Popular Items

Wedge
$9.00

Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle

B.Y.O.
$14.00
Garlic Cheese Bread
$14.00

House cheese blend, olive oil, garlic, fresh thyme

SMALL PLATES

Baked Feta
$11.00

Fresh thyme, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, served with crostini

Brown Butter Pasta
$12.00

Shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, bacon, fresh basil & oregano (ADD BRAISED CHICKEN OR ITALIAN SAUSAGE $4)

Firebaked Wings
$13.00

Marinated, grilled and finished in our oven in a cast iron skillet until crisp, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Garlic Cheese Bread
$14.00

House cheese blend, olive oil, garlic, fresh thyme

Tater Tots
$12.00

Oversized & stuffed with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with a tomato aioli and green onions

Kids Pasta (butter noodles)
$9.00
Truffle Fries
$9.00

Crispy golden fries tossed with truffle oil topped with Parmesan served with garlic lime aoli

Side Fry (Plain)
$4.00
Pizza Fries
$9.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$9.00
Red Beans
$6.00+
Fall Butternut Squash Pasta(8ct)
$22.00

Butternut squash tortellini, tossed in brown butter and fresh sage. Topped with parmesan, walnuts and crushed candied pecans.

SALADS

Basic
$8.00+

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, croutons, and ranch dressing

Caesar
$8.00+

Chopped romaine, grilled red onion, shaved parmesan, crouton, house Caesar dressing

Our House
$8.00+

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, candied pecans, Alabama goat cheese, house Dijon vinaigrette

Redmont
$8.00+

Mixed greens, blue cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, house roasted shallot vinaigrette

Rockhouse
$8.00+

Spring mix, flank steak, shaved red onions, asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic vinaigrette, horseradish crème drizzle

Spinach
$8.00+

Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, grated egg, house warm bacon vinaigrette

Wedge
$9.00

Iceberg wedge, roma tomato strips, bacon, house green goddess dressing balsamic drizzle

PIZZAS

Pizza

B.Y.O.
$14.00
Bajalieh Special
$18.00

House red sauce, bacon, grilled red onions, and banana pepper rings

Basic Pesto
$19.00

Pesto sauce , house Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, Alabama goat cheese, and shaved red onions

BBQ Brisket
$19.00

Smoked brisket, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken
$19.00

Braised Chicken, green onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, red & white BBQ sauce

Dough Ball
$5.00
Hot Mama
$21.00

Calabrian peppers sauce, Soppressata salami, fresh mozzarella & parmesan, basil, oregano, asiago, and finished with Mikes Hot Honey Drizzle

Margherita
$18.00

House red sauce, fresh made mozzarella, fresh basil, and oregano,

Old School
$20.00

House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, and grilled red onions

Perfect Pepperoni
$19.00

House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, house cheese blend, fresh parmesan, and asiago

Pizza Kit
$15.00
Soul Pie
$18.00

White sauce, turnip greens, black eyed peas, Conecuh sausage, grilled red onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Spicy Hawaiian
$19.00

House red sauce, Capicola ham, grilled pineapple, fresh jalapeno, and asiago

Super Cheese
$19.00

House red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan, feta, and asiago

The Lakeview
$22.00

White sauce, braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, asiago, arugula, shaved red onions & horseradish sauce

This Little Piggy
$23.00

House red sauce, Molinari pepperoni, capicola ham, Italian sausage, Prosciutto, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil

Top Shelf Margherita
$20.00
Ultimate BBQ Pizza
$23.00
Veggie Pesto
$20.00

Pesto, spinach, grilled red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and artichoke hearts

Very Veggie
$22.00

House red sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, Kalamata olives, onions, jalapeno, bell peppers, banana pepper rings, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, and feta

White Shadow
$20.00

White sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, sliced Portobello mushrooms, feta, and fresh parmesan, finished with truffle oil

Wing & Prayer
$20.00

Buffalo sauce, braised chicken, bacon, green and red onions, tomatoes, fresh parmesan, and blue cheese crumble, finished with a ranch drizzle

Sides and Extras

Sauces/Dressing
Meats/Cheese/Others
Veggies/Fruits
Cauliflower Crust
$7.00

SWEETS

Weekly Cheesecake
$9.00
S'Mores Calzone
$12.00

SOL'S SANDWICHES

Philly Cheese w/Fries
$15.00

DRINKS

N/A Drinks

Coke
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Half and Half Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Pibb
$2.50
Red Bull
$3.00
Red Bull Red
$3.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$3.00
Red Bull Yellow
$3.00
Abita Root Beer
$4.00
Sprite
$2.50
Water
Soda Water
$1.00
Gingerale
$2.50
Bottle Coke
$3.50
Bottle Diet Coke
$3.50
Bottle Sprite
$3.50
Bottle Pibb
$3.50

MISC

Miscellaneous

Ice Bag
$1.99
Half Pan of Salad
$24.99
Full Pan of Salad
$49.99
Gallon Sweet Tea
$5.99
Gallon Unsweet Tea
$5.99
Gallon Lemonade
$5.99
Utensils Kits
$0.50
Plates
$0.10