Sidelines Grille East Cobb GFY V - Sidelines East Cobb
4719 Lower Roswell Road suite 210
Marietta, GA 30068
'IN-HOUSE FOOD MENUS'
'ORIGINAL WINGS'
- '6 Wings'$9.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '10 Wings'$14.00
- '16 Wings'$18.00
- '25 Wings'$27.00
- '50 Wings'$54.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- '100 Wings'$108.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
'BONELESS WINGS'
- '6 Boneless Wings'$9.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
- '10 Boneless Wings'$14.00
- '16 Boneless wings'$18.00
- '25 Boneless Wings'$27.00
'STARTERS'
- 'Buffalo Shrimp'$15.00
Breaded Popcorn Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce & garnished with Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Chives. Served with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- 'Mac-Jack Bites'$11.00
White Cheddar-jack Mac & Cheese breaded & fried. Served with Marinara Sauce.
- 'Spin Art Dip'$10.00
Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip served with Corn Tortilla Chips & Flour Tortillas.
- 'Fried Green Beans App'$10.00
Crisp, Onion flavor battered Green Bean Fry. Suggested served with Chipotle Ranch.
- 'Potato Skins'$10.00
- 'SW Egg Rolls'$10.00
- 'Sidelines Sampler'$17.00
Buffalo Wings + Garlic Cheese Curds + Chicken Fingers + Pretzel Bites. Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, Queso & Marinara Sauce.
- 'Garlic Cheese Curds'$10.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds breaded with Garlic & Spices & fried golden brown. Served with Marinara Dippin' Sauce.
- 'Messy Bacon Kettle Chips'$10.00
House-made Potato Chips covered with Cheddar-Jack + Queso Cheese + Bacon + Jalapenos + Green Onions.
- 'Pretzel Bites'$10.00
Buttered & Salted Soft Pretzel Bites served with Queso & Beer Cheese Dip.
- 'Mozzarella Sticks'$10.00
Battered Mozzarella Cheese fried golden brown & served with house-made Marinara Sauce.
- 'Queso Dip'$9.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
- 'Fried Pickles'$9.00
Clausen Garlic Pickle Chips hand battered & deep fried golden brown. Served with Spicy Ranch.
- 'Chips & Salsa'$7.00
'SMASH! BURGERS'
- 'Bacon Jam Pimento Burger'$14.00
Two Beef Smash Patties smothered with melted Pimento Cheese & Habanero Bacon Jam spread on a Brioche Roll.
- 'Irresponsible Burger'$17.00
Triple! 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with loads American Cheese & loads Bacon. Served on a buttered Brioche Roll. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles are optional.
- "Patty Melt"$13.00
Two Smash Patties + Melted Swiss + Grilled Onions + 1000 Island on Grilled Marble Rye.
- 'The American'$13.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with American Cheese, Bacon & a Fried Egg over easy. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'The Cowboy'$14.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar-jack, Fried Onions & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Swiss Mushroom'$12.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties topped with Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms. Served on a Brioche Roll with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Tennessee Whiskey'$14.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with Tennessee Whisky BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Pepper-jack Cheese & Fried Onions. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
- 'Big Papa'$13.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties topped with Fat Daddy Sauce, American Cheese & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'SOUPS & SALADS'
- 'Loaded Wedge'$14.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken + Bacon Bits + Grape Tomato + Chopped Red Onion + Egg + Bleu Crumbles over Wedged Iceberg Lettuce. Served with Ranch Dressing.
- 'House Salad'$6.00
Mixed Salad Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheddar-jack Cheese & Croutons. Your choice of Salad Dressing. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
- 'Caesar Salad'$6.00
Chopped Romaine & thick Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Shredded Parmesan. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
- 'Iceberg Wedge Salad'$7.00
Wedged Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onion & Bleu Cheese Crumbles drizzled with Ranch Dressing. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
- 'Fiesta Chicken Salad'$15.00
Sliced Blackened Chicken + Cheddar-jack + Black Bean Corn Salsa + Fresh Avocado + Diced Tomato + Fresh Jalapeno + Shaved Tortilla over Mixed Greens. Suggested served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- 'California Chicken Salad'$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced & served over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Sliced Red Onion + Candied Walnuts + Dried Cranberries + Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Your Choice of Dressing.
- 'The Cobb Salad'$14.00
Choose Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken Breast over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Chopped Bacon + Diced Tomato + Sliced Egg + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Fresh Guacamole. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
- 'Steakhouse Salad'$15.00
Chargrilled Steak over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Grape Tomato + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Chopped Bacon + Fried Onions. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
- 'CUP Chicken Noodle'$5.00
- 'BOWL Chicken Noodle'$6.00
- 'Sidelines Chili Cup'$5.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
- "Sidelines Chili Bowl'$6.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
- 'Loaded Potato Soup Cup'$5.00
House-made with Potatoes, Cream & Spices & topped with Cheddar-jack, Chopped Bacon & Chives.
- 'Loaded Potato Soup Bowl'$6.00
House-made with Potatoes, Cream & Spices & topped with Cheddar-jack, Chopped Bacon & Chives.
- ‘CUP of Red Pepper Bisque’$5.00
- ‘BOWL of Red Pepper Bisque’$6.00
'DINNERS'
- 'Country Fried Steak'$18.00
Hand Breaded with Panko & Spices. Deep Fried Golden Brown & topped with Sawmill Pepper Gravy. Served over Mashed Potatoes.
- 'Lola's Meatloaf'$17.00
It's back & it's HUGE! 1 Pound serving of the Classic Lola's Meatloaf. Topped with Brown Gravy & served over Mashed Potatoes.
- 'Spin Art Smothered Chicken'$17.00
Grilled Chicken covered with Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Sauce topped with Crispy Fried Onions.
- 'Ribeye Steak'$24.50
12oz Choice Angus Beef chargrilled with Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Chicken Finger Dinner'$15.00
Generous serving of crispy, hand breaded Tenderloins with choice of Dippin' Sauce. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Paleo Grilled Chicken'$14.00
Boneless, skinless Chicken Breast chargrilled with Olive Oil, Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper & sliced into strips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo'$15.00
Penne Pasta tossed with Steamed Broccoli & Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Topped with Sliced Grilled Chicken & Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
- 'Atlantic Salmon'$17.00
Fresh Salmon fished from sustainable waters by Halperns' Fishery. Carved in-house & marinated with our own Bourbon Sesame. Served with choice of any 2 Side Items.
- 'Fish & Chips'$14.00
Mild, White Fish hand breaded & fried. Served with house-made Potato Chips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Smothered Chopped Steak'$16.00
Angus Ground Beef Chargrilled & smothered with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Brown Gravy. Choice of 2 Side Items.
- 'Louisiana Penne Pasta'$15.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Cream Sauce, Andouille Sausage & Louisiana Spiced Chicken topped with Tomato & Chives.
