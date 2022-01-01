A map showing the location of Sazon Latina 7535 Somerset Crossing DriveView gallery

Sazon Latina

7535 Somerset Crossing Drive

Gainesville, VA 20155

Popular Items

Pupusas
Andres Tacos
Kids Quesadillas

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$6.50

Served with Chips

Yuca con chicharron

$13.50

Fried Pork chucks W/ fried cassava

Guacamole Dip

$10.50

Pupusas

$3.75

fried corn tortilla filled with your preference

Taquitos Salvadoreños

$10.50

Two fried corn tortillas rolled beef or chicken top with lettuce guacamole and queso fresco

Tamel De Elote

$6.50

Sweet corn cake w/ sour cream

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Plantano Frito

$7.50

Salad

Bella Taco Salad

$14.50

Large crispy tortilla shell salad

Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$19.50

Chicken Soup

Sopa de Res

$20.50

Short rib beef soup

Tex-Mex

Fajitas

$22.50+

Quesadillas

$11.00

Burritos

$15.50

Andres Tacos

$17.50

Enchiladas

$15.00

Carne

Carne Asada Salvadoreña

$24.50

Grill Steak w/ spanish rice,beans and salad

Lomo Saltado

$24.50

New York steak strip sauteed w/ green peppers,tomatoes,and fries

Bistec A Lo pobre

$24.50

New york steak strip topped with fried eggs

Carne Guisada

$19.50

Tender Beef Stew with potato, carrots in a gravy sauce

Mar y Tierra

$25.50

New york Steak Strip topped with Grilled Shrimp

Pollo

Pollo Guisado

$18.50

Stewed chicken with potatos, carrots in a gravy sauce

Pollo Sazon Latina

$21.50

Grilled Chicken,topped with shrimp

Pollo Marsela

$21.50

Grilled chicken topped with Marsala Mushroom Sauce

Pollo Saltado

$21.50

Stripes of Grill Chicken sauteed with tomatoes,onions,green peppers, and fries.

Pollo con Tajada

$18.50

Quarter fried Chicken over fried green plantains, topped with a cabbage slaw

Pollo Encebollado

$19.50

Grilled Chicken topped with sauteed Onions

Pescado

Red snapper

$23.99

Whole fried Red snapper w/ rice, salad and two homemade tortilla

Camarones en Crema

$24.50

Shrimp sauteed in a creamy whit wine sauce

Salmon con Camarones

$25.50

grilled salmon topped with shrimp

Camarones a la Plancha

$24.50

marinated shrimp sauteed with onion and spanish rice

Side

S/O Rice

$3.25

S/O Refried Beans

$3.45

S/O Black Beans

$3.45

S/O Guacamole

$6.45

S/O Pico De Gallo

$2.75

S/O Sour Cream

$2.00

S/O Flour Tortilla

$2.25

S/O French Fries

$3.45

S/O Chicken Taco

$4.50

S/O Shrimp taco

$4.45

S/O Homemade Torilla

$2.50

S/O Jalapeno Toriado

$2.00

S/O Extra Chips y Salsa

$4.50

S/O Steak taco

$4.25

S/O Avocado

$4.50

S/O Rice w/Beans

$5.45

S/O Atol

$4.25

S/O Chorizo

$4.00

S/O NY Steak

$16.99

S/O Salmon

$16.99

S/O Skirt Steak

$16.99

S/O Chorizo Taco

$4.75

S/O Carnitas Taco

$4.75

S/O Mojarra Frita

$16.99

S/O Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

S/O Shredded Cheese

$2.00

S/O Vegetables

$4.45

S/O Shrimp

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Kids Quesadillas

Kids Burritos

Kids Tacos

Kids Drinks

Dessert

Flan

$5.95

Tres Leches

$7.95

Cajeta

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffe

$3.00

hot chocolate

Soda Can

$1.50

Jarritos

Agua de coco

$3.75

Pina

$3.75

Inca Cola

$3.75

Tamarino

$3.75

Kola Champan

$3.75

Bottled Water

$3.75

Natural Juices

Mango

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.95

Mango Daiquiri

$5.95

Piña Colada

$5.95

Margaritas

Regular Margarita

$9.99

Sazon latina Margarita

$10.99

Flavored Margarita

$10.99

Cadillac Margarita

$11.99

Skinny Margarita

$13.95

Matrimonio Margarita

$10.99

Tropical Margarita

$11.99

Herradura Margarita

$10.99

Patron Margarita

$12.99

Casamigos Margarita

$12.99

1800 Margarita

$10.99

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$10.99

Don Julio Margarita

$12.99

Hornitos Margarita

$10.99

Milagro Margarita

$12.99

Flavored Margarita

$10.99

Sangarita

$11.50

Machorita

$19.95

Patron Cadillac

$12.99

Sangria

$11.99

Regular Margarita (L)

$16.99

Flavored Margarita (L)

$17.99

Cadillac Margarita (L)

$20.99

Sazon latina Margarita (L)

$18.99

Skinny Margarita (L)

$21.99

Matrimonio Margarita (L)

$17.99

Tropical Margarita (L)

$18.99

Herradura Margarita (L)

$17.50

Patron Margarita (L)

$21.99

Casamigos Margarita (L)

$21.99

1800 Margarita (L)

$17.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita (L)

$17.00

Don Julio Margarita (L)

$20.99

Hornitos Margarita (L)

$17.00

Milagro Margarita (L)

$17.50

Sangarita (L)

$18.99

Machorita (12oz B)

$22.99

Patron Cadillac (L)

$22.99

Regular Margarita (29oz)

$22.99

Froze Flavor Margarita (29oz)

$24.99

Machorita (29oz)

$30.99

Top Shelf Margarita (29oz)

$31.99

Sangarita Margarita (29oz)

$30.99

Sangria

$19.50

Beers

Imported bottled beer

$5.50

Domestic bottled beer

$5.00

Draft Beer

$6.00

Draft Beer 29oz

$11.00

Sazon Antojitos

Mangonada

$6.95

Choco Banano

$2.50

Popular drinks

Piña colada

$9.99+

Daiquiris

$9.99+

Mojito

$9.99+

Long Island

$9.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

Paloma

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Michelada

$10.99

Moscow Mule

$8.99

Mai Tai

$8.99

Old Fashion

$9.95

Cosmopolitan

$9.99

Cantarito

$13.99

Large Mojito

$16.99

Red wine

Merlot

$7.99

Cabernet

$7.99

Pinot Noir

$7.99

Bottle Wine

$28.00

Bottle Wine

$31.00

Red Sangria

$11.99

L Red Sangria

$19.50

29oz Red Sangria

$25.99

White wine

Pinot grigio

$7.99

Chardonnay

$7.99

White Zinfandel

$7.99

Profeco

$7.99

Bottle Pro

$19.00

Bottle Wine

$28.00

Bottle Wine

$31.00

White Sangria

$11.99

Large White Sangria

$19.50

29oz White Sangria

$25.99

Tequila

Patron Silver

$11.50

Don Julio

$11.50

1800

$10.25

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.95

Milagro

$10.25

Herradura

$9.95

House Tequila

$5.99

Vodka

Real Vodka

$5.75

Absolut

$8.50

Titos

$6.75

Get One

$8.99

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Bacardi Silver

$7.50

Real Rum

$5.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$10.95

Black Label

$10.95

Jamynson

$9.25

Buchanan's

$15.95

Gin

Bombay

$8.75

Tangerie

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
7535 Somerset Crossing Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

