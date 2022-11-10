  • Home
  • Seana's Caribbean Soul Food - Dollins Ave - 18 N Dollins Ave
A map showing the location of Seana's Caribbean Soul Food - Dollins Ave 18 N Dollins AveView gallery

Seana's Caribbean Soul Food - Dollins Ave 18 N Dollins Ave

No reviews yet

18 N Dollins Ave

Orlando, FL 32805

Seana's Tacos

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Jerk chicken tacos

$9.00

Miss Pams Wing and shrimp baskets

8 wings

$11.00

10 wings

$13.00

20 wings

$24.00

30 wings

$36.00

10, side and soda

$14.00

10 wings, 2 sides and soda

$15.50

6 wings, 5 shrimp, side and soda

$15.00

8 shrimp, 2 sides and soda

$13.00

6 wings and side

$9.50

8 Fried Shrimp

$11.00

8 grilled shrimp

$11.00

Seana's Caribbean

Oxtails

$18.00+

Curry Chicken

$9.00+

Jerk Chicken

$9.00+

Seana's Soulfood

Pop's Fried Chicken

$10.00+

Grandma's Smothered Turkey Wings

$13.00

Sunday's Baked Chicken

$8.00+

Bean's Pork Chops

$12.00

Hot Honey Tenders

$13.00

3 Corn Bread Muffins

$1.00

Seana's Seafood

Fried Whiting

$10.00

Salmon

$16.00

Jonah's Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50+

Cabbage

$2.50+

Collard Greens

$2.50+

French Fries

$2.50+

Lima Beans

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Rice n Peas

$2.50+

Steam Vegetables

$2.50+

Sweet Plantains

$2.50+

White Rice

$2.50+

Yellow Rice

$2.50+

Liquid Gold Mac N Cheese

$4.00+

Seanas Kids Menu

Alfredo Chicken Pasta

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$4.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Whiting Fish

$6.00

Seanas Pastas

Alfredo Jerk Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Alfredo Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Alfredo Jerk Salmon Pasta

$17.00

Alfredo Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Alfredo Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Alfredo Salmon Pasta

$17.00

Rasta Pasta Chicken

$13.00

Rasta Pasta Shrimp

$15.00

Rasta Pasta Salmon

$17.00

Seanas Drinks

Morgan N Hearts lemonade

$3.00+

Drew's Koolaid

$2.50+

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

18 N Dollins Ave, Orlando, FL 32805

