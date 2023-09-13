Shipp Brothers Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Shipp Brothers Brewing Newark location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Newark community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.
Location
23 West Church Street, Newark, OH 43055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Newark
Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
4.7 • 649
1130 Mt Vernon Newark, OH 43055
View restaurant