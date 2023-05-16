Main picView gallery

Shelli's Coffee & Social
352 W. Northfield Blvd.

352 W. Northfield Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso with foam and frothy, steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with smooth, steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso with hot water

Iced Espresso

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Iced Espresso

$3.50

Coffee

Drip

Drip

$3.00+

Brewed coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Brewed coffee with cold water

Hot Tea

Irish Breakfast

$3.00+

Earl Grey with Lavender

$3.00+

Pomegranate Green

$3.00+

Honeybush Vanilla

$3.00+

London Fog

$4.50+

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamer

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Iced Drinks

Shelli’s Soda

Shelli’s Soda

$5.00

Hand-crafted said, topped with house-made whipped cream

Iced Sweet Tea

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.50

Iced black tea sweetened with sugar

Iced Unsweetened Tea

Iced Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Iced black tea with no sweetener

Iced Chai

$4.50

Food

Snacks

Snack Flight

Snack Flight

$9.00

Perfect choice when you are playing board games, pick your own snacks!

Meat Box

Meat Box

$8.00

Snack box with meat, cheese, crackers, fruit

Hummus Box

$8.00

Hummus box with carrots, celery, and naan bread

Melts

Original Melt

Original Melt

$8.00

Layers of cheddar and white cheddar on sourdough bread. *comes with a side of kettle-cooked chips

Pizza Melt

Pizza Melt

$9.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, and tomato sauce on sourdough bread *comes with a side of kettle-cooked chips

Pesto Melt

Pesto Melt

$10.00

Pesto, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, and balsamic drizzle on sourdough bread *comes with a side of kettle-cooked chips

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Fresh blueberry muffin for a sweet and tart morning treat!

Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

A muffin to satisfy the sweet tooth, packed with chocolate!

Scones

Cinnamon Swirl Scone

Cinnamon Swirl Scone

$3.50

Tart and fruity!

Toast

Elvis Toast

Elvis Toast

$7.00

Peanut Butter, sliced banana, cinnamon, and honey drizzle

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Smashed avocado, feta crumbles, and balsamic drizzle

Kids

Kids Cheese

$4.00

Kids size! Cheddar and white cheddar on sourdough. *comes with a side of kettle-cooked chips

Kids PB & Honey

$4.00

Kids size! Creamy peanut butter and honey on sourdough bread. *Comes with a side of kettle-cooked chips

Quick Serve

Drinks

Water

$3.50

Coke

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Boxes

Meat Box

Meat Box

$8.00

Snack box with meat, cheese, crackers, fruit

Hummus Box

$8.00

Hummus box with carrots, celery, and naan bread

Merchandise

Tee-Shirts

Tee-shirt

$25.00

Mugs

Rise Above Mug

$10.00

Shelli’s Mug

$10.00

Shellis Coffee

$17.00

Stickers

Shelli’s Sticker

$1.50

Magnet

Rise Above Magnet

$3.00

Known Clay Designs

Jewelry

Studs

$12.00

Dangles

$12.00

Bracelets

$15.00

Stickers

Sticker Pack

$5.00

Lona De Vie Candle Co

Candles

Candle

$20.00

NuJo

NuJo Coffee

$5.00

Sweet Desires

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Shortbread

$1.50

Pumpkin

$1.50

Anne Robyn Designs

Earrings

20

$20.00

23

$23.00

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

Necklaces

25

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

352 W. Northfield Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

