San Francisco Bakery & Café
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally owned Bakery and Cafe serving fresh scratch baked breads and pastries. Come in and enjoy house made soup, sandwiches, quiche, salads and breakfast items. Proudly using local roaster Texas Coffee Traders and Boar's Head deli meats and cheeses. Serving Austin since 1995.
Location
2900 W Anderson Ln. Ste. L, Austin, TX 78757
