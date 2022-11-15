Restaurant header imageView gallery

Green Coyote

review star

No reviews yet

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330

Marietta, GA 30067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Snacks

Queso Blanco

$7.00

traditional white cheese dip

Guacamole

$9.00

crushed avocado, fresh squeezed lime, pico

Chicken Taquitos

$10.00

corn, black beans, cream cheese, lettuce, cotija, crema

Howlin' Hot Chicken Wings

$11.00

chipotle buffalo, jalapeño ranch

Nachos

$13.00

chicken tinga, queso, lettuce, pico, cilantro crema, pickled jalapenos

Street Corn

$8.00

roasted corn on the cobb, chipotle mayo, cotija, crema, tajin

Yucca Fries

$9.00

crema, pico, cotija, salsa macha

Smoked Chicken Empanadas

$11.00

guajillo chilis, monterey jack, sauce ranchero

Smoked Brisket Empanadas

$11.00

guajillo chilis, monterey jack, sauce ranchero

Salads

Chopped Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, roasted corn, cucumber, monterey jack, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

roma crunch, parmesan, croutons, avocado caesar dressing

Quesadillas

The Deetz: made with peppers, onions, cheese, salsa verde, pico, crema

Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

peppers, onions, cheese, pico, crema & smoked brisket

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

monterey jack

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

peppers, onions, cheese, salsa verde, pico, crema & chicken

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

peppers, onions, cheese, salsa verde, pico, crema & shrimp

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

peppers, onions, cheese, salsa verde, pico, crema & steak

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

peppers, onions, cheese, salsa verde, pico, crema

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

braised chicken, cotija, crema, pico

Fried Chicken Taco

$5.00

queso, lettuce, pico

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

cheddar, lettuce, pico, onions

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

grilled steak, radish, chimichurri, pickled red onion, lime

Spicy Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

red sauce, corn, pico, black beans

Fish Taco

$7.00

crispy cod, jicama slaw, chipotle mayo, pickled jalapeño

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

crispy shrimp, corn pico, chipotle mayo

Carnitas Taco

$7.00

braised pork in salsa verde, onions, cilantro, crumbled chicharones, creamy avocado salsa

Barbacoa Taco

$7.00

braised beef, guajillo sauce, corn pico, chipotle mayo

Enchiladas

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.00

guajillo sauce, rice & beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

mole negro, rice & beans

Pork Enchiladas

$15.00

salsa verde, rice & beans

Steak Enchiladas

$18.00

guajillo sauce, rice & beans

Veggie Enchiladas

$13.00

salsa verde, rice & beans

Plates

Chile Rubbed Steak Frites

$27.00

heirloom tomato pico, chimichurri, salsa macha, yucca fries

The Burger

$15.00

queso, chorizo, pico, onions, peppers, lettuce, french fries

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

smoked chicken tinga, rice, black beans, roasted corn, salsa verde, cotija, crema

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

esquites, cambray onions, salsa macha, heirloom tomato pico

Power Bowl

$13.00

rice, black beans, cauliflower, lettuce, pico, guacamole

Steak Burrito

$17.00

grilled steak, rice, refried beans, salsa ranchero, queso, esquites, pico, guajillo sauce, crema, cotija

Kids

Kid Burger

$8.50

fries

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.50

fries, honey mustard

Kid Ground Beef Tacos

$8.50

lettuce, cheese, flour tortillas

Kid Nachos

$8.50

queso, chicken

Kid Quesadilla

$8.50

cheese

Dessert

Mexican Flan

$7.00

Extras

Side Items

Add-Ons

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Formerly Moxie Taco, under new management. Green Coyote: a howling good time.

Location

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta, GA 30067

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy - MB Paper Mill
orange starNo Reviews
255 Village Pkwy NE, Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Camps Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
255 Village Parkway #310 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Moxie Taco - Paper Mill Village
orange starNo Reviews
255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Sam’s BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4958 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Sunnyside Pizzeria - 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Suite 149
orange starNo Reviews
220 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Suite 149 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs - 6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,
orange starNo Reviews
6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100, Atlanta, GA 30328
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (638 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston