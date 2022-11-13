Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Latin American

SALSA CHICKEN 7300 Hancock Village Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7300 Hancock Village Drive

Chesterfield, VA 23832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quarter Chicken
Whole Chicken
Fried Plantains

Appetizers

Beef Empanadas "5"

Beef Empanadas "5"

$8.00

5 Beef Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas "5"

Chicken Empanadas "5"

$8.00

5 Chicken Empanadas

Maicitos Gratinados "Creamed Corn Au Gratin"

Maicitos Gratinados "Creamed Corn Au Gratin"

$8.95

Creamy cheesy corn au gratin is a sweet and savory dish. Served with gourmet colored tortilla chips.

Salsa flight

Salsa flight

$8.00

Tropical Pico de Gallo, Avocado Tomatillo and roasted Corn (4oz ea) + Gourmet colored tortilla chips

Arepitas

$6.00

Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$22.95

Served with 2 sides

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$14.95

Served with 2 sides

Quarter Chicken

Quarter Chicken

$10.95

Served with 2 sides

Salsa Family Special

$43.95

1 & 1/2 Chicken 16oz Rice 16oz Beans 16oz Coleslaw 8 Yucca Sticks or 2 bags of fries 2 Liter Soda 4 Oz Any sauce

Salsa Solo Combo

Salsa Solo Combo

$13.95

Salsa Solo Combo: Quarter Chicken with 2 sides, House Salad and a Drink,

Whole chicken No sides

Whole chicken No sides

$15.95
Half Chicken No sides

Half Chicken No sides

$10.95
Quarter Chicken No sides

Quarter Chicken No sides

$7.50
Rotisserie Chicken Wings

Rotisserie Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Been done in our Rotisserie Oven the Chicken wings are healthier and have less calories than deep fried wings.

Entree

Churrasco

Churrasco

$22.95

NY Strip Steak served with Oven-Roasted Vegetables, Steamed Broccoli and Chimichurri Sauce.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$17.50

Served with house salad & 2 sides

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$18.95

Half-Rack of Ribs served with 2 sides

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$15.95

2 Mahi Tacos served with Coleslaw, Tropical Pico de Gallo and Gourmet colored tortilla chips. Mild and Slightly Sweet finish.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Served with 2 sides

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$13.50

Served with fries and house salad

Ajiaco “Colombian Chicken, Corn & Potato Stew”

Ajiaco “Colombian Chicken, Corn & Potato Stew”

$14.95

It’s a hearty soup made from three different kinds of potatoes, chicken, guasca leaves, with a half corn on the cob. Served with white rice and a piece of arepa.

Bandeja Paisa “Colombian Traditional Dish”

Bandeja Paisa “Colombian Traditional Dish”

$21.95

Comes with pinto beans, white rice, fried chicharrón “pork belly”, carne molida “ground beef”, chorizo, arepa, avocado, fried egg sunny side up & a sweet fried plantain slice.

Sancocho “Colombian Traditional Soup”

Sancocho “Colombian Traditional Soup”

$16.95

Colombian Sancocho is a variation of soup made with meat, hearty vegetables, broth, corn and herbs. Served with white rice, avocado and sweet plantains.

Lentejas "Colombian Style Lentil Soup"

$14.95

Healthy and delicious Lentil soup full of nutrients. Comes with beef rib meat. Served with white rice, avocado slices and your choice of an Egg or Sweet fried plantains.

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$15.95

Tender chunks of chicken, tomatoes, red peppers, red onions, cilantro sautéed in wine served with a side of white rice.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$16.95

Tender chunks of Steak, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, cilantro sautéed in wine served with a side of white rice.

Tropical Poke Tuna Bowl

Tropical Poke Tuna Bowl

$19.95Out of stock

Ahi tuna marinated in soy sauce, sesame seeds, radish, edamame beans, grilled pineapple, spicy mayo, cucumber and avocado slices on a base of white rice.

Sudado de Pollo “Colombian Chicken Stew”

Sudado de Pollo “Colombian Chicken Stew”

$15.95

Tasty dish with tender Chicken, perfectly cooked potatoes and flavorful broth. Served with white rice, avocado slices and sweet fried plantains.

Mexican Favorites

BBQ Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Flour tortilla with a savory filling. Comes with Rice, Beans, Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Avocado Mayo, Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla with a savory filling. Comes with Rice, Beans, Avocado Mayo, Cheese, Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.

Veggie Burrito

$10.25

Flour tortilla with a savory filling. Comes with Rice, Beans, Avocado Mayo, Sauteed Peppers, onions & Mushrooms.

Chicken Tortilla Soup "Bowl"

Chicken Tortilla Soup "Bowl"

$6.95

Chicken Soup with tortilla strips and cheese.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.95

Chicken or Steak in a fried tortilla shell with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots and Avocado slices. House Mango vinaigrette dressing and sour cream on the side.

Street Tacos "3"

Street Tacos "3"

$11.95

3 Chicken or Carne Asada Tacos in a Corn tortilla with chopped Onions, Cilantro, Lime and Avocado Tomatillo Sauce.

Street Taco Combo "2"

$12.95

2 Mexican Street Tacos served with 2 Sides and a Drink.

Shrimp Tacos "3"

Shrimp Tacos "3"

$13.95

3 Shrimp Tacos in 6" Soft Flour Tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Tropical Pico de Gallo.

Cóctel de Camarón "Shrimp Cocktail"

Cóctel de Camarón "Shrimp Cocktail"

$14.95

Shrimp cocktail with chopped onions, cilantro, fresh lime & tomato juice, tomatoes, house cocktail sauce and fresh hass avocados for a delish flavor.

Chicken Enquiladas "3"

Chicken Enquiladas "3"

$13.95

3 Chicken Enchiladas. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.

Carne Asada Enchiladas "3"

Carne Asada Enchiladas "3"

$14.95

3 Carne Asada Enchiladas. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.

Enchiladas Mixtas "3"

$13.95

3 Enchiladas. One Pulled Chicken, One Carne Asada & One with Cheese. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.

Quesadillas

$14.00

Large 12" Fluor Tortilla filled with Cheese, Avocado Mayo, Sautéed Peppers, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and a Side of Rice or Beans.

Chicken Chimichanga Platter

$13.95

2 Fried or Soft Flour Tortillas. Filled with Chicken and Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tropical Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Beans and beans on the side.

Salsa Mixta Chimichanga

$15.95

Two Fried or Soft Fluor Tortillas, 1 Filled with Carne Asada and 1 with Pulled Chicken from Our Rotisserie, Sautéed Onions and Peppers. Topped with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Tropical Pico de Gallo. Served with a side of Rice and Beans.

Handhelds

Chicken Sandwich Served with Yuca or Fries

$11.95

Sauteed onions & green peppers. Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo

Steak Sandwich Served with Yuca or Fries

$11.95

Sauteed onions & green peppers. Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo

Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich with Yuca or Fries

Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich with Yuca or Fries

$12.50

Philly Style Steak Sandwich with Sauteed onions & green peppers, Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, cheese and Mayo.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich Served with Coleslaw and French Fries

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich Served with Coleslaw and French Fries

$11.25

Served with Coleslaw and Fries

Salsa Burger "Wagyu Meat"

Salsa Burger "Wagyu Meat"

$10.95

For limited time only Served with "Wagyu Beef" Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, American cheese, ketchup, mayo and mustard

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, American cheese, ketchup, mayo and mustard.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.50
Yuca fries

Yuca fries

$3.50
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$3.75
Rice

Rice

$3.00
Beans

Beans

$3.00
House Salad

House Salad

$3.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Tropical Pico De Gallo 8oz

Tropical Pico De Gallo 8oz

$4.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp "5ct"

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Served with one side and small drink

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Served with one side and small drink

Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

6 Chicken Nuggets served with a Side and a Drink

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Horchata

$3.50

Fresh Juices

$3.50

Bottled beverages

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.50

Coffee "Small"

$1.95

Body Armor

$3.00
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$4.75

Tres Leches Cake / 3 Milk Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.75

Raspberry Cheesecake with Donut Crust

Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Flan

$4.50Out of stock

Traditional Latin-American homemade Custard.

Belgian Chocolate Chip Cookies

Belgian Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Bite size cookies 1oz.

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.25

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake

$3.00

Charcoal

All Natural Gourmet Lump Charcoal

20 Lbs. Bag of Gourmet Charcoal Lump

$27.95
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Rotisserie Chicken. Latin-American Charcoal Kitchen.

Website

Location

7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
SALSA CHICKEN image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wood and Iron Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar - 1400 Semmes Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Semmes Avenue Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
The Cocky Rooster - 2523 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2523 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Chicken Fiesta - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 217
2311 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Jamaica House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,217
416 West Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Chesterfield
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston