Popular Items

The Whole Chicken Wing

$6.99+

The whole chicken wing together wing and drum fried sauced and charred served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Appetizer Before Meal

Apps for Apps

Whole Chicken Wing

Pretzel with Beer Cheese APP

$13.99

Crispy Brussels Sprouts APP

$9.99

Black Bean Dip APP

$9.99

Tater Kegs APP

$9.99

3D Sampler Platter APP

$13.99

Pub Fries APP

$10.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms APP

$9.99

Handmade Pizza Goons APP

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip APP

$12.99

Trashcan Nachos APP

$14.99

Mexi Corn Dip APP

$11.99

Cheese curds

$7.99

Garlicbread & Meatballs

$8.99

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Appetizers As Meal

Cauliflower Wings Meal

Cauliflower Wings Meal

$10.99

Battered cauliflower then fried to a golden crisp. Can be naked (sauce on side) or tossed in your choice of sauce. (Gluten Free)

Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal

Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal

$13.99

Top selling SBC Appetizer for 3 years and running ... our Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with beer cheese. Can add Spicy or Yellow Mustard to dip!

Beer Battered Mushroom Meal

$9.99

Hand Battered in SBC Beer Batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with Choice of Horseradish Peppercorn or Ranch dressing.

Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts Meal

Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts Meal

$9.99

In house SBC battered (Gluten Free) Brussel Sprouts fried to a golden brown & tossed in honey salt served with lemon aioli dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Meal

Buffalo Chicken Dip Meal

$12.99

SBC Special recipe buffalo chicken dip served with house made tortilla chips.

Trashcan Nachos Meal

Trashcan Nachos Meal

$14.99

House made tortilla chips piled high & topped with our ale house chili, queso, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, jalapenos, sour cream, smashed avocado & cilantro.

Mexican Street Corn Dip Meal

Mexican Street Corn Dip Meal

$11.99

Cheesy & Hot with red peppers, onions, roasted corn & cilantro served in a skillet (in house) with our house-made tortilla chips.

Handmade Pizza Rangoon Meal

$8.50Out of stock

6 Handmade pizza Rangoon with pepperoni, cheese and marinara sauce.

3D Sampler Platter Meal

$13.99Out of stock

5 ounces of each dip on the menus. Buffalo chicken, Queso Mexi dip and black bean hummus with tortilla chips.

Tatar Kegs Meal

$9.99

6 huge stuffed Tatar kegs filled with potato, bacon and cheese

Black Bean Dip Meal

$9.99

Pub Fries Meal

$10.99

Garlic Bread & Meatballs

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Burgers

Smash All American Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with white American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and sliced Red Onions. Add Bacon (+3.00). Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash Chip Dip Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion Rings & Sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash Bacado

$11.99

Smash Mac & Beer Cheese

$12.99

Smash The Hangover

$11.99

Smash Taproom Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with Mac & Beer Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash BYO Burger

$12.99

Chip Dip Burger

$12.99

TBA Burger

Out of stock

Beyond All American

$13.99

Beyond BBBQ

$12.99

Beyond Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Beyond Bacado

$12.99

Beyond The Hangover

$13.99

Beyond Taproom Burger

$13.99

Beyond BYO Burger

$14.99

Beyond Mushroom Swiss

$13.99Out of stock

Beyond Chip Dip

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Bacado

$14.99

Grilled Chicken The Hangover

$13.99

Grilled Chicken All American

$13.99

Grilled Chicken BBBQ

$14.49Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Taproom

$14.69

Grilled Chicken BYO Burger

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Chip Dip Burger

$12.99

Crispy Chicken All American

$13.99

Crispy Chicken BBBQ

$14.49Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Bacado

$14.99

Crispy Chicken The Hangover

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Taproom

$14.69

Crispy Chicken BYO Burger

$12.49

Crispy Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Chip Dip Burger

$12.99

Handhelds

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

BLT

$10.99

Philly Cheese

$14.99

Buffalo's Hoppy

$13.00

8oz local steak patty with lett, tom, pickle, white onion, banana peppers and pepper jack cheese with a side of chips

Pine Cafe' Fish Cheesewich

$14.99

Beer battered cod with Lett, tom, white onion, pickles, cheddar and Swiss cheese on garlic Texas toast served with chips

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Cod with cilantro lime slaw, avocado and a crema drizzle. Served with tortilla chips

Grilled Bologna

$10.99

The BC

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

BYO Cod Sand

$14.99

Sides

SIDE SALAD

$3.69

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.25

ONION RINGS

$3.49

MAC N BEER CHEESE

$3.99

SEASONED FRIES

$3.49

Tatar Tots

$3.45+

Fried Green tomatoes

$2.00

Marshmallow Fluff

$0.50

Side sauce

$0.89

Soup & Salad

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Romaine & Iceberg blend with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & croutons with choice of dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$7.99
The Wedge

The Wedge

$8.99

Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons and grilled chicken. Also blackened chicken available.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$15.99

Romaine & iceberg blended topped with eggs, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon & grilled chicken. Served with Green Goddess dressing.

Soup of the Month

$7.99

Bowl of Local Twin Oak Farms beef, beans, corn & SBC beer slow simmered. Topped with diced tomatoes, scallions & sour cream.

Specials

Burger of the month: Jalapeño Popper Burger

$12.99

Pretzel Bun, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Caramelize onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese. You can get a burger, grilled or crispy chicken

Fish Taco and Beer Tuesday

$15.00

Burger & Beer Thursday

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Fish Special

$12.99

Drink Menu

Boozy Drinks

Shamboozy Shake

$9.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whiskey Shake

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Shamboozy Shake

$11.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whiskey Shake

$11.00

SBC Drinks

Stein Mule

$7.00

SBC Punch

$7.00

Stein On the Beach

$7.00

SBC Sour

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Merchandise

SBB Sticker

$2.00

SBB T Shirts

$15.00

Crowler

$2.00

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Dessert of Month

$4.99

DZurt Cup Cakes

$4.00

Milkshakes

OREO MILKSHAKE

$5.99

VANILLA BEAN

$5.99

CHOCOLATE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY

$5.99

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$5.99

Ice cream scoop

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Smashburger

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Corn Dogs

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Mug Club

Newark Mug Club New Membership

2022-23 Mug Club Membership

$150.00