  • Home
  • /
  • Easton
  • /
  • Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen Easton Public Market

13 Reviews

$$

325 Northampton Street

Easton, PA 18042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu - Online

Soups

Soup of the Day- Loster Bisque

$8.00+Out of stock

blended smooth and served with a Modern Crumb crositini.

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

N.E. Style-made with cream, potato, leeks, celery, smoked bacon and a whole lotta love. Served w/ house made oyster crackers.

Salads

w/ shaved fennel, radish, pickled red onion and cucumber. Served with house made red pepper vinegarette.

Silvershell Salad

$12.00

With choice of seafood. Local greens, with shaved fennel, radish, english cucumber and house pickled red onions. Served with your choice of whole grain mustard vinaigrette or oil and vinegar dressing on the side.

Sandwiches and Rolls

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Served on a toasted bun with tartar, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

House made breaded lump crab patty with celery, red pepper, red onion and old bay. Served on a toasted bun with remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Silvershell beach style-lightly dressed with mayo and herbs. Cold hard-shell lobster salad served on a toasted bun with hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Burger

$11.00

Lancaster PA beef on a toasted bun with American Cheese, pickles, special sauce, yellow mustard, lettuce, onion, hand cut fries and pickles.

Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll

$25.00

Served on a toasted bun with tartar, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Scallop Roll

$22.00

Served on a toasted bun with tartar, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Fried Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Served on a toasted bun with remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Made with Lions Mane Mushroom! Served on a toasted Modern Crumb bun with vegan tartar, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

A favorite of kids everywhere! Served with house cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Fried Oyster Roll

$20.00

Served on a bun with lettuce and remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Tuna Salad Roll

$15.00

Confit tuna salad salad with poblano peppers, red onion, celery, and capers. Served on a toasted roll with hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Tuna Salad Melt

$15.00

Confit tuna salad salad with poblano peppers, red onion, celery, and capers. Served with melted american cheese on a toasted bun with with hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Shrimp Salad Roll

$18.00

Shrimp salad served on a toasted bun with hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.

Platters

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Served with cocktail, tartar, cole slaw, fries and house-made pickles.

Crab Cake Platter

$24.00

Two house made breaded lump crab patties with celery, red pepper, red onion and old bay. Served with cocktail, remoulade, cole slaw, hand cut fries, and seasonal pickles.

Fried Whole Belly Clam Platter

$25.00

Served with cocktail, tartar, cole slaw, house cut fries, and seasonal pickles.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Served with cocktail, remoulade, cole slaw, house-cut fries, and seasonal pickles.

Fried Scallop Platter

$22.00

Served with cocktail, tartar, cole slaw, hand cut fries and house-made pickles.

Vegan Crab Cake Platter

$24.00

Served with vegan tartar, vegan cole slaw, hand cut fries, and seasonal pickles.

Fried Oyster Platter

$20.00

breaded and fried oysters, served with cocktail sauce, remoulade, cole slaw, fries and house made pickles.

Sides

House Cut Fries

$6.00

hand cut and seasoned with salt and sherry vinegar

Coleslaw

$4.00

thinly sliced cabbage, red onion and carrot lightly dressed with mayo and spices

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

beer battered hand cut onion rings, served with a sweet & spicy dipping sauce

Crab Fries (Available Friday-Sunday)

$14.00

House-cut fries tossed in lobster butter, topped with lump crab, pickled onions, herbs, and creme fraiche.

Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari, topped with pickled red onions, herbs and lemon supremes. Served with marinara and garlic aioli.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

chilled jumbo shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce and lemon

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Savory fried cornbread fritters, served with Spicy Remoulade

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.50

Polar Lemon Seltzer

$2.50

Polar Plain Seltzer

$2.50

Polar Orange Seltzer

$2.50

Polar Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Polar Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.50

Polar Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Strawberry Lime Spritzer

$4.00

house made strawberry syrup and fresh squeezed lime, served over shaved ice with seltzer

Brunch (Sat. + Sun. 11am-2pm)

Crab Imperial English Muffin

$14.00

w/ egg, pickled red onion, greens, remoulade. Add Cheese Upon request. Served w/ Old Bay breakfast potatoes.

Fried Oyster English Muffin

$14.00

w/ egg, pickled red onion, radish, greens and bacon. Served with Old Bay breakfast potatoes.

Everything Bagel w/ Lox

$16.00Out of stock

w/ egg, cream cheese, red onion, caper, tomato and dijon mustard. Served with Old bay breakfast potatoes.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$10.00

The classic! Served with Old Bay breakfast potatoes.

Retail - Online

Fin Fish

2 Fish, 3 Fish, Big Fish, Wee Fish... Please note that all retail prices are subject to minor price adjustments due to actual weight.

Scottish Salmon Filet

$9.15+

Farm Raised off the coast of Scotland under strict EU regulation, these fish arrive whole and are butchered in house for optimal quality control.

Haddock- Brined In House

$4.50+Out of stock

Brined, perfectly portioned, and ready to cook at home, just as we do in our kitchen. (Add salt with care, feel free to add herbs, citrus, etc. to make your dish your own!

Albacore Tuna

$10.50+Out of stock

Shellfish

Scallops U20/30 Dry

$14.00+

Dry, USA Scallops, sourced from the North East coast.

21\25 Deveined Shrimp

$7.00+

Deveined, shell/tail on shrimp- the hard part's been done for ya!

Mussels .5 Lb.

$3.00Out of stock

Oyster (In Shell)

$1.75

Selection Rotates Daily. Sourced from Ocean State Shellfish Co-Op in Narragansett, RI.

Littleneck Clams 50ct.

$25.00

1lb. Pasturized Lump Crab Meat

$35.00

Prepared

Crab Cakes

$11.00

House made with Lump Crab, Panko breaded and par-fried. Bake at 350 degrees to an internal temperature of 145 degrees. About 8-10 minutes.

House Made Lox - 4 Oz

$10.00

Scottish Salmon cured in house with herbs and spices, sliced to order.

House Smoked Salmon

$7.50+

Cured with fennel seed, a wee bit of chili flake, mustard seed, black pepper, bay leaf, and hickory smoked in house.

House Smoked Trout ~.75lb

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Veggie Cream Cheese - 6oz

$8.50

Hickory smoked salmon with bell pepper, carrot, scallion and dill.

House Tartar Sauce - 8 oz

$4.00

House Remoulade - 8 oz

$4.00

House Cocktail Sauce - 8 oz

$4.00

Compound Butter

$5.75

Shallot and thyme finishing butter. Pairs perfectly with seafood, as well as steak, chicken and veggies. Dinner made easy!

Shrimp Cocktail .5lb

$17.50

Includes house made cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

White Anchovy 3.5 Oz

$10.00

Tuna Salad 1 Lb.

$11.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A New England-style clam shack and seafood market in the heart of the Lehigh Valley from Chef Lee Chizmar & Erin Shea.

Website

Location

325 Northampton Street, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

Gallery
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabinett Wine Bar - 125 Northampton St
orange starNo Reviews
125 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The Bayou Easton
orange starNo Reviews
64 Centre Square Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1 Lehns Court Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Mesa PA - 42 S. 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
42 S. 3rd Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Easton

Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston