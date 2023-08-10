Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Ahi Tartare

$21.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Carrots

$15.00

Mushroom Cake

$16.00

Mussels

$21.00

Prawns

$19.00

Prosciutto

$17.00

Soup Cup

$7.00

Soup Bowl

$9.00

French Onion Bowl Special

$10.00

Variable Price

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Bread Basket

$2.50

Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar

$22.00

Salmon Caesar

$23.00

Special Salad

Variable Price

Kale Salad

$16.00

Tomato Salad

$16.00

Entree

Chicken

$29.00

Lamb

$42.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Ravioli

$26.00

Salmon

$37.00

Scallops

$40.00

Steak

$41.00

Swordfish

$42.00

Tofu

$27.00

Special Fish

$42.00

Variable Price

Special Meat

Variable Price

Special Pasta

$32.00

Variable Price

Kid's Pasta

$12.00

Sides

french fries

$10.00

Side forbid rice

$10.00

Side Couscous

$10.00

Side Potatoes

$10.00

Side Veggies

$10.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Choc Mousse

$12.00

Semifreddo

$11.00

Profiteroles

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Cheese Plate

$17.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

1scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

1 Scoop Sorbet

$5.00

Private Events

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Kale Salad

$16.00

Passed Apps

$35.00

Family Apps

$25.00

Pre Fixe

Pre Fixe

$95.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine Bottles

201 Martella Sangio BTL

$33.00

202 Ridge Geyserville BTL

$80.00

203 Telegramme BTL

$112.00

204 Patz Hall Pinot BTL

$89.00

205 Waterstone Cab

$75.00

206 Cannonball Cab

$38.00

207 Cooper G Cab Franc BTL

$78.00

208 Los Gatos Pinot BTL

$45.00

209 Giuilia Negri Barolo BTL

$112.00

210 Baiocchi Mouvedre BTL

$42.00

211 Vious Obscura Pino BTL

$45.00

212 Birichino Grenache BTL

$44.00

213 A Rafanelli Cab BTL

$88.00

214 Parador Tempranillo BTL

$75.00

215 Fogarty Pinot BTL

$58.00

216 Wm Harrison CF Btl

$95.00

217 Dehlinger Pinot BTL

$108.00

218 Morgan Pinot BTL

$47.00

219 D Orcia Brunello BTL

$105.00

220 Maldant Chorey BTL

$65.00

221 Woodside Zin BTL

$59.00

222 Astrolab Pinot BTL

$48.00

223 Waterstone Merlot BTL

$45.00

224 Woodside Cab BTL

$50.00

225 Justin Cab BTL

$51.00

226 Maby Grenache BTL

$49.00

227 La Lande Bdx BTL

$55.00

228 Dm Eden Pinot BTL

$70.00

229 Prisoner Cab BTL

$85.00

230 Storrs Pinot BTL

$45.00

231 Emeritus Pinot Noir BTL

$72.00

232 Dm Ragot Burgundy BTL

$66.00

233 Hale Mary Pinot BTL

$120.00

234 Agostino Barolo BTL

$80.00

235 Tate Dog Pinot BTL

$49.00

236 Bel Air Ouy Bdx BTL

$100.00

237 Rosignol Burgundy BTL

$120.00

238 Penner Ash Pinot BTL

$115.00

239 Arcanum Tuscan BTL

$72.00

240 Dehlinger Alimont Pinot BTL

$110.00

241 Elk Cove Pinot BTL

$92.00

242 Campriano Chianti BTL

$58.00

243 Rombauer Zin BTL

$60.00

244 Benton Lane Pinot BTL

$49.00

245 Rizzi Barbaresco BTL

$85.00

246 Hafner Cabernet BTL

$82.00

247 Martella Grenache BTL

$52.00

248 Odonata Sangiovese BTL

$45.00

249 Frogs Leap Merlot BTL

$70.00

250 Eyrie Pinot BTL

$106.00

251 Rosati Cabernet BTL

$75.00

252 Truchard Cabernet BTL

$60.00

253 Ridge Lytton Springs BTL

$80.00

254 Gramercy Cellars Syrah

$48.00

255 La Marea Grenache BTL

$40.00

256 Beaucannon P Verdot BTL

$75.00

270 Avril Ch D Pape BTL

$61.00

277 Cinnabar Pinot BTL

$53.00

278 Ridge 3Valley Zin Btl

$60.00

279 Dutton Estate Pinot BTL

$60.00

280 Trig Point Cab BTL

$52.00

281 Kathryn Kennedy Lateral BTL

$66.00

433 Flowers Pinot

$110.00

White Wine Bottles

100 Flowers Chard BTL

$121.00

101 Woodside Chard BTL

$48.00

102 Groth Sauv Blanc BTL

$48.00

103 J Pinot Gris BTL

$32.00

104 Gamble Sauv Blanc BTL

$43.00

105 Dehlinger Chard BTL

$89.00

106 Far Niente Chard BTL

$80.00

107 Rochioli Sauv Balnc BTL

$79.00

108 Fogarty Chard BTL

$85.00

109 Neveu Sancerre BTL

$64.00

110 Anne Michael Chard BTL

$34.00

111 Ridge Grenache Blanc BTL

$50.00

112 Sautereau Sancerre BTL

$56.00

113 Storrs Chard BTL

$40.00

114 Jordan Chard BTL

$52.00

115 Notorious Pink BTL

$40.00

116 Coury Semillion BTL

$47.00

117 Cannonball Chard BTL

$35.00

118 Stuhlmuller Chard BTL

$46.00

119 Kathryn Kennedy SB BTL

$56.00

120 Monograph Assyrtiko BTL

$38.00

121 Frogs Leap SB BTL

$55.00

122 SCM Grenache BTL

$40.00

123 Assiduous Pinot Gris BTL

$45.00

124 Quinta Cruz Albarino BTL

$30.00

125 Ridge Estate Chard BTL

$110.00

126 Kistler Chard BTL

$130.00

127 Sautereau Rose BTL

$56.00

128 Testarossa Chard BTL

$40.00

129 Gautheron Chablis BTL

$104.00

130 Ojai Chard BTL

$65.00

131 Le Devoy BTL

$28.00

132 Patz Hal Chard BTL

$59.00

133 Monograph Moschof BTL

$30.00

134 Gramercy Viognier BTL

$49.00

272 Page Mill SB BTL

$42.00

273 Daulney Sancerre BTL

$59.00

271 Guerra Albano Friulano BTL

$45.00

274 Hafner Chard BTL

$48.00

275 Rombauer Chard BTL

$76.00

Rose Bottles

279 Whispering Angels Rose BTL

$42.00

278 Angels Cowboy Rose BTL

$30.00

115 Notorious Pink Grenache BTL

$40.00

127 Sautereau Rose BTL

$50.00

Champagne Bottles

312 Gruet Brut 1/2 BTL

$18.00

305 Veuve 1/2 BTL

$55.00

301 Cristolino BTL

$26.00

306 Gruet Brut BTL

$35.00

303 Nino Franco Prosc BTL

$40.00

308 Allimant Brut Rose BTL

$48.00

307 J Brut BTL

$58.00

314 Bella Vista Brut BTL

$59.00

316 Schramsberg Brut BTL

$69.00

313 Deutz Brut BTL

$110.00

311 Veuve BTL

$119.00

315 Roederer Cristal BTL

$400.00

Dessert Wine

Grahams 6 Grapes

$9.00

Grahams 20 yr Tawney

$16.00

Grahams Vintage

$35.00

Madeira

$12.00

Grillon Sauterne

$14.00

Alvear Sherry

$13.00

Moscatel

$15.00

Grappa

$13.00

Sambucca

$12.00

Half Bottles

Veuve (.375) BTL

$55.00

Gruet Rose (.375) BTL

$18.00

Angels Rose (.375) BTL

$17.00

Frogs Leeap SB (.375) BTL

$34.00

Rombauer CH (.375) BTL

$39.00

Ridge Chard (.375) BTL

$59.00

Kistler Chard (.375) BTL

$70.00

Keenan Merlot (.375) BTL

$38.00

Partarabet Bdx (.375) BTL

$42.00

Ridge Zin (.375) BTL

$48.00

Cannonball Cab (.375) BTL

$17.00

Ridge Montebello (.375) BTL

$160.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Vodka Soda

$13.00

Vodka Tonic

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Mai Tai

$17.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini Vodka

$15.00

Martini Gin

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Negroni

$16.00

ST. MICHAEL'S COCKTAILS

Albert Hofmann

$15.00

Silk Road

$15.00

El Bandito

$15.00

Mandarin Cosmo

$15.00

Russian Royalty

$15.00

Ginger Martini

$15.00

Rocket Mule

$15.00

La Rosette

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Basil Gimlet

$15.00

Garden G&T

$15.00

Corpse Reviver

$15.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Special Drink $15

$15.00

Special Drink 16

$16.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beers

Devils IPA

$9.00

Devils Lager

$9.00

Chimay

$13.00

Guiness

$10.00

Bottled Beers

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Celebrator

$8.00

St Bernardus

$11.00

Corona

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Hard Cider

$7.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Pelligrino

$10.00

Sm Pelligrino

$6.50

Panna

$8.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Nonfat Milk

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

Virgin Gimlet

$8.00

Virgin Basil Gimlet

$9.00

Virgin Juice Drink

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

DECAF Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

DECAF Espresso

$4.00

Dbl DECAF Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Dbl Cappuccino

$7.00

DECAF Cappuccino

$5.00

Dbl DECAF Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$5.00

Dbl Latte

$7.00

DECAF Latte

$5.00

Dbl DECAF Latte

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Dbl Americano

$6.00

DECAF Americano

$4.00

Dbl DECAF Americano

$6.00

Irish Coffee (Copy)

$15.00

Baileys Coffee (Copy)

$15.00

Tea

Tea Cup

$4.50

Tea Pot

$8.00

Retail

Wine Glass

$7.00

Olive Oil

$25.00

