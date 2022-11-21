Main picView gallery

SIDESTREET PHO 2304 Encinal Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2304 Encinal Ave

Alameda, CA 94501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

STARTER

K1 GOI CU0N | FRESH SPRING ROLLS.

K1 GOI CU0N | FRESH SPRING ROLLS.

$11.00

shrimp, pork, bean sprouts, vermicelli , lettuce, mint, pickled daikon + carrot, peanut sauce

K2 BANH XEO | VIETNAMESE SAVORY CRÊPE

K2 BANH XEO | VIETNAMESE SAVORY CRÊPE

$21.00

pork, shrimp, mung bean, diced onions/cilantro & bean sprouts, folded in beer-batter crêpe

K3 GOI CUON CHAY | VEGETARIAN FRESH ROLLS

K3 GOI CUON CHAY | VEGETARIAN FRESH ROLLS

$11.00

fried tofu, avocado, crunch strip, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce, fresh mint, pickled daikon + carrot, peanut sauce

K4a GOI GA | CHICKEN SALAD

K4a GOI GA | CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

cabbage, mint, carrot and chicken breast topped with fried shallot, crushed peanuts, and nước mắm vinaigrette

K4b GOI TOM NUONG I GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

K4b GOI TOM NUONG I GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

flame grilled shrimp, tossed cabbage+basil, topped with fried shallot, crushed peanuts, and Nước Mắm vinaigrette

K5 CHA GIO | CRISPY PORK ROLL

K5 CHA GIO | CRISPY PORK ROLL

$11.00

pork, glass noodle, wood ear, carrot, rolled in wonton skin and doubled fried

K6 MUC CHIEN DON | CRISPY CALAMAR CALAMARI

K6 MUC CHIEN DON | CRISPY CALAMAR CALAMARI

$13.00

battered squid, fried then wok tossed in garlic butter sauce, battered squid, fried then wok tossed in garlic butter sauce, served with citrus sauce

K7 CANH GA CHIEN DON | GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS (gf)

K7 CANH GA CHIEN DON | GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS (gf)

$12.00

double fried crispy battered wings, wok tossed in garlic and butter, served with citrus sauce

K8 3 MON AN CHOI | ROLL SAMPLER

K8 3 MON AN CHOI | ROLL SAMPLER

$29.00

shrimp and pork spring rolls (2), crispy pork rolls (3), crispy shrimp rolls (4)

K10 TOM HOA TIEN | CRISPY SHRIMP ROLLS

K10 TOM HOA TIEN | CRISPY SHRIMP ROLLS

$14.00

fried tail-on shrimp and green onion rolled in wonton skin (4)

K11 CHA GIO CHAY | CRISPY VEGETARIAN RICE PAPER ROLLS

K11 CHA GIO CHAY | CRISPY VEGETARIAN RICE PAPER ROLLS

$13.00

K.12 DAU HU CHIEN SA | Lemongrass Fried Tofu

$10.00

K.13 NAM SO VUA CHIEN | Fried King Oyster Mushroom

$11.00

SPECIALS

CHAO GA | CHICKEN PORRIDGE (gf)

CHAO GA | CHICKEN PORRIDGE (gf)

$15.00

garnished with ginger, onion, cilantro and fried shallot and a side of savory donuts

BANH MI PHO

$13.00Out of stock

slow cooked sliced brisket sandwich, garnished with pickled daikon/carrots, onion/cilantro, basil, jalapenos, mayo, butter hoisin/sriracha, served with a dipping pho broth

BANH MI | SANDWICHES

BANH MI | SANDWICHES

$12.00Out of stock

choice of charbroiled protein, garnished with pickled daikon/carrots, jalapenos, mayo, butter, cilantro

BEEF PHO

P0 PHO | NOODLES IN BEEF BROTH

P0 PHO | NOODLES IN BEEF BROTH

$11.00
P1 PHO DAC BIET | BEEF COMBO

P1 PHO DAC BIET | BEEF COMBO

$19.00
P2 PHO TAI | SLICED RIBEYE

P2 PHO TAI | SLICED RIBEYE

$15.00
P3 PHO DUOI BO | OXTAIL

P3 PHO DUOI BO | OXTAIL

$19.00

P4 PHO HAI SAN | SEAFOOD

$16.00

P5 PHO CHIN | BRISKET

$14.00

NOODLE SOUP

M1 BUN BO HUE

M1 BUN BO HUE

$17.00

originated in hue: thick vermicelli rice noodles, braised beef shank, sliced pork loaf, cubed pork blood in a rich lemongrass infused beef broth

M2 BUN RIEU

M2 BUN RIEU

$17.00

originated in northern vietnam: rice flour vermicelli, minced pork+shrimp, tofu, tomato in a broth made of crab, shrimp, tamarind, and tomato

M3 MI THAP CAM | EGG NOODLE COMBINATION (*)

$17.00

broth with pork, shrimp, calamari, fish balls, housemade fish cake

M4 MIEN CHAY | VEGAN (*)

M4 MIEN CHAY | VEGAN (*)

$17.00

baby corn, mushroom, tofu, green bean, cabbage, broccoli, carrot, bok choy

M5 PHO GA | CHICKEN PHO (*)

M5 PHO GA | CHICKEN PHO (*)

$15.00

chicken in broth with choice of noodles

VERMICELLI BOWL

Bx BUN THIT NUONG | VERMICELLI BOWL

Bx BUN THIT NUONG | VERMICELLI BOWL

$15.00

with grilled choice of proteins

B3 BUN RAU XAO | VEGETARIAN

B3 BUN RAU XAO | VEGETARIAN

$17.00

stir fried tofu, green bean, mushroom, carrot, onion, baby corn

B4 BUN CHA CA THANG LONG | TURMERIC FISH

B4 BUN CHA CA THANG LONG | TURMERIC FISH

$19.00

originated in Hanoi: flame grilled turmeric marinated fish, topped with sautéed green onion and dill, crab paste sauce on the side (allow extra prep time)

B5 BÚN BO/GA/TOM | STIR-FRIED GARLIC LEMONGRASS

B5 BÚN BO/GA/TOM | STIR-FRIED GARLIC LEMONGRASS

$16.00

with choice of protein

BROKEN RICE PLATE

T1 COM TAM THIT NUONG | BROKEN RICE

T1 COM TAM THIT NUONG | BROKEN RICE

$15.00

with choice of protein

T3 COM SUON NUONG, TAU HU KY, CHA, TRUNG CHIEN | THE WORKS BROKEN RICE PLATE

T3 COM SUON NUONG, TAU HU KY, CHA, TRUNG CHIEN | THE WORKS BROKEN RICE PLATE

$19.00

with grilled pork chop, shrimp+pork stuffed tofu skin, pork cake, and fried egg

FROM OUR WOK

X1 BO LUC LAC | SHAKEN BEEF

X1 BO LUC LAC | SHAKEN BEEF

$22.00

wok tossed cubed filet mignon with rice or garlic egg noodles (+3)

X2 MI XAO DON THAP CAM | BIRD NEST EGG NOODLE (Deep Copy)

$21.00

SIDES

Chen Com / Side of Rice

Chen Com / Side of Rice

$3.00
Dau Chao Quay / Side of Savory Doughnut

Dau Chao Quay / Side of Savory Doughnut

$4.00

Banh Pho / Side of Pho Noodles

$3.00

Giac Mi / Side of Egg Noodles

$3.00

Banh Mi / Bread

$2.00

Rau Xao / Side of Stir Fry Vegetables

$10.00

Rao Luoc / Side of Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Mi Toi / Side of Garlic Noodles

$10.00

Ly Sup 24 oz / Broth 24 oz

$8.00

Ly Sup 32 oz / Broth 32 oz

$9.00

DRINKS

N2. Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea Limeade / Tra Da Chanh

$6.00

Salted Lime Soda / Soda Chanh Muoi

$6.00
Salted Plum Soda / Soda Xi Muoi

Salted Plum Soda / Soda Xi Muoi

$6.00
N1. Café Sua Da | Cold Brew Iced Coffee

N1. Café Sua Da | Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$6.00
N5. Da Chanh | Limeade

N5. Da Chanh | Limeade

$6.00

Housemade Ginger Refreshments

$6.00

Soda

$6.00

made with real cane sugar

ICED GRASS JELLY, COCONUT CREAM

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

48 hour slow cooked beef bone broth pho, traditional Vietnamese dishes, vegetarian and vegan options

Website

Location

2304 Encinal Ave, Alameda, CA 94501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

