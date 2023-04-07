SAGA Kitchen
1707 Lincoln Ave.
Alameda, CA 94501
Food
Koharu Japanese Café
3 pcs Crab Cream Croquetteクリーム蟹コロッケ
Japanese style cream croquette with real crab, onion
4 pcs Kaki Fry (deep fried oysters)カキフライ
oysters battered in panko, deep fried
Curry Rice (カレーライス)
Japanese style curry with carrot, potato and onion, served wth rice and miso soup
Kurobuta Katsu Sando (黒ブタカツサンド)
Deep fried pork culet sandiwch on Japanese milk bread
Beef Katsu Sando (ビーフカツサンド)
Deep fried NY striploin sandwich on Japanese milk bread
Kurobuta Tonkatsu Set Meal(黒ブタとんかつ弁当)
Deep fried pork cutlet with cabbage salad, rice, miso soup
Chicken Karaage Set Meal (から揚げ)
Japanese style fried chicken cabbage salad, rice, miso soup
Garlic Chicken Teriyaki (ガーリックチキン照り焼き)
Slow cook chicken teriyaki with salad, rice, miso soup
Garlic Beef Teriyaki Set Meal
Japanese Hamburg Set Meal (ハンバーグ）
Japanese style hamburg steak with Napolitan pasta
Sobro Don (二色そぼろ丼)
Traditional Japanese ground beef donburi with diced scramble egg, served with miso soup
Soboro Don with Ebi Fry (エビフライとそぼろ丼)
Traditional Japanese ground beef donburi with diced scramble egg, two deep fried prawns, served with miso soup
Soboro Don with Crab Cream Croquette (クリームコロッケとそぼろ丼)
Traditional Japanese ground beef donburi with diced scramble egg, three deep fried crab cream croquettes, served with miso soup
Gyudon
Japanese stye sukiyaki beef with onion and savory sauce, with spring mix.
Unadon Set Meal
Grill Japanese eel on top of rice, serve with miso soup.
Miso Soup 味噌汁
Miso soup with dashi base
Side of Rice (Sm)
Side of Rice (Lg)
Gratin (グラタン)
Japanese style baked pasta with chicken or seafood
Japanese Napolitan Pasta
Japanese Egg Sando
Japanese style egg salad with soft boil egg on Japanese milk bread.
Japanese Fruit Sando
Japanese fruit sandwich with whipped cream, strawberry, kiwi, and orange.
Minced Chicken Sando
Deep fried minced chicken on Japanese milk bread.
Seafood Katsu Set Meal
Yue Club
Dim Sum Set Meal 點心套餐
4 pcs of shrimp dumpling, 4 pcs of siu mai, 6 pcs XLB, 3 pcs Shanghai pan fried buns, 3 pcs salted egg yolk buns, 2 pcs of deep fried tofu skin.
House Made XLB小籠包
Traditional Shanghai style soup dumpling with pork, served with red vinegar
Hong Kong Har Gow 香港蝦餃
Hong Kong style shrimp dumpling with crystal skin with shrimp, pork, and bamboo shoot.
Siu Mai 燒賣
Traditional siu mai with pork and shiitake mushroom top with shrimp.
Chicken Siu Mai
Minced chicken meat with shiitake mushroom, topped with tobiko (fish roe)
Beef Ball Dumpling 牛肉球
steam beef meat ball
Chili Oil Dumpling 红油抄手
Cantonese style wontons with pork and shrimp toss with housemate chili oil and chili flakes.
Lotus Leaf w/sticky rice 糯米鸡
Chinese sticky rice with chicken and pork wrap inside lotus leaf.
Spare Rib with Black Bean Sauce 豉汁蒸排骨
spare ribs steam with black bean sauce
Deep Fried Sesame Ball 炸芝麻球
deep fried sesame ball filled with red bean paste.
Barbecued Pork Buns 叉烧包
Steam buns with BBQ pork.
Shanghai Pan Fried Bun 上海生煎包
pan sear steam buns with pork, cabbage, shrimp.
Shanghai Pan Fried Buns (Chicken)
Pan sear steam buns with chicken and kale
Pan Fried Potstickers (pork, 8pcs) 锅贴
Pan sear potstickers and pork and cabbage
Salty Egg Yolk Bun鹹蛋黃流沙包
steam buns with lava salted egg yolk.
Deep Fried Shrimp Ball 炸蝦球
shrimp paste with bamboo shoots deep fried.
Fried Tofu Skin with Shrimp 鮮蝦腐皮券
shrimp, cilantro, bamboo shoots, wrap in tofu skin, deep fried.
Vegetable Egg Rolls 蔬菜蛋捲
Deep fried egg roll with vegetable fillings.
Fried Rice 招牌炒飯
fried rice with eggs, carrot and green peas
Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯
eggs, tofu, carrot, woodear mushroom, green peas.
Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤
bamboo shoots, woodear mushroom, tofu, carrot, green peas, egg,
Side of Rice (Sm)
Side of Rice (Lg)
Vegetable Potstickers
Beef Short Ribs with Black Bean Sauce
Beef short ribs steam in black pepper sauce.
Chicken Feet 鳳爪
steam fried chicken feet with black bean sauce.
Sushi Sashi
Avocado Roll (veggie friendly)
avocado, rice, nori
Negi Hama Roll
hamachi (yellow tail), green onion, rice, nori
Negi Toro Roll
minced fatty tuna, green onion, rice, nori
Tekka Maki (Tuna Roll)
blue fin tuna, rice, nori
Sake Maki (Salmon Roll)
Scottish salmon, rice, nori
California Roll
Real crab (snow crab meat), avocado, rice, nori, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
house marinated spicy mince tuna, cucumber, rice, nori, sesame seeds
Salmon Avocado Roll
Scottish salmon, avocado, rice, nori, sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
Daily fresh assorted fish on top of California roll.
Sachi Futomaki
Daily fresh fish, avocado, rice, nori
Golden Dragon Roll
crab meat, shrimp tempura, rice, nor, with Japanese bqq eel and avocado on top, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion.
White Tiger
Hokkaido scallop with special sauce torched on top of California roll, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion.
Lion King
Scottish salmon with special sauce torched on top of California roll, eel sauce, tobiko, green onion.
Nogizaka 1707 Roll
Japanese A5 waygu, avocado, wasabi roots on top of California roll.