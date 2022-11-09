- Home
Saxbys RCBC
1500 College Cir
Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054
Seasonal
The Chai You Desire Latte
Meet the Saxbys RCBC Team Drink made just for our fellow Barons! A creamy Honey Chai Latte topped with cinnamon. Available for a limited time, only at Saxbys RCBC.
Cranberry Orange Maté Spritz
Spritz up the season and crush on our zippy Cranberry Orange energy drink, featuring our cold brewed energy tea, a blend of yerba maté & butterfly tea.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Peppermint, Dark Chocolate, Cold Brew, whole milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. It's a winter wonderland in a cup, but don't just take our word for it.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese
Yup, you read that right -- it's Mac & Cheese in a Grilled Cheese! Make yourself at home and mac on this Grilled Cheese featuring gooey mac & cheese, extra Cheddar & American cheeses on crispy wheatberry toast.
Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin. With spice, plus cold brew & whole milk. Everything you love about cold brew meets everything you love about fall.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & steamed milk. Worth! The! Hype!
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin. With spice, plus espresso & milk. Served over ice. Second only to a fall foliage trip; perfect for those surprisingly summery days.
Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & steamed milk. Shout out to our friends at Matchaful for helping us create the drink of the season.
Iced Pumpkin Matcha
Pumpkin. With spice, plus organic matcha & milk. Our favorite kind of calm energy goes seasonal. Served over ice.
Vanilla Love
Talk of the town. A hot matcha latte, infused with our house-made vanilla bean & finished with a pretty raspberry garnish.
Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Plant-Powered Overnight Oats
100% plant-powered. Gluten-free overnight oats made in-house with oat milk, organic granola, chia seeds, cranberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice & pumpkin seeds.
Combos
Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00. Add Bacon, Turkey Sausage or Beyond Sausage to your Breakfast Grilled Cheese for +$1.20. Go Plant-Powered for +$0.50.
Breakfast Burrito Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Breakfast Burrito. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00. Add Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Avocado or Beyond Sausage to your Breakfast Burrito for +$1.20. Go Plant-Powered for +$0.50.
Breakfast Sandwich Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Breakfast Sandwich. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00. Add Bacon, Turkey Sausage or an extra egg to your Breakfast Sandwich for +$1.20. Go Plant-Powered for +$0.50.
Grilled Three Cheese Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Grilled Three Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00.
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00.
Double Bacon Grilled Cheese Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Double Bacon Grilled Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00.
Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese Combo
Saxbys has entered the "Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia" chat. Thinly sliced beefsteak, American cheese and french fried onions (AKA a Cheesesteak WIT) on golden Wheatberry toast. This Cheesesteak Wit Grilled Cheese was created in celebration of our home city of Philadelphia and inspired by the region's culture, traditions & flavors.
Green Grilled Cheese (or Plant-Powered) Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Green Grilled Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00.
Pickle Grilled Cheese Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your Pickle Grilled Cheese. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00.
Avo Toast Combo
Included in your combo is your choice of a Small Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot or Iced Tea, or an OG Energy Maté Spritz to pair with your choice of Avo Toast. Want to make your drink sweet? Make it sweet with any Cold Brew Collection or Maté Spritz flavor for +$0.80 or with a Sweet Tea for +$0.50. Upsize your drink to a Medium for +$0.50 or a Large for +$1.00.