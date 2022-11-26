Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Sazón Peruvian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1129 Sebastopol Rd.

Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sazón is a family-owned restaurant, inspired by the recipes of our great-grandmother, Maria Olinda. Sazón Peruvian Cuisine fuses different stages from our country's history; ranging from the ancient Inca empire through the Spanish conquest, which brought slaves from Africa and China. Further influences came through Italian and Japanese – following World War 2 - immigrants, blending indigenous foods of Peru and cooking methods of four continents into a unique culinary experience. Our great-grandmother has Peruvian, African, Spanish and Italian ancestry and in many ways truly embodied the indigenous, cultural, and culinary diversity that Peru has to offer. Our goal is to introduce our culture and cuisine to you and hopefully make Sazón your new local, favorite, family restaurant. Salud y buen provecho!

Website

Location

1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Directions

Gallery
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine image
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine image
Sazon Peruvian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro 201 - 613 East Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
613 East Washington Street Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Ayawaska Petaluma - Petaluma
orange starNo Reviews
101 2nd St, Ste 190 Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Warike - Santa Rosa
orange starNo Reviews
527 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Platanito Latin Cuisine - Soscol
orange star4.7 • 97
1500 Soscol Ave Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
El Porteno - Oxbow Public Market
orange starNo Reviews
610 First Street,Oxbow Public MarketSpace CM 14 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston