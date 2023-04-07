Restaurant header imageView gallery

SAGA Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1707 Lincoln Ave.

Alameda, CA 94501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Koharu Japanese Café

3 pcs Crab Cream Croquetteクリーム蟹コロッケ

3 pcs Crab Cream Croquetteクリーム蟹コロッケ

$11.25

Japanese style cream croquette with real crab, onion

4 pcs Kaki Fry (deep fried oysters)カキフライ

4 pcs Kaki Fry (deep fried oysters)カキフライ

$9.95Out of stock

oysters battered in panko, deep fried

Curry Rice (カレーライス)

Curry Rice (カレーライス)

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese style curry with carrot, potato and onion, served wth rice and miso soup

Kurobuta Katsu Sando (黒ブタカツサンド)

Kurobuta Katsu Sando (黒ブタカツサンド)

$19.95

Deep fried pork culet sandiwch on Japanese milk bread

Beef Katsu Sando (ビーフカツサンド)

Beef Katsu Sando (ビーフカツサンド)

$21.95

Deep fried NY striploin sandwich on Japanese milk bread

Kurobuta Tonkatsu Set Meal(黒ブタとんかつ弁当)

Kurobuta Tonkatsu Set Meal(黒ブタとんかつ弁当)

$19.95

Deep fried pork cutlet with cabbage salad, rice, miso soup

Chicken Karaage Set Meal (から揚げ)

Chicken Karaage Set Meal (から揚げ)

$16.50

Japanese style fried chicken cabbage salad, rice, miso soup

Garlic Chicken Teriyaki (ガーリックチキン照り焼き)

Garlic Chicken Teriyaki (ガーリックチキン照り焼き)

$16.50

Slow cook chicken teriyaki with salad, rice, miso soup

Garlic Beef Teriyaki Set Meal

$24.95

Japanese Hamburg Set Meal (ハンバーグ）

$21.95

Japanese style hamburg steak with Napolitan pasta

Sobro Don (二色そぼろ丼)

Sobro Don (二色そぼろ丼)

$12.95

Traditional Japanese ground beef donburi with diced scramble egg, served with miso soup

Soboro Don with Ebi Fry (エビフライとそぼろ丼)

Soboro Don with Ebi Fry (エビフライとそぼろ丼)

$18.95

Traditional Japanese ground beef donburi with diced scramble egg, two deep fried prawns, served with miso soup

Soboro Don with Crab Cream Croquette (クリームコロッケとそぼろ丼)

Soboro Don with Crab Cream Croquette (クリームコロッケとそぼろ丼)

$23.95

Traditional Japanese ground beef donburi with diced scramble egg, three deep fried crab cream croquettes, served with miso soup

Gyudon

Gyudon

$13.75

Japanese stye sukiyaki beef with onion and savory sauce, with spring mix.

Unadon Set Meal

Unadon Set Meal

$22.95

Grill Japanese eel on top of rice, serve with miso soup.

Miso Soup 味噌汁

Miso Soup 味噌汁

$3.50

Miso soup with dashi base

Side of Rice (Sm)

Side of Rice (Sm)

$2.75
Side of Rice (Lg)

Side of Rice (Lg)

$4.95
Gratin (グラタン)

Gratin (グラタン)

$17.85Out of stock

Japanese style baked pasta with chicken or seafood

Japanese Napolitan Pasta

$13.75Out of stock
Japanese Egg Sando

Japanese Egg Sando

$12.95Out of stock

Japanese style egg salad with soft boil egg on Japanese milk bread.

Japanese Fruit Sando

Japanese Fruit Sando

$12.95Out of stock

Japanese fruit sandwich with whipped cream, strawberry, kiwi, and orange.

Minced Chicken Sando

$18.95Out of stock

Deep fried minced chicken on Japanese milk bread.

Seafood Katsu Set Meal

$23.95Out of stock

Yue Club

Traditional housemate dim sum.
Dim Sum Set Meal 點心套餐

Dim Sum Set Meal 點心套餐

$45.95

4 pcs of shrimp dumpling, 4 pcs of siu mai, 6 pcs XLB, 3 pcs Shanghai pan fried buns, 3 pcs salted egg yolk buns, 2 pcs of deep fried tofu skin.

House Made XLB小籠包

House Made XLB小籠包

$11.50

Traditional Shanghai style soup dumpling with pork, served with red vinegar

Hong Kong Har Gow 香港蝦餃

Hong Kong Har Gow 香港蝦餃

$9.50

Hong Kong style shrimp dumpling with crystal skin with shrimp, pork, and bamboo shoot.

Siu Mai 燒賣

Siu Mai 燒賣

$8.50

Traditional siu mai with pork and shiitake mushroom top with shrimp.

Chicken Siu Mai

Chicken Siu Mai

$8.50

Minced chicken meat with shiitake mushroom, topped with tobiko (fish roe)

Beef Ball Dumpling 牛肉球

Beef Ball Dumpling 牛肉球

$7.95

steam beef meat ball

Chili Oil Dumpling 红油抄手

Chili Oil Dumpling 红油抄手

$11.95

Cantonese style wontons with pork and shrimp toss with housemate chili oil and chili flakes.

Lotus Leaf w/sticky rice 糯米鸡

Lotus Leaf w/sticky rice 糯米鸡

$9.95

Chinese sticky rice with chicken and pork wrap inside lotus leaf.

Spare Rib with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁蒸排骨

Spare Rib with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁蒸排骨

$7.95

spare ribs steam with black bean sauce

Deep Fried Sesame Ball 炸芝麻球

$8.50

deep fried sesame ball filled with red bean paste.

Barbecued Pork Buns 叉烧包

Barbecued Pork Buns 叉烧包

$9.50

Steam buns with BBQ pork.

Shanghai Pan Fried Bun 上海生煎包

Shanghai Pan Fried Bun 上海生煎包

$9.75

pan sear steam buns with pork, cabbage, shrimp.

Shanghai Pan Fried Buns (Chicken)

Shanghai Pan Fried Buns (Chicken)

$9.75

Pan sear steam buns with chicken and kale

Pan Fried Potstickers (pork, 8pcs) 锅贴

$9.95

Pan sear potstickers and pork and cabbage

Salty Egg Yolk Bun鹹蛋黃流沙包

Salty Egg Yolk Bun鹹蛋黃流沙包

$9.50

steam buns with lava salted egg yolk.

Deep Fried Shrimp Ball 炸蝦球

Deep Fried Shrimp Ball 炸蝦球

$9.50

shrimp paste with bamboo shoots deep fried.

Fried Tofu Skin with Shrimp 鮮蝦腐皮券

Fried Tofu Skin with Shrimp 鮮蝦腐皮券

$9.50

shrimp, cilantro, bamboo shoots, wrap in tofu skin, deep fried.

Vegetable Egg Rolls 蔬菜蛋捲

$8.95

Deep fried egg roll with vegetable fillings.

Fried Rice 招牌炒飯

Fried Rice 招牌炒飯

$12.95

fried rice with eggs, carrot and green peas

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯

$10.50

eggs, tofu, carrot, woodear mushroom, green peas.

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$10.50

bamboo shoots, woodear mushroom, tofu, carrot, green peas, egg,

Side of Rice (Sm)

Side of Rice (Sm)

$2.75
Side of Rice (Lg)

Side of Rice (Lg)

$4.95

Vegetable Potstickers

$9.95Out of stock
Beef Short Ribs with Black Bean Sauce

Beef Short Ribs with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95Out of stock

Beef short ribs steam in black pepper sauce.

Chicken Feet 鳳爪

Chicken Feet 鳳爪

$8.95Out of stock

steam fried chicken feet with black bean sauce.

Sushi Sashi

Avocado Roll (veggie friendly)

Avocado Roll (veggie friendly)

$5.50

avocado, rice, nori

Negi Hama Roll

Negi Hama Roll

$8.95

hamachi (yellow tail), green onion, rice, nori

Negi Toro Roll

Negi Toro Roll

$9.50

minced fatty tuna, green onion, rice, nori

Tekka Maki (Tuna Roll)

Tekka Maki (Tuna Roll)

$8.95

blue fin tuna, rice, nori

Sake Maki (Salmon Roll)

$8.50

Scottish salmon, rice, nori

California Roll

California Roll

$10.95

Real crab (snow crab meat), avocado, rice, nori, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

house marinated spicy mince tuna, cucumber, rice, nori, sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.50

Scottish salmon, avocado, rice, nori, sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.95

Daily fresh assorted fish on top of California roll.

Sachi Futomaki

Sachi Futomaki

$18.95

Daily fresh fish, avocado, rice, nori

Golden Dragon Roll

Golden Dragon Roll

$18.50

crab meat, shrimp tempura, rice, nor, with Japanese bqq eel and avocado on top, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion.

White Tiger

White Tiger

$18.95

Hokkaido scallop with special sauce torched on top of California roll, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion.

Lion King

Lion King

$18.50

Scottish salmon with special sauce torched on top of California roll, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion.

Nogizaka 1707 Roll

Nogizaka 1707 Roll

$29.95

Japanese A5 waygu, avocado, wasabi roots on top of California roll.