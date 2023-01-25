Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schoop's Hobart

1409 A-B South Lake Park Avenue

Hobart, IN 46342

Small Fry
Schoop's Mickey
Cheeseburger

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Single beef patty

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Single beef patty & single slice of cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.28

one patty and cheese topped with Bacon

Schoop's Mickey

$10.99

Single beef patty with 2 slices of cheese

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$19.58

2 Juicy patties, 2 slices cheese topped with bacon

Double Cheeseburger

$15.79

Double the meat, double the cheese

Double Mickey

$17.89

Our Mickey with Double the meat and double the Cheese (four slices)

Special Hamburger

$13.79

Two juicy beef patties

Special Cheeseburger

$14.79

Double the meat, single slice of cheese

Double Mushroom Swiss

$16.49

Double beef patty with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$10.49

Single patty with mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Triple Hamburger

$18.89

Our famous hamburger with Triple the meat

Triple Cheeseburger

$20.39

Our famous Cheeseburger with Triple the meat and Triple the cheese

Irish Nacho Burger

$18.49

Our famous Irish Nachos laid on top of our famous burger.

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$9.99

our Juicy Patty topped with American Cheese and Grilled Jalapeños

Jr Hamburger

$5.49

Half the meat of our regular

Jr Cheeseburger

$7.09

Half the meat of our original and a slice cheese

Patty Melt

$9.99

One juicy beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & served on grilled rye bread

Double Patty Melt

$14.78

Our Patty Melt with Double the meat. Swiss cheese, grilled onions on top of grilled rye bread

Black Bean Burger

$8.09

Single veggie patty

Green Olive Burger

$9.99

Single beef patty and green olives

Sandwiches & Hotdogs

Chicken Strips

$8.49

Pork Tenderloin

$8.59

Pork tenderloin breaded and deep-fried served on a bun

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.99

severed on bread, bun, or toast

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.99

On bread, toast or a bun

Tuna Melt

$7.29

Fresh tuna salad on grilled bread with melted cheese

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Fried cod filet served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar

B.L.T.

$8.79

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.09

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

sliced deli ham with a cheese of your choice

Grilled Cheese B.L.T

$9.99

our delicious B.L.T inside our grilled cheese

Hot Dog

$4.99

Jumbo all beef hot dog

Cheese Dog

$5.99

Jumbo all beef hotdog smothered in a cheese sauce

Chili Dog

$5.99

Jumbo all beef hot dog smothered in homemade chili

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Jumbo all beef hotdog smothered in cheese and homemade chili

Chicago Dog

$5.09

Jumbo all beef hotdog with celery salt, relish, pickles, sport peppers, tomato

Corn Dog

$3.99

Vienna beef hotdog dipped in batter then deep fried.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken breast server w lettuce, tomato and toasted bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.19

Crispy Chicken breast on a toasted bun

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.19

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$8.79

Chicken breast with ham and swiss cheese on a toasted bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.69

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on a toasted bun

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Sides

Large Fry

$4.75

Small Fry

$3.79

Cheese Fry

$6.25

Onion Ring Large

$6.79

Onion Ring Small

$4.79

Irish Nacho Large

$7.35

French fries smothered in melted cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, scallions and Ranch dressing

Irish Nacho Small

$5.35

Schoop's Curly Fries

$5.45

Seasoned Curly Fries

1/2 Fry 1/2 Onion Ring

$7.29

1\2 Onion Ring 1\2 Curly

$7.29

Chili Cheese Fry Large

$7.25

French fries topped with our homemade chili and cheese

Chili Cheese Fry Small

$5.75

Curly Irish fry

$7.35

Curly Chili Chz fry

$7.35

Curly Cheese Fry

$7.25

Side Cup Cheese

$1.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids cheeseburger served with fries and a drink

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

Kids hamburger served with fries and a drink

Kids Mini Corndogs

$8.99

Kids mini corndogs served with fries and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids grilled cheese served with fries and a drink

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids hot dog served with fries and a drink

Kids Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Shake

$1.79

Kids Double Hamburger

$12.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

chopped Romaine topped with grilled chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons

Loaded Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Bed of Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green pepper, croutons, cheddar cheese, boiled egg and topped w a Crispy Chicken Breast sliced.

Chicken Chopped Salad

$8.99

Chopped bed of lettuce, chopped: grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, scallions ,parmesan cheese and croutons

Garden Salad

$5.99

Bed of lettuce with tomato, red onion, cucumbers and croutons

Soup/Chili

Soup Cup

$4.49

Soup Bowl

$4.75

Chili Cup

$4.49

Chili Bowl

$4.79

Cup Chili Deluxe

$4.95

Bowl Chili Deluxe

$5.25

Soup Quart

$8.99

Chili Quart

$9.15

Drinks

Malt Mix

$0.90

Coffee

$2.29

Milk Small

$1.89

Chocolate Milk small

$1.89

Milk large

$2.49

Chocolate Milk large

$2.49

Floats

$5.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Small Soft Drinks

$1.99

Medium Soft Drinks

$2.99

Large Soft Drinks

$3.99

Small Shake

$4.19

Large Shake

$4.99

Giant Shake

$7.99
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Fresh and never frozen, handcrafted and cooked to crispy perfection, a Schoop’s burger spills out of the bun. Throw in an order of golden French fries, a thick, rich shake, Chili & soups that are made fresh daily, all amongst a throwback feel, and it’s no wonder that the Calumet Region folks have been coming to Schoop’s for generations.

1409 A-B South Lake Park Avenue, Hobart, IN 46342

