Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade

2170 South Atlantic Boulevard

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Merchandise

Small SLR T-Shirt

$18.00

Medium SLR T-Shirt

$18.00

Large SLR T-Shirt

$18.00

XL SLR T-Shirt

$18.00

XXL SLR T-Shirt

$21.00

Small SLR Crewneck Sweater

$26.00

Medium SLR Crewneck Sweater

$26.00

Large SLR Crewneck Sweater

$26.00

XL SLR Crewneck Sweater

$26.00

XXL SLR Crewneck Sweater

$30.00

SLR Hat

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2170 South Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754

