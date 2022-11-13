- Home
SALSA CHICKEN 7300 Hancock Village Drive
7300 Hancock Village Drive
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beef Empanadas "5"
5 Beef Empanadas
Chicken Empanadas "5"
5 Chicken Empanadas
Maicitos Gratinados "Creamed Corn Au Gratin"
Creamy cheesy corn au gratin is a sweet and savory dish. Served with gourmet colored tortilla chips.
Salsa flight
Tropical Pico de Gallo, Avocado Tomatillo and roasted Corn (4oz ea) + Gourmet colored tortilla chips
Arepitas
Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Chicken
Served with 2 sides
Half Chicken
Served with 2 sides
Quarter Chicken
Served with 2 sides
Salsa Family Special
1 & 1/2 Chicken 16oz Rice 16oz Beans 16oz Coleslaw 8 Yucca Sticks or 2 bags of fries 2 Liter Soda 4 Oz Any sauce
Salsa Solo Combo
Salsa Solo Combo: Quarter Chicken with 2 sides, House Salad and a Drink,
Whole chicken No sides
Half Chicken No sides
Quarter Chicken No sides
Rotisserie Chicken Wings
Been done in our Rotisserie Oven the Chicken wings are healthier and have less calories than deep fried wings.
Entree
Churrasco
NY Strip Steak served with Oven-Roasted Vegetables, Steamed Broccoli and Chimichurri Sauce.
Carne Asada
Served with house salad & 2 sides
Pork Ribs
Half-Rack of Ribs served with 2 sides
Mahi-Mahi Tacos
2 Mahi Tacos served with Coleslaw, Tropical Pico de Gallo and Gourmet colored tortilla chips. Mild and Slightly Sweet finish.
Grilled Salmon
Served with 2 sides
Arroz con Pollo
Served with fries and house salad
Ajiaco “Colombian Chicken, Corn & Potato Stew”
It’s a hearty soup made from three different kinds of potatoes, chicken, guasca leaves, with a half corn on the cob. Served with white rice and a piece of arepa.
Bandeja Paisa “Colombian Traditional Dish”
Comes with pinto beans, white rice, fried chicharrón “pork belly”, carne molida “ground beef”, chorizo, arepa, avocado, fried egg sunny side up & a sweet fried plantain slice.
Sancocho “Colombian Traditional Soup”
Colombian Sancocho is a variation of soup made with meat, hearty vegetables, broth, corn and herbs. Served with white rice, avocado and sweet plantains.
Lentejas "Colombian Style Lentil Soup"
Healthy and delicious Lentil soup full of nutrients. Comes with beef rib meat. Served with white rice, avocado slices and your choice of an Egg or Sweet fried plantains.
Pollo Saltado
Tender chunks of chicken, tomatoes, red peppers, red onions, cilantro sautéed in wine served with a side of white rice.
Lomo Saltado
Tender chunks of Steak, tomatoes, red onions, red peppers, cilantro sautéed in wine served with a side of white rice.
Tropical Poke Tuna Bowl
Ahi tuna marinated in soy sauce, sesame seeds, radish, edamame beans, grilled pineapple, spicy mayo, cucumber and avocado slices on a base of white rice.
Sudado de Pollo “Colombian Chicken Stew”
Tasty dish with tender Chicken, perfectly cooked potatoes and flavorful broth. Served with white rice, avocado slices and sweet fried plantains.
Mexican Favorites
BBQ Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla with a savory filling. Comes with Rice, Beans, Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Avocado Mayo, Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla with a savory filling. Comes with Rice, Beans, Avocado Mayo, Cheese, Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms.
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla with a savory filling. Comes with Rice, Beans, Avocado Mayo, Sauteed Peppers, onions & Mushrooms.
Chicken Tortilla Soup "Bowl"
Chicken Soup with tortilla strips and cheese.
Taco Salad
Chicken or Steak in a fried tortilla shell with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots and Avocado slices. House Mango vinaigrette dressing and sour cream on the side.
Street Tacos "3"
3 Chicken or Carne Asada Tacos in a Corn tortilla with chopped Onions, Cilantro, Lime and Avocado Tomatillo Sauce.
Street Taco Combo "2"
2 Mexican Street Tacos served with 2 Sides and a Drink.
Shrimp Tacos "3"
3 Shrimp Tacos in 6" Soft Flour Tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Tropical Pico de Gallo.
Cóctel de Camarón "Shrimp Cocktail"
Shrimp cocktail with chopped onions, cilantro, fresh lime & tomato juice, tomatoes, house cocktail sauce and fresh hass avocados for a delish flavor.
Chicken Enquiladas "3"
3 Chicken Enchiladas. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.
Carne Asada Enchiladas "3"
3 Carne Asada Enchiladas. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.
Enchiladas Mixtas "3"
3 Enchiladas. One Pulled Chicken, One Carne Asada & One with Cheese. Stuffed with Grilled Onions and Peppers. Topped with Our Special Sauce and Covered with Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Tropical Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Sour Cream.
Quesadillas
Large 12" Fluor Tortilla filled with Cheese, Avocado Mayo, Sautéed Peppers, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and a Side of Rice or Beans.
Chicken Chimichanga Platter
2 Fried or Soft Flour Tortillas. Filled with Chicken and Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tropical Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice and Beans and beans on the side.
Salsa Mixta Chimichanga
Two Fried or Soft Fluor Tortillas, 1 Filled with Carne Asada and 1 with Pulled Chicken from Our Rotisserie, Sautéed Onions and Peppers. Topped with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Tropical Pico de Gallo. Served with a side of Rice and Beans.
Handhelds
Chicken Sandwich Served with Yuca or Fries
Sauteed onions & green peppers. Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo
Steak Sandwich Served with Yuca or Fries
Sauteed onions & green peppers. Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, cheese, and mayo
Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich with Yuca or Fries
Philly Style Steak Sandwich with Sauteed onions & green peppers, Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, cheese and Mayo.
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich Served with Coleslaw and French Fries
Served with Coleslaw and Fries
Salsa Burger "Wagyu Meat"
For limited time only Served with "Wagyu Beef" Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, American cheese, ketchup, mayo and mustard
Veggie Burger
Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, American cheese, ketchup, mayo and mustard.
Sides
Kids Menu
Drinks
Dessert
Tres Leches Cake
Tres Leches Cake / 3 Milk Dessert
Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake with Donut Crust
Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie
Flan
Traditional Latin-American homemade Custard.
Belgian Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bite size cookies 1oz.
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake
Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake
Charcoal
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
Rotisserie Chicken. Latin-American Charcoal Kitchen.
7300 Hancock Village Drive, Chesterfield, VA 23832