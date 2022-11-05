A map showing the location of ShikiView gallery

Shiki

12745½ Ventura Blvd

Studio City, CA 91604

Order Again

Shiki Omakase

Omakase Sushi & Sashimi

$69.95

8PCS of fresh nigiri and 8 pcs of fresh sashimi combination on chef's choice

Omakase Sashimi

$29.95+

30 Pcs of assorted fresh sashimi combination on chef's choice

Omakase Sushi

$56.95

11Pcs of Fresh Nigiri Sushi combination on chef's choice and bluecrab handroll

Omakase Chirashi

$49.95

20pcs of assorted fresh sashimi on sushi rice on chef's choice

Salad

Sashimi Salad

$19.95

Assorted Fresh Sashimi served on a bed of greens

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.95

Baked salmon skin with gobo and cucumber on a bed of greens

Mango Avocado Salad

$9.95

Fresh Mango and Avocado on a bed of greens

Bluecrab Avocado Salad

$15.95

Blue Crab And Avocado on a bed of greens

Rollsroyce Salad

$17.95

Diced tuna and tomato with house special sauce on mixed green salad

Seaweed Cucumber Salad

$8.95

Seasoned seaweed salad with cucumber

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Salmon Sushi

$6.50

Sushi (2pcs)

Salmon Belly Sushi

$6.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$7.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Albacore Sushi

$6.50

Sushi (2pcs)

Albacore Belly Sushi

$6.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Black Snapper Sushi

$6.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Mackerel Sushi

$5.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Horse Mackerel Sushi

$8.25

Sushi (2pcs)

Shrimp Sushi

$6.50

Sushi (2pcs)

Egg Sushi

$5.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Halibut Sushi

$7.50

Sushi (2pcs)

Amberjack Sushi

$8.50

Sushi (2pcs)

Squid Sushi

$5.95

Sushi (2pcs)

Octopus Sushi

$6.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$8.00

Sushi (2pcs)

FreshWater Eel Sushi

$7.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Scallop Sushi

$5.50

Sushi (2pcs)

Smelt Egg Sushi

$5.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Salmon Egg Sushi

$5.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$11.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Bluefin Tuna Sushi

$12.75

Sushi (2pcs)

Fatty Tuna Sushi

$19.75

Sushi (2pcs)

King Crab Sushi

$30.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Sea Urchin Sushi

$22.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$16.50

Sashimi (5pcs)

Salmon Sashimi

$15.25

Sashimi (5pcs)

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$15.50

Sashimi (5pcs)

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.50

Sashimi (5pcs)

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$16.25

sashimi (5pcs)

Albacore Sashimi

$15.25

Sashimi (5pcs)

Albacore Belly Sashimi

$15.50

SAshimi (5pcs)

Black Snapper Sashimi

$15.50

Sashimi (5pcs)

Mackerel Sashimi

$14.00

Sashimi (5pcs)

Horse Mackerel Sashimi

$18.00

Sashimi (5pcs)

Halibut Sashimi

$18.25

Sashimi (5pcs)

Amberjack Sashimi

$19.25

Sashimi (5pcs)

Octopus Sashimi

$14.00

Sashimi (5pcs)

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$19.00

Sashimi (5pcs)

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$29.95

Sashimi (5pcs)

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$40.95

Sashimi (5pcs)

King Crab Sashimi

Sashimi (5pcs)

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$42.50

Sashimi (5pcs)

House Roll

California Roll

$6.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.25

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$7.75

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Spicy California Roll

$6.75

Scallop Roll

$6.00

Spicy Albacore Roll

$6.75

Vegetable Roll

$6.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.75

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Crab Roll

$6.75

Avocado Roll

$6.25

Blue Crab Roll

$9.95

House Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$6.25

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.25

Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.75

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.95

Spicy California Hand Roll

$6.75

Scallop Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Albacore Hand Roll

$6.75

Vegetable Hand Roll

$6.25

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.75

Eel Cucumber Hand Roll

$8.50

Cucumber Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Crab Hand Roll

$6.75

Avocado Hand Roll

$6.25

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$9.95

Shiki's Signature Dish

Salmon Blue Crab

Salmon Blue Crab

$22.95

6pcs/Real Blue crabmeat, avocado, wrapped with fresh salmon sashimi and truffle ponzu

Halibut Carpaccio

Halibut Carpaccio

$21.95

6pcs/halibut sashimi with cherry tomato, black truffle. and chive sauce/ green olive and nori ponzu dressing

Tuna Popeye

Tuna Popeye

$20.95

6pcs/seared tuna sashimi with lightly fried spinach and chopped garlic, soy mustard dressing

Yellowtail Special

Yellowtail Special

$20.95

6pcs/avocado, asparagus, and spicy tuna, wrapped with fres