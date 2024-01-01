Caddo Mills restaurants you'll love
Must-try Caddo Mills restaurants
More about Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant. - 2807 State Highway 66
2807 State Highway 66, Caddo Mills
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FLATBREAD
|$14.99
Flatbread topped with jack cheese, chicken, black bean and corn salsa, avocado slices and avocado ranch
|CHEESE BURGER
|$12.99
Half pound pattie topped with cheese lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and fries
|BOWL OF QUESO
|$9.49
In house melted blend of cheese and seasonings
More about Honey Bee Lemonade - 2265 Co Rd 2710
Honey Bee Lemonade - 2265 Co Rd 2710
2265 Co Rd 2710, Caddo Mills