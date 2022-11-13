Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant. 2807 State Highway 66

Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant. imageView gallery

Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant.

review star

No reviews yet

2807 State Highway 66

Caddo Mills, TX 75135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

ENCHILADAS
STREET TACOS
KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

APPETIZERS

QUESO BLANCO

$10.99

Melted white cheese topped with beef fajita, pico de gallo and jalapenos

CUP QUESO BLANCO

$7.99

TOP SHELF QUESO

$10.99

Queso top with taco meat

BOWL OF QUESO

$9.99

In house melted blend of cheese and seasonings

CUP QUESO

$8.99

In house melted blend of cheese and seasonings

CUP QUESO FOX

$8.99

BRISKET QUESO

$10.99

7 LAYER DIP

$10.99

Layer of beans, taco meat, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos

AL PASTOR FLATBREAD

$13.99

Flatbread topped with jack cheese,al pastyor meat, grill pineapple, onios and cilantro

CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$13.99

Flatbread topped with jack cheese, chicken, black bean and corn salsa, avocado slices and avocado ranch

ASADA FRIES

$12.99

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.49

Chicken and cheese stuffed jalapenos wrapped in bacon with a side of ranch

BOWL GUACAMOLE

$10.99

Ripe avocados smashed and mix with onion, cilantro and jalapenos

CUP GUACAMOLE

$8.99

Ripe avocados smashed and mix with onion, cilantro and jalapenos

GUAC SHOW

$12.99

Ripe avocados smashed and mix with onion, cilantro, jalapenos and tomatos

MEXI CORN BOWL

$8.99

NACHOS

$10.99

Loaded nachos covered with beans, cheese and chicken or beef, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

QUESADILLA

$11.99

Chipotle flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, poblano peppers, bacon and pico de gallo,side of guacamole and sour cream

SI SENOR NACHOS

$12.99

Chicken or beef fajita atop of chips, beans, queso, pico de gallo and jalapenos

ELOTE

$3.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

CHICKEN MONTEREY LUNCH

$12.99

Grill chicken topped with spinach, mushrooms and jack cheese, rice and beans

POLLO ASADO

$12.99

Grill chicken topped with onions and peppers and avocado slices, rice and beans

LUNCH FAJITAS

$12.99

Grill chicken or beef fajita lunch portion

PICK 1

$8.99

PICK 2

$9.99

PICK 3

$10.99

DILLA AND SALAD

$8.99

SOUP AND SALAD

CUP TORTILLA SOUP

$8.49

Rice, chicken, black beans and corn, tortillas strips, avocado and soup

BOWL TORTILLA SOUP

$10.49

Rice, chicken, black beans and corn, tortillas strips, avocado and soup

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

Mix lettuce, carrots, tomatos and cheese

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Crispy taco bowl filled with mix lettuce,tomato and jalapenos, chicken or beef

FAJITA SALAD

$12.99

Mix lettuce,jack cheese, tomato, crispy onion, avocados and chicken

CHICKEN SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.99

Mix lettuce,cheddar cheese, black beans and corn salsa, tortilla strips, chunk avocados and chicken

ENTREE

ENCHILADAS

$10.99

Two hand rolled tortillas stuffed and topped with your choice

TOP SHEL ENCHILADAS

$13.99

2 cheese enchiladas topped with poblano queso and beef or chicken fajita,rice and beans

TRIO ENCHILADA

$11.99

ONE ENCHILADA RnB

$7.99

With rice and beans

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$11.99

Chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce rice and beans

BRISKET ENCHILADAS

$13.99

Two filled tortillas with brisket topped with poblano sauce,rice and charro beans

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$12.99

2 rooled tortillas stuffed with Spinach and mushrooms topped with poblano sauce,rice and veggies

BURRITOS

$11.99

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese and choice of chicken or beef , rice and beans

BURRITO ONLY

$9.99

BEAN CHEESE BURRITO

$8.99

CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

Chipotle flour torilla stuffed with cheese, pico de gallo and chicken or beef fajita

CHIMICHANGA ONLY

$8.99

TEX-MEX TACOS

$10.99

2 crispy tacos beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese, rice and beans

TRIO TEX-MEX TACOS

$11.99

3 crispy tacos beef or chicken topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato,rice and beans

ONE TACO RnB

$7.99

With rice and beans

FRIED TACOS

$12.99

3 fried tacos beef topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato,rice and beans

STREET TACOS

$12.99

5 minitacos with beef, chicken, carnitas or brisket with side of limes

TACOS AL PASTOR

$13.99

5 minitacos al pastor, pineapple,onions and cilantro limes and salsa

SI SENOR TACOS

$13.99

3 tortillas filled with cheese, barbacoa,onions and cilantro,rice and charro beans

SI SENOR TACOS AL PASTOR

$13.99

3 tortillas filled with cheese,pastor meat,onions and cilantro,rice and charro beans

BRISKET TACOS

$13.99

2 corn tortillas filled with brisket, crispy onions and chimichurri drizzle,rice and charro beans

FLAUTAS

$10.99

2 large flautas stuffed with chicken and cheese mix topped with lettuce,tomato and sour cream drizzle,rice and beans

TAMALES

$10.99

2 home made pork tamales topped with queso,rice and beans

TRIO TAMALE

$12.99

CHILE RELLENO

$12.49

Lighly breaded poblano pepper filled with shreded chicken, taco beef or cheese,rice and beans

TORTA

$12.99

Huge sandwich with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado slices , fries

CARNE ASADA

$16.99

Grilled steak paired with chile toreado, tortillas rice and beans

CHICKEN MONTEREY DINNER

$13.98

TABLITAS

$14.99

Thin sliced grilled ribs served with rice and charro beans and tortillas

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

$16.99

Jalapeno and cheese stuffed shrimp wrapped with bacon chimichurri drizzle,rice and veggies

EGG BURGER

$12.99

HABANERO CHEESE BURGER

$12.99

Half pound pattie topped with habanero cheese, bacon, bacon wrapped jalapeno,lettuce, tomato,pickles and onions and fries

CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

Half pound pattie topped with cheese lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and fries

DINNER FAJITAS

$15.99

Chicken, beef or combination

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp well seasoned

RICK'S FAJITAS

$17.99

Chicken or beef topped with jalapenos, cheese and queso sauce

FAJITA FOR TWO

$30.00

Chicken, beef or combination

SI SENOR FAJITAS

$35.99

Chicken,beef,tablitas,sausage,shrimp and brisket

ADULT TENDERS (5)

$11.99

BARBACOA TACOS

$11.99

CHORIAZADA

$16.99

PRESTI BOWL

$11.99

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES CAKE

$8.99

BELLA'S CAKE

$8.99

Chocolate tres leches cake

APPLE PIE

$7.99

CHURROS

$5.99

SOPAPILLAS (3)

$2.99

ONE SOPAPILLA

$1.25

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$1.99

FLAN

$2.99

PECAN BROWNIE

$6.99

KIDS MENU

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

With rice and beans

4 MINI NACHO

$7.99

KID TACO

$7.99

With rice and beans

KIDS ENCHILADA

$7.99

Enchilada rice and beans

KIDS TENDERS

$7.99

Tenders and fries

MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

with a side of fries

MEAT KID QUESADILLA

$8.49

Chicken quesadilla rice and beans

MINI CORN DOGS

$7.99

with a side of fries

WHITE MAC CHEESE

$8.49

DRINKS

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.50

MEXICAN SODAS

$3.25

MILK

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PEPSI FOUNTAIN

$2.89

TEA

$2.89

WATER

EXTRA SIDES

SIDE RICE

$2.49

SIDE BEANS

$2.49

SIDE CHARROS

$2.49

FRIES

$2.79

VEGETABLES

$2.99

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.29

CORN TORTILLA

$1.29

MIX TORTILLAS

$1.29

SIDE BACON

$1.99

SIDE CHICKEN FAJITA 3oz

$3.99

SIDE BEEF FAJITA 3oz

$4.99

COLD SET UP

$3.99

CHICKEN FAJITA 6oz

$6.49

BEEF FAJITA 6oz

$7.25

SIDE MEAL

SIDE TACO

$2.99

SIDE ENCHILADA

$2.99

SIDE TAMAL

$3.25

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.99

SIDE FLAUTAS

$3.25

XTRA BURGER PATTY

$1.99

SHRIMP (3)

$4.99

SIDE STREET TACO

$3.25

SAUCES

SIDE QUESO

$1.49

STREET SAUCE

$0.99

HABANERO

$1.25

SALSA

$0.50

AVOCADO RANCH

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

CHIPOTLE DRESSING

$0.50

JALAPENO RANCH

$0.50

CHIMICHURRI

$0.50

COLD

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.99

SIDE CHEESE

$1.25

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.99

PICKLE JAL

$0.50

GRILL JAL

$0.99

SLICE AVOCADO

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned restaurant

Location

2807 State Highway 66, Caddo Mills, TX 75135

Directions

Gallery
Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant. image

