Shiki
12745½ Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
Shiki Omakase
Omakase Sushi & Sashimi
8PCS of fresh nigiri and 8 pcs of fresh sashimi combination on chef's choice
Omakase Sashimi
30 Pcs of assorted fresh sashimi combination on chef's choice
Omakase Sushi
11Pcs of Fresh Nigiri Sushi combination on chef's choice and bluecrab handroll
Omakase Chirashi
20pcs of assorted fresh sashimi on sushi rice on chef's choice
Salad
Sashimi Salad
Assorted Fresh Sashimi served on a bed of greens
Salmon Skin Salad
Baked salmon skin with gobo and cucumber on a bed of greens
Mango Avocado Salad
Fresh Mango and Avocado on a bed of greens
Bluecrab Avocado Salad
Blue Crab And Avocado on a bed of greens
Rollsroyce Salad
Diced tuna and tomato with house special sauce on mixed green salad
Seaweed Cucumber Salad
Seasoned seaweed salad with cucumber
Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Salmon Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Salmon Belly Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Yellowtail Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Yellowtail Belly Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Albacore Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Albacore Belly Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Black Snapper Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Mackerel Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Horse Mackerel Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Shrimp Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Egg Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Halibut Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Amberjack Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Squid Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Octopus Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Jumbo Scallop Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
FreshWater Eel Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Scallop Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Smelt Egg Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Salmon Egg Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Bluefin Tuna Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Fatty Tuna Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
King Crab Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Sea Urchin Sushi
Sushi (2pcs)
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Salmon Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Yellowtail Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
sashimi (5pcs)
Albacore Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Albacore Belly Sashimi
SAshimi (5pcs)
Black Snapper Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Mackerel Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Horse Mackerel Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Halibut Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Amberjack Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Octopus Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Jumbo Scallop Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Fatty Tuna Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
King Crab Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Sashimi (5pcs)
House Roll
California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Spicy California Roll
Scallop Roll
Spicy Albacore Roll
Vegetable Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Shrimp Crab Roll
Avocado Roll
Blue Crab Roll
House Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll
Salmon Hand Roll
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Spicy California Hand Roll
Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy Albacore Hand Roll
Vegetable Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Eel Cucumber Hand Roll
Cucumber Avocado Hand Roll
Shrimp Crab Hand Roll
Avocado Hand Roll
Blue Crab Hand Roll
Shiki's Signature Dish
Salmon Blue Crab
6pcs/Real Blue crabmeat, avocado, wrapped with fresh salmon sashimi and truffle ponzu
Halibut Carpaccio
6pcs/halibut sashimi with cherry tomato, black truffle. and chive sauce/ green olive and nori ponzu dressing
Tuna Popeye
6pcs/seared tuna sashimi with lightly fried spinach and chopped garlic, soy mustard dressing
Yellowtail Special
6pcs/avocado, asparagus, and spicy tuna, wrapped with fres