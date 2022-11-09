  • Home
  • Houston
  • Scoop rebuilding - 8200 Washington, Houston, Tx 77007
Scoop rebuilding 8200 Washington, Houston, Tx 77007

No reviews yet

8200 Washington, Houston, Tx 77007

Houston, TX 77007

Ice Cream*

Mini Scoop*

$3.95+

Single scoop

1 Scoop*

$5.50+

Single scoop

2 Scoop*

$7.50+

Single scoop

Pint To Go

$10.00

Extra Scoop

$4.50

Extra Toppings

$0.25

Cone Only

$1.00

Not Ice Cream*

Still Water Bottle

$2.35

1 bottle of still water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

8200 Washington, Houston, Tx 77007, Houston, TX 77007

