Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,

New York, NY 10003

Popular Items

S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁
S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉

Beverages 饮料

Coke 可乐

$2.48

Diet Coke 健怡可乐

$2.48

Wong Lo Kat 王老吉

$3.49

Bottle Water 矿泉水

$1.93

Sour Hawberry Tea 酸梅汤

$3.77

Ginger Ale 姜汁汽水

$2.48

Apple Sidra 苹果西打

$3.49

Arctic Ocean 北冰洋

$3.77Out of stock

Green Tea 绿茶

$3.49

Club Soda 苏打水

$2.48Out of stock

Gai Ma盖码

S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉

S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉

$15.80
S2. Chairman Mao's Favorite Braised Pork毛式红烧肉

S2. Chairman Mao's Favorite Braised Pork毛式红烧肉

$14.97
S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉

S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉

$13.96
S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗

S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗

$14.97
S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼

S5 Stir Fried Squid 香辣鱿鱼

$16.76
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁

S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁

$13.96
S7. Pork Liver With Pepper 猪肝炒肉

S7. Pork Liver With Pepper 猪肝炒肉

$14.47
S8 Pork & Pickled Mustard Green 榨菜肉丝

S8 Pork & Pickled Mustard Green 榨菜肉丝

$13.96
S9. Stir Fried Egg with pepper 辣椒炒蛋

S9. Stir Fried Egg with pepper 辣椒炒蛋

$13.96
S10 Hot & Sour Vegetable 酸辣米粉

S10 Hot & Sour Vegetable 酸辣米粉

$13.96
S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉

S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉

$16.49
S12 Stir Fried Pig Trotters 小炒香辣蹄花

S12 Stir Fried Pig Trotters 小炒香辣蹄花

$15.80
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片

S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片

$15.80
S14 Braised Pork Ribs 酱香排骨

S14 Braised Pork Ribs 酱香排骨

$16.49
S15 Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots w Pork 烟笋炒肉

S15 Stir Fried Bamboo Shoots w Pork 烟笋炒肉

$15.80

S16 Cuttlefish and Pork ribs soup noodle墨鱼排骨

$18.83

Dumplings 饺子

D1 Beef+Daikon 牛肉萝卜

$8.91

D2 Pork+Celery 芹菜猪肉

$8.45

D3. Squash+Mushroom+Tofu 素饺子

$8.45

D4 Shrimp+Chive+Pork 三鲜饺子

$8.91

Sweets 甜品

T1 Sweet Rice Cake 糖油粑粑

$4.96

T2 Cold Sweet Flower Jelly 桂花冰粉粉

$4.96

Special 特别菜

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$12.00

Sauteed Cured Pork Belly with Leek 湘式蒜苗腊肉

$16.99Out of stock

Sautéed Pickled Beans with Minced Pork 酸豆角肉末

$15.99

Open Item 额外加餐

Pickled String Bean酸豆角

$1.50

Fried Egg 荷包蛋

$1.50

Coddled Egg 溏心蛋

$1.50

Pickled Cabbage 酸菜

$1.50

Rice 米饭

$2.00

Noodle 米粉

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
