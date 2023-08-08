Food Menu

Lane Side Pies 12"

THE BUTCHER - 12 Inch

$17.99

THE FIREBIRD- 12 Inch

$15.99

CLASSIC MARGARITA- 12 Inch

$14.99

THE GORGONZILLA- 12 Inch

$16.99

PEPPERONI- 12 Inch

$15.99

GLUTEN FREE DEEP-DISH- 12 Inch

$20.99

HAWAIIAN PORKEY PINEAPPLE-12 inch

$15.99

BEST CHEESE PIZZA- 12 Inch

$14.99

frozen marg

$10.99

Lane Side Pies 18"

THE BUTCHER -18 inch

$23.99

THE FIREBIRD-18 inch

$21.99

CLASSIC MARGARITA-18 inch

$20.99

THE GORGONZILLA-18 inch

$22.99

PEPPERONI -18 inch

$21.99

HAWAIIAN PORKEY PINEAPPLE-18 inch

$21.99

BEST CHEESE PIZZA-18 inch

$20.99

HAMBURGER PIZZA -18

$24.00

Shareables

ALL AMERICAN PLATTER

$26.99

MACHO PLATTER

$26.99

TEXAS TRIO

$14.99

NACHO AVALANCHE

$13.99

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.99

EVERYTHING PRETZEL

$11.99

HIGH 5 STREET TACOS

$16.99

QUESADILLA

$14.99

LOADED TOTS

$12.99

ONION RINGS TOWER

$9.99

HOT HONEY SHRIMP

$14.99

Handhelds

HIGH 5 BURGER

$16.99

CARNIVORE MELT

$14.99

JUST A BURGER

$13.99

MCDOWELL

$14.99

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$10.99

THE HEN HOUSE

$14.99

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$12.99

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Salads

CHICKEN SALAD 2 WAYS

$10.99

CLASSIC TOSSED CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Plates

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.99

STEAK FINGERS

$16.99

SURF

$19.99

TURF

$19.99

WINGS

$15.99

BONLESS WINGS

$15.99

Bumper Zone

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$7.99

MINI CORN DOGGIES

$7.99

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.99

MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

Desserts

DOUGHNUT HOLES

$5.99

CINNAMAZING STICKS

$8.99

N/A Beverages

REFRESH

BOTTLED ROOT BEER

$3.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99

COFFEE

$3.99

DIET PEPSI

$3.99

DR. PEPPER

$3.99

FRUIT PUNCH GATORADE

$3.99

ICED TEA

$3.99

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.99

PEPSI

$3.99

rambler

$2.99

STARRY

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull BB

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Beer Menu

Bottled Beers

Sample Bottle

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stash, W Coast IPA

$5.00

White Claw

$7.00

Hi Noon

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Guinness

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo, Negra

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.50

Canned Beers

Sample Canned

$6.00

Austin Eastciders, OG

$6.00

Austin Eastciders, Blackberry

$6.00

Austin Eastciders, Pineapple

$6.00

Beer Pitchers

Celis Peach

$24.99

Alstadt Hefe

$21.00

Crawford Bock

$24.99

Electric Jellyfish

$23.00

Fire Eagle

$22.00

Karbach Cerveza

$15.99

Karbach Love Street

$21.00

Karbach Tasty Wave

$20.00

Kona Big Wave

$20.00

Michelob

$15.99

Pearl Snap

$20.00

Celis white

$21.00

Hi Sign, Violet

$22.00

Hi Sign Irish Red

$22.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

Sample Red GLS

$8.00

Cabernet, Bonanza GLS

$10.00

Cabernet, Josh Celars GLS

$10.00

Malbec, Dona Paula GLS

$9.00

Sample Red BTL

$32.00

Cabernet, Bonanza BTL

$40.00

Cabernet, Josh Celars BTL

$35.00

Malbec, Dona Paula BTL

$35.00

White Wine

Sample White GLS

$8.00

Trinity Oaks, Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Chloe, Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Lunetta, Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Matua, Sav Blanc GLS

$9.00

Sample White BTL

$52.00

Trinity Oaks, Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

Chloe, Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Lunetta, Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Matua, Sav Blanc BTL

$35.00

Rose

Sample Rose GLS

$9.00

Sample Rose BTL

$40.00

Champagne

Sample Champagne GLS

$7.00

Sample Champagne BTL

$37.00

Specials

Cocktail Pitchers

Mango Rita

$24.99

Peach Bourbon

$22.99

Ocean Breeze

$18.99

Long Island

$18.99

Sangria

$15.99

MARGARITA

$24.99

Cocktail Specials

Hypnotic Breeze

$10.99

The Don

$14.99

Anderson Cosmo

$10.99

$7 Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

SPECIAL JELLO SHOT

$7.00