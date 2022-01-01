  • Home
Sidewalk Cafe Denton 2900 Wind River Lane suite 130

2900 Wind River Lane suite 130

Denton, TX 76210

N/A Beverages

Water

Unsweet

$2.99+

Sweet

$2.99+

Dr. Pepper

$2.99+

Root Beer

$2.99+

Sprite

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Milk

$2.99+

Juice

$2.79+

Coke

$2.99+

Flavored Tea

$2.99+

Kids Refill

$2.99+

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Blush

$6.50

Chd Bottle

$28.00

PG Bottle

$22.00

Blush Bottle

$22.00

Champagne

$4.50

Champ Bottle

$15.00

Cab GL

$8.00

Cab BTL

$28.00

Merlot

$6.50

Merlot BTL

$22.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$4.50

Carafe

$18.00

Omletes

Denver OM

$11.99

Meat Lovers OM

$12.99

Veg & Chz OM

$10.99

Sidewalk Om.

$13.99

BYOM

$12.99

Platters

Eggs Benedict

$11.79

Eggs Florentine

$11.99

Biscuits & SSG Gravy

$10.99

Croissant Sand

$10.99

Eng. Muffin Sand

$9.99

Ham Egg Chz Melt

$10.49

Chix & Waffle

$12.99

Skillets

Sunrise SK

$11.99

SOTB SK

$11.99

Meat Lovers SK

$12.99

Veggie SK

$12.69

B.Y.O. SK

$12.99

SOTB

Single Taco

$3.49

Taco Plate

$10.99

Carnitas

$11.99

Migas

$11.49

Chorizo & Eggs

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.49

BK Sides

Fried Potatoes

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Grits

$3.29

Refried Beans

$2.99

Tomato Slices

$2.99

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Strawbs/Bans

$3.49

Extra Egg

$2.00

1/2 Bacon

$3.79

Full Bacon

$5.29

1/2 Sausage

$3.79

Full Sausage

$5.29

Cup Oatmeal

$4.29

Ham Steak

$3.79+

Gravy Side

$1.00

Bowl Of Fruit

$5.99

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Maple Syrup

$1.00

BK Combo

2 Egg Combo

$9.89

3 Egg Combo

$11.99

Chicken Fry BK

$14.69

Pancake Combo

French Toast Combo

Light Breakfast

Light Combo 1

$5.79

Light Combo 2

$7.29

Bagel & Cream Chz

$4.29

Oatmeal

$4.29+

Grits

$4.29+

Toast

Wheat Toast

$1.50

White Toast

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Rye Toast

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

TX Toast

Pancakes & French T

1 Pancakes

$3.90

2 Pancake

$7.79

4 Pancake

$9.99

1 Pc French Toast

$3.90

2 Pc French Toast

$7.79

3 Pc French Toast

$9.99

Waffle

$8.99

3 Pancake

$8.29

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey

$11.69

BLT

$11.49

Chicken Sal Sand.

$11.49

Tuna Sal Sand.

$11.49

Tuscan

$10.99

Reuben

$11.69

Ham & Chz Melt

$10.99

Veg. Wrap

$9.79

Chix Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chix Sand

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.79

Sourdough Bcn Ched

$11.99

Philly Chz Stk

$11.69

French Dip

$11.69

Club

$11.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.99

Romaine Burger

$9.49

Cheese Burger

$10.49

Bacon Chz Burger

$12.99

Mush Swiss Burger

$11.99

Western BBQ Burger

$13.29

Breakfast Burger

$13.49

Veggie Burger

$11.99

BYO Burger

$9.99

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.29

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Pork Chops

$12.79

Chopped Steak

$13.79

S. Fried Catfish

$13.49

Grilled Catfish

$13.49

Salmon

$17.99

Grilled Liver and Onions

$13.99

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Per Person

$15.00

SOTB

Nachos

$13.49

Quesadillas

$12.49

Tamale Plate

$11.49

Doz Tamales

$18.00

1/2 Doz Tamales

$10.00

Single Tamale

$3.50

Soup

Cup Tom Bisque

$4.49

Cup Pot/Bacon

$4.49

Cup Chix Tort

$4.49

Cup WBF

$4.49

Bowl Tom

$6.99

Bowl Pot/Bacon

$6.99

Bowl Chx Tort

$6.99

Bowl WBF

$6.99

Salad

Chicken Caeser

$12.79

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.79

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.79

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.79

Cobb Salad

$12.79

SW Fiesta Salad

$12.79

Taco Salad

$12.99

Chef's Salad

$12.79

Lunch Combo

Cup Tom & House

$9.49

Cup Chx Tort & House

$9.49

Cup Pot & House Sal

$9.49

Cup WBF & House Sal

$9.49

1/2 Smoked Turkey

$9.49

1/2 BLT

$9.49

1/2 Chicken Salad

$9.49

1/2 Tuna Sand

$9.49

1/2 Rueben

$9.49

1/2 Tuscan Grl Chz

$9.49

1/2 Ham Chz Melt

$9.49

1/2 Smoked Turkey & Salad

$9.49

1/2 BLT & Salad

$9.49

1/2 Chicken Salad Sand & Salad

$9.49

1/2 Tuna Sand & Salad

$9.49

1/2 Rueben & Salad

$9.49

1/2 Tuscan Grl Chz & Salad

$9.49

1/2 Ham Chz Melt & Salad

$9.49

Kds Breakfast

Kds Mouse

$6.49

Kds Silver Dollar

$6.49

Kds 2 Fruit Pancakes

$6.99

Kds Egg Sand

$6.49

Kds Cheese Omelet

$6.49

Kds Banana French Toast

$6.49

Kds Combo

$6.49

Kds Waffle

$5.49

Kids Dinner

Kds Tenders

$6.49

Kds Grill Cheese

$6.49

Kds Burger

$6.99

Kds Mac

$6.49

PB & J

$6.49

Kds Quesadilla

$6.99

Kds Cheese Burger

$7.49

Apps

App Fried Zucchini

$9.69

App Fried GB

$9.69

App Fried Pickles

$9.69

App Cheese Fries

$9.99

App Onion Rings

$9.99

App Tortilla Chips

$7.49

App Brussel Sprout

$9.69

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Beans n Rice

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Fr. Brussels

$2.99

Fr. Pickles

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.69

Fried GB

$2.99

Fried Zuc.

$2.99

Grits

$4.29

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Homestyle GB

$2.99

House Salad

$4.79

Mac n Chz

$2.99

Mash Pot

$2.69

Onion Rings

$2.99

Pot Chips

$2.99

Pot Sal

$2.99

Refried

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

S. Fry Okra

$2.99

Saut. Squash

$2.99

Steam Broc

$2.99

Sweet Fries

$2.99

Tomato Slices

$2.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Pete Salad

$4.99

Burger Patty

$5.99

Side Chicken Salad

$4.99

Catfish Filet

$9.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Desserts

Pie

$6.99

Cake

$6.99

Brownie

$3.99

Cookie

$1.49+

Ice Cream

Cobbler

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for selecting Sidewalk!

Location

2900 Wind River Lane suite 130, Denton, TX 76210

