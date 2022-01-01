Sacred Grounds 233 N Main St
623 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
233 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
4.7 • 1,543
921 South Arbor Vitae Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Edwardsville
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
4.7 • 1,543
921 South Arbor Vitae Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurant
More near Edwardsville