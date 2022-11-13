SALSA CHICKEN 7300 Hancock Village Drive

Enchiladas Mixtas "3"

$13.95

3 Enchiladas. One Pulled Chicken, One Carne Asada & One with Cheese. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.