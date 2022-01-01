A map showing the location of Sacred Grounds 233 N Main StView gallery

Sacred Grounds 233 N Main St

623 Reviews

$

233 N Main St

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg + cheese sandwich
Oatmeal
Avocado Toast

Brunch

Toast + Eggs

Toast + Eggs

$6.50

2 eggs, cheese on choice of bread

Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.00+

extra large, fluffy, made to order pancakes

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.50
Egg + cheese sandwich

$6.50

Egg + cheese sandwich

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.50

$10.50

everything bagel sandwich

$10.00

$10.00

kids egg & cheese

$5.00

$5.00

kids pancake

$5.00

kids grilled cheese

$5.00

$5.00

mixed berry pancakes

$12.00

$12.00

the fall back

$12.00

regular specials

$3.50

$3.50

Lunch

Eggplant

$9.00

eggplant, mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, pesto

Sundried

$9.00

sundried tomatoes, yellow squash, caramelized onion, spinach, mozzarella

House Salad

$8.50

baby romaine, tomatoes, onion, toasted pine nuts, cucumber optional: bacon

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

$6.50

turkey sandwich

$9.50

roasted turkey, baby spring mix, bacon, tomato, monterey jack, avocado, jalapeno aioli on griddled country bread

italian

$9.50

ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion, tomato, baby arugula, homemade red pepper spread, balsamic, oil on crusty bread

MISC

stickers

$3.00

keep edw weird

$5.00

$5.00

1 lb beans

$12.00

1/2 lb beans

$6.00

Dozen eggs

$2.00

school nights

family 4

$50.00

family 6

$70.00

individual 4

$50.00

individual 6

$70.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

233 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

