Sarang Yeah - Provo 1431 South State Street
No reviews yet
1431 South State Street
Provo, UT 84606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Daily Specials
- Boba and Korean Fried Chicken$14.99
We have created this special combo to fit your special craving for both boba and Korean fried chicken and to make a bit more affordable to enjoy both of them together! Enjoy this great delicious treat for this spring time!
- Chicken & Tteokbokki$9.99
- Kimari + Tteokbokki$8.99
- Mandu + Tteokbokki$7.99
- Tteokbokki$4.99
Our Korean traditional dish. It's rice cake served in Korean chili sauce with hard-boiled egg, fish cake, cabbage, and spring onion. It's only available on Friday night and Saturday as our weekend special
Main Dishes
- Chicken Salad$8.99
- House Lo Mein$8.99
- Korean Beef Bulgogi$14.99
Beef bulgogi is one of the most well known korean dish. We use great quality thinly sliced beef chuck and have it marinate in our house special bulgogi sauce and stir fry in onion and carrot. Top with sesame seed and green onion
- Korean Beef Bulgogi Soup$10.99
Our beef bulgogi soup is so flavorful and loaded with veggies besides the mouth watering beef bulgogi and sweet potato noodles. Veggies include mexican squash, mushroom, carrots, cabbage, onions, seeded jalapeño, and green onion. This is such a great nutri
- Korean Chicken Tteok$13.99
Our chicken Tteok is deep fried boneless thighs served with Korean rice cake. You can choose to coat this meal with our yummy red sauce which is medium sweet spicy sauce or coat with non-spicy house special soy sauce
- Korean Spicy Pork$13.99
- Malaysian Curry Chicken (GF)$12.99
We use olive oil and sea salt to cook this curry. We made our own curry powder so we know what is put in there. Main ingredients are turmeric, cumin, coriander and chili powder. We also make our curry with coconut milk. We cook our curry with chicken and p
- Malaysian Fried Rice$10.99
Our malaysian fried rice is made fresh with one egg for side dish and two eggs for our main dish, stir fry with spam, carrot and peas. It's almost like having a teppanyaki fried rice as we make our fried rice fresh on grill and with our house special sauce
- Mongolian Beef$12.99
- Tonkatsu Pork Rice Plate$12.99
Korean Fried Chicken
- 1 Lbs Fried Chicken$11.99
1 our korean fried chicken is so yummy. We seasoned the chicken with our house recipe, double fried and served with either red sauce or house special soy sauce. Our red and soy sauce are made in-house with olive oil and sea salt
- 2 Lbs Fried Chicken$22.99
Our Korean fried chicken is so yummy. We seasoned the chicken with our house recipe, double fried and served with either red sauce or house special soy sauce. Our red and soy sauce are made in-house with olive oil and sea salt. We offer bone-in (wings) and
- Mixed Chicken Pieces$11.99
Our Korean fried chicken is so yummy. We seasoned the chicken with our house recipe, double fried and served with either red sauce or house special soy sauce. Our red and soy sauce are made in-house with olive oil and sea salt. With this option you got to
- Chicken Meal Combo$13.99
We are continuing the free 22 oz fountain drinks for now. Please specified your choice of soda. We have 10 flavors: regular coke, coke zero, diet coke, fanta, root beer, sprite, mountain berry blast, dr pepper, and diet dr. pepper. Our combo meal provides
Malaysian Famous Street Burger
Korean Ramen
Korean Hotdog
Rolls
- California Roll$6.99
8 pieces. Our California roll is made with shredded imitated crab meat (with real fish) and roll with cucumber and avocado. Top with our house special sauces. Fresh and yummy!
- Fried California Roll$7.99
8 pieces
- House Special Spam Musubi$6.99
We make our spam musubi fresh upon order, and with a full sheet of nori. We add cucumber and sauces to make this spam musubi even more delicious
- Kimbap$6.99
Sides
- French Fries$2.99
We use crinkle-cut french fries as our side, top with house seasoning salt. Additional condiment available. Please indicate if order online. We have ranch dressing, ketchup, sriracha mayo, to name a few
- Fried Onion Ring$3.99
- Kimari$4.99
- Mandu$3.99
- Roti Canai$6.99
- Side Salad$2.99
- Spring Roll$4.99
Our spring rolls is filled with vegetable with no meat. They are deep fried and serve with sweet chili sauce. Please let us know if you want the sauce on the side, otherwise we serve the sauce on top of the spring roll. Each order comes with 4 rolls
- Sweet Potatoes Fries$3.99
- White Rice$1.99
We serve white sushi rice for our side
- Side Fried Rice$4.99
Kids' Menu
- Korean Beef Bulgogi Combo Kids$8.99
- Korean Fried Chicken Combo Kids$7.99
Chicken thighs (no bones) comes with salad and honest kids drink box
- Malaysian Fried Rice Combo$7.99
Serve with 2 Mandu and Honest Kids Drink
- California Rolls 4 pcs$3.49
4 pieces
- House Rolls with Spam Kids$3.49
4 pieces
- Crinkle Fries Kids$1.99
- Kimari 3 pcs$2.49
3 pieces
- Mandu 3 pcs$1.99
3 pieces
- Sweet Potatoes Fries$1.99
- Onion rings 6 pcs$2.49
Gluten Free
- Butter Mochi$3.50
Our hawaiian butter mochi is so delicious, made with coconut milk and added brown sugar. We added some tweak to make it even more delicious with ice cream and chocolate topping. If you haven't try them before, try this and if you have tried one before try
- Korean Beef Bulgogi (GF)$14.99
Beef bulgogi is one of the most well-known korean dish. We use great quality thinly sliced beef chuck and have it marinate in our house special bulgogi sauce and stir fry in onion and carrot. Top with sesame seed and green onion serve over our yummy sushi
- Malaysian Fried Rice (GF)$9.99
Our malaysian fried rice is made fresh with one egg for side dish and two eggs for our main dish, stir fry with spam, carrot and peas. It's almost like having a teppanyaki fried rice as we make our fried rice fresh on grill and with our house special sauce
- Malaysian Curry Chicken (GF)$12.99
We use olive oil and sea salt to cook this curry. We made our own curry powder so we know what is put in there. Main ingredients are turmeric, cumin, coriander and chili powder. We also make our curry with coconut milk. We cook our curry with chicken and p
- Malaysia Curry Chicken Lunch Special$9.99
Our malaysian currry lunch special comes with free 22oz fountain drinks. We have coke, diet coke, coke zero, root beer, dr pepper, diet dr. Pepper, mountain berry blast, pink lemonade and sprite. Please let us know what flavors you like
- Side Fried Rice$4.99
Dessert
- Muffin$1.49
- Butter Mochi$3.50
Our hawaiian butter mochi is so delicious, made with coconut milk and added brown sugar. We added some tweak to make it even more delicious with ice cream and chocolate topping. If you haven't try them before, try this and if you have tried one before try
- Chocolate Chunk Cookies$1.49
- Churros -Strawberry Filled$2.99
- Danish$2.49
- Korean Sweet Bun$2.49
- Sesame Seed Balls$3.99
6 pieces
Kimchi
Lunch Specials
Beverages
Boba Smoothies
Milk Tea & Refresher
Fountain Drinks
Soda & Other Drinks
- 1.25 L Bottle Dr Pepper$2.99
- 1.25 L Pepsi$2.99
- 12fl oz can soda$1.00
- Basil Seeds Drink$1.99
- Bottled Sprite$2.49
- Bundaberg$2.49
- Celsius Live Fit$1.79
- Evergreen Coconut Milk Drink$1.99
- Gatorade$1.50
- Jumex$1.19
- Mexican Glass Bottle Drinks
- Milk$3.99
- Pocari Sweat$1.99
- Smart Water$2.49
- Starbucks Drinks$1.69
- T.A.S. Coconut Water$1.99
- Vita Coco Coconut Water$2.49
- Water Bottle$1.29
- Welch's Juice$1.49