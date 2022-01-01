Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simona´s Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

207 East Shore Drive #170

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Order Again

Tapas Spain

Toast with tomato, olive oil and garlic

$3.50

Toast with tomato, olive oil and garlic. Grilled Shrimp with garlic and olive oil. Mini tostada with chorizo and beans. Stuffed Olives.

Grilled Shrimp with garlic and olive oil

$3.50

Mini tostada with chorizo and beans

$3.50

Stuffed Olives

$3.50

Tapas Italy

Prosciutto and Salami

$5.50

Gouda, Goat & Parmesan

$5.50

BAGELS

LOX & BAGEL

SIMPLE BAGEL

SOUP

ONION SOUP CASSEROLE

BLACK BEANS CREAMY SOUP

MUSHROOM SOUP

TOMATO CREAM

$7.50

Tomato cream, croutons, sour cream

ENTREÉ

ENCHILADAS VERDES

Salami, pepper brie, olives, almonds, parmiggiano cheese, prosciutto, bread sticks, dry fruit

ADOBO BAKED CHICKEN

RED SNAPPER

ROASTED PORK

THREE BAKED QUESADILLAS

SHRIMP ALBONDIGAS

SANDWICHES

ITALIAN

PROSCIUTTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

ROASTED PORK LOIN AND CHEESE

CHICKEN AND CHEESE

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SANDWICH

ADOBO CHICKEN

SIDES

PICKLED JALAPEÑOS

SMOKED SALMON

AVOCADO

GRILLED JALAPEÑOS

FRESH JALAPEÑOS

SMALL GREEN SALAD

SLICED FRESH TOMATO

SLICED FRESH ONION

KATCHUP

MUSTARD

MAYONNAISE

TOMATILLO SALSA

PICO DE GALLO

LIMES

CHEESE

CREAM

CARAMELIZED ONIONS

EGGS

FRENCH OMELETTE

ITALIAN POACHED EGGS

BAKED EGGS

SWEETS & BAKERY

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Gingerbread Cookie

$3.25

Banana Bread

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Tres Leche

$4.50

GREENS/ SALADS

PETITE CHOPPED SALAD

$15.95

GREEN SALAD

ROASTED BROCCOLINI

GREEK SALAD

$13.50

Vine ripe tomatoes, Fresh Onion, Feta Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive oil and Oregano dressing

STARTERS

FRESH TUNA TOSTADA

CRISPY BROCOLLINI

BEET CARPACCIO

QUESADILLAS

BAKED QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN AND CHEESE CRISPY TORTILLA

KIDS MENU

WAFFLE & FRUIT PLATE W/ MAPLE SYRUP

KIDS QUESADILLA

VEGETABLE PLATE WITH HUMMUS

PANINIS

ITALIAN

$15.00

Ham, gouda, fresh tomato, mustard, avocado mayo and house pickled jalapeños

SALAMI

$15.00

Salami, brie, mustard and mayo

AP PANINI

$15.00

Ciabatta, Arugula, Turkey, Brie, mushrooms, caramelized onions and fig jam

DINNER SPECIALS

OVEN ROASTED ORGANIC CHICKEN

$18.50

Roasted Chicken breast. Petite green salad

ROASTED PICANHA

$25.50

Grass fed picanha. Grilled parmesan asparagus

CHOPPED SALAD WITH GRILLED SHRIMPS

$18.50

Classic chopped salad with 4 jumbo shrimps grilled with garlic and sea salt

Salad

Greek Salad

$13.50

Petite Chopped Salad

$11.50

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50+

Americano

$4.50+

Cappuchino

$5.50+

Latte

$5.50+

Macchiato

$3.75+

House Blend Coffee

$3.50+

Tea

Chamomile

$4.45+

Mint

$4.45+

Hibiscus

$4.45+

Black

$4.45+

Green

$4.45+

Matcha

$4.45+

ICED TEA

$2.50

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz can

Coke

$2.00

12 oz can

Diet Sprite

$2.00

12 oz can

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz can

Fresca

$2.00

12 oz can

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

12 oz

Pellegrino

$2.50+

Tap Water

Juices and Wellness Shots

KOR Shots

$4.00

WINE

RED WINE BY THE GLASS

$8.50

WHITE WINE BY THE GLASS

$8.50

Cocktails

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

CARAJILLO

PINEAPPLE SPICY MEZCAL

VODKA MARTINI

GIN MARTINI

MARGARITA

BELLINI

CAMPARI

WHITE WINE SPRITZ

WISKEY SOUR

Beer

Stella Artois

$6.00

$6.00

12 oz bottle

Heineken

$6.00

$6.00
Corona

$6.00

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Noir - House

$9.00+

Merlot - House

$8.00+

Cabernet - House

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - House

$8.00+

Chardonnay - House

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where everything starts!

Location

207 East Shore Drive #170, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Directions

