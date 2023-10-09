Siraj Cuisine 1701 S Waverly Rd Suite #105
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Discover the essence of Mediterranean flavors at Siraj Cuisine – your Halal Restaurant and Bakery. Indulge in freshly made, delicious Middle Eastern cuisine and artisanal bread. Dine in, take out, or experience our catering services. Lansing, get ready for doorstep deliveries that bring the Mediterranean to your table.
Location
1701 S Waverly Rd Suite #105, Lansing, MI 48917
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc. -
No Reviews
11665 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing, MI 48911
View restaurant