shellfish, crab legs and scallops. Accompanied with white rice and smashed green plantains.

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$22.95

Shrimp glazed in our house made garlic sauce and served with your two favorite sides

Mar & mar

Mar & mar

$22.95

SALTEADOS

Salteado Carne

Salteado Carne

$21.50

Grilled steak sautéed in red and green peppers, onions, fries and our special house made sauces. Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Salteado Pollo

Salteado Pollo

$21.95

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed in red and green peppers, onions, fries and our special house made sauces. Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Salteado Camarones

Salteado Camarones

$21.95

Shrimp sautéed in red and green peppers, onions, fries and our special house made sauces. Served with white rice and mashed green plantains

SALADS

Ensalada Tropical

Ensalada Tropical

$21.95

Our signature tropical salad prepared with shredded Lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, corn, avocado hash, strawberries, mango and green apples

Ensalada Aguacate

Ensalada Aguacate

$19.95

Shredded romaine lettuce, red onions, shredded carrots, tomatoes, and diced avocado, served with your favorite protein

Strawberry Chicken Salad

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$21.95

Strawberries, shredded romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, corn, garlic croutons , mozzarella cheese, and served with Julianne style grilled chicken

SABROSITO KID'S

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Six piece chicken tenders served with French fries and our house special pink sauce

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$10.95

Ten piece chicken nuggets, served with French fries and our house special pink sauce

Colombian Hot-Dog

$9.95

BURGERS & SDWCH

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Hero style sandwich prepared with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, grilled steak and mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hero style sandwich prepared with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions, and grilled chicken. Served with fries

Sabrosito Burger

Sabrosito Burger

$14.95

Brioche bun with Angus beef party, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and house special pineapple sauce. Served with fries

Mexican Burger

$14.95

Cheese Burger

$9.95

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.95
Flan Caramelo

Flan Caramelo

$4.95

Traditional Cuban Homemade custard with caramel sauce.

Volcan Chocolate

Volcan Chocolate

$6.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Ice Cream (2 ScoopS)

$4.95

Tres Leches Cholate

$6.95

HOT DRINKS

Cafe Small

$3.00

Cafe Large

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$5.02

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.72

Espresso

$4.13

Cortadito

$4.43

Tea

$3.54

Aguapanela

$4.00

Avena

$5.00

COLD DRINKS

Iced Latee

$5.90

Iced Coffee 20oz

$5.90

Iced Caramel Mocha

$5.90

Iced Tea

$3.25

JUICES

Lulo

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Guanabana

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Orange Juice

$7.50

Natural Lemonade

$5.00

Coconut Lemonade

$6.50

Mora

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

NON ALCOHOL PINA COLADA

$7.95

Smothie Mx

$7.00

SODAS

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Manzana Postobon

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.36

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.98

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Coke Canned

$2.50

Diet Coke Canned

$2.50

Ginger Canned

$2.50

Sprite Canned

$2.50

Pony Malta

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Seltzer Water Can

$2.50

SIDES

Side Arroz Pequeno

$5.00

Side Arroz Grande

$8.00

Side Frijol Pequeno

$6.95

Side Frijol Grande

$9.00

Side Yuca

$6.50

Side Maduros

$6.00

Side Tostones

$6.00

Side Papa Frita

$6.00

Side Papa Criolla

$6.00

Side Ensalada

$5.00

Side Aguacate

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Cheese

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

FRIED EGG (HUEVO FRITO)

$2.00

Side Sopa 16 Oz

$8.00

Sopa Completa (Arroz Y Salad)

$10.00

BAKERY

BUNUELO

$2.75
PANDEBONO

PANDEBONO

$2.75
CAMBRAY

CAMBRAY

$3.95
CORAZON

CORAZON

$3.50
CHURROS

CHURROS

$3.50
BAVARIAN

BAVARIAN

$3.95

PAN COCO

$3.00

PAN GUAVA

$3.95

PANDEYUCA

$3.25

PALITO QUESO

$3.75
CHICHARRON GUAVA

CHICHARRON GUAVA

$3.95

BOSTON CREAM

$3.95
AREPA CHOCLO

AREPA CHOCLO

$4.00
AREPA CHOCLO QUESO

AREPA CHOCLO QUESO

$5.00

PASTEL CARAMELO

$3.95

PAN HAM & CHEESE

$3.95

PAN QUESO PEQ

$3.95
PAN QUESO GRANDE

PAN QUESO GRANDE

$7.95

AVENA (OATMEAL) bAKERY

$3.00+

BUNUELO SPECIAL

$2.00

FRITOS

Empanada Carne

Empanada Carne

$2.50

Beef Empanada prepared with corn, shredded beef mixed with potato and veggies

Empanada Pollo

Empanada Pollo

$2.50

Chicken Empanada prepared with corn, shredded beef mixed with potato and veggies

Pastel Pollo

Pastel Pollo

$4.25

Puff pastry filled with shredded chicken and veggies. Not spicy

Chicharron Frito

$8.00
Chorizo

Chorizo

$5.00

Colombian pork sausage not spicy

Morcilla

$5.00

Happy Hour BEER

Happy Hour Corona

$4.00

Happy Hour Modelo

$4.00

Happy Hour Heineken

$4.00

Happy Hour Aguila

$4.00

Happy Hour Guinness

$4.00

Happy Hour Blue Moon

$4.00

Happy Hour CUBETAZO

$31.95

Happy Hour Smirnoff

$4.00

Happy Hour Stella

$4.00

HAPPY HOUR COORS LIGHT

$4.00

Happy Hour COCKTAILS

Happy Hour Margarita

$7.00

Happy Hour Pina Colada

$6.00

Happy Hour Mojito

$7.00

Happy Hour SANGRIA

Happy Hour Sangria RED

$7.00

Happy Hour Sangria White

$7.00

RED BY GLASS

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00

MALBEC

$7.00

MERLOT

$7.00

PINOT NOIR

$7.00

TEMPRANILLO

$7.00

Moscato

$9.00

WHITE BY GLASS

SAUVIGNON BLANC

CHARDONNAY

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO

RIESLING

ALBARINO

MOSCATO

$9.00

SANGRIA

Glass Red Sangria

$9.95

Glass White Sangria

$9.95

Sangria Pitcher Small

$20.95

Sangria Pitcher Large

$32.95

BOTTLE

AGUILA

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

GUINESS

$7.00

MODELO DORADA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

SMIRNOFF

$7.00

CUBETAZO

$31.95

STELLA

$7.00

COORS LIGHT

$7.00

Cake cutting fee

Cake cutting fee

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Cocina Tradicional En Su Maxima Expresión"

Website

Location

200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10475

Directions

Gallery
Sabrosito Restaurant Bronx image
Sabrosito Restaurant Bronx image

