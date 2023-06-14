Silvershell Counter + Kitchen Easton Public Market
13 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
A New England-style clam shack and seafood market in the heart of the Lehigh Valley from Chef Lee Chizmar & Erin Shea.
Location
325 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042
Gallery