Slope & Hatch 208 7th St

Taco

Al Pastor

$13.00

pork, pineapple jalapeno salsa, cotija

Barbacoa

$13.00

beef, bar-b-que, mojo slaw, cotija cheese

Cajun Fish

$13.00

fish, avacado, lettuce, pico, ancho remoulade

Calamari

$13.00

sweet chili glaze, black sesame seeds, lettuce, calamari

Cantina Fish

$13.00

citrus spiked cabbage, sweet jalapeno tartar, fish

Chorizo Hash

$13.00

chorizo, sofrito, egg, pepperjack, potatoes

Crispy Fish

$13.00

avocado, lettuce, agave vinagrette, pico, fried fish

Cubano

$13.00

pulled pork, ham, swiss, raspberry grain mustard, pickly, mojo slaw

Curried Lamb With A Yam

$13.00

sweet potato, cinnamon sugar, lamb, yellow curry, mixed veggie, toasted coconut, coconut crema

Falafel

$10.00

patties, tatziki, cucumber, pico

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

margarita shrimp, lettuce, pinapple jalapeno salsa, mojo slaw

Jerk Chicken

$13.00

chix, pepperjack, coconut crema, mojo slaw, pineapple jalapeno salsa

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

fried shrimp, andouille sausage, ancho remoulade, pico, lettuce

Thai Veggie

$13.00

yellow curry, veggie mix, toasted coconut

Special

$14.00

GLUTEN ALLERGY

Snacks

Beef Nachos

$13.00

chips, queso, meat, bar-b-que, lettuce pico, avo mousse

Croquetas

$10.00

croquetas, cajun gravy, pepperjack cheese, lettuce

Curry Poutine

$11.00

french fries, yellow curry, coconut crema, toasted coconut, cheese curd

Green Chili

$9.00

chips, side of sour cream

Pork Nachos

$13.00

pork, queso, lettuce, pico, avocado mousse

Queso

$8.00

queso and chips

Red Chili

$8.00

cheddar and onions side of chips

Soup

$7.00

Cajun Fries

$10.00

Chips & Dips

$8.00

Cajun Fries

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Dogs

Big Valley Mac

$10.00

hot dog, lettuce, cheddar, onion, special sauce, pickle, black sesame seeds

Carolina Dog

$13.00

hot dog, low country slaw, pork, bar-b-que, pickles

Chicago Dog

$11.00

hot dog, sport peppers, pico, relish, mustard, pickle, celerey seed

Glenwood Completo

$10.00

hot dog, avacado, pico, ancho remoulade

Coney Dog

$13.00

hot dog, chili, onions, cheddar, yellow mustard

Plain Dog

$8.00

hot dog

Tijuana Dog

$10.00

bacon dog pico cheddar

Curry Dog

$13.00

Special Dog

$13.00

Dessert

house made giant brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Specials

Elote Dog

$12.00

hot dog, olathe sweet corn, ancho remoulade, chili powder

Supreme Shrimp

$13.00

spicy shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cilantro and red cabbage slaw, lime

Sides

Agave Vinagrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cajun Mayo

$0.50

Coconut Crema

$0.50

Fries

$5.00

Large Avocado Mousse

$3.00

Large Mojo

$3.00

Large Pico

$2.00

Large Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa

$3.00

Large Sour Cream

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Small Avocado Mousse

$2.00

Small Mojo

$2.00

Small Pico

$1.00

Small Pineapple Jalapeno Salsa

$2.00

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Special Sauce (BV Mac)

$0.50

Sweet Chili Glaze Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Small Avocado (Plain)

$0.75

Large Avocado Plain

$2.25

Kids

Kids Cheese Dilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Dilla

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Nuggets

$7.00

VODKA

Cap Rock Organic Vodka (local)

$8.00+

Zero Waste MEII Vodka (Call)

$6.00+

RUM

Flor de Cana 5 Year White

$6.00+

Goslings

$7.00+

WHISKEY

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$7.00+

High West Amercian Prarie Bourbon

$8.00+

High West Double Rye

$8.00+

Old Elk Whiskey Port Cask Finish

$11.00+

COCKTAILS

Apple Pie Sangria

$10.00

Barrel-Aged Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Reposado Tequila, Madre Mezcal, Agave, Bitters, Orange, Cherry Aged in an American Oak Barrel for finishing.

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Loaded Margarita

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mestizo

$14.00

Reposado Tequila, Madre Mezcal, Orange, BroVo Jammy Vermouth, Bitters, Lemon

Paloma

$11.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Mezcal Top Shelf

$5.00

Mezcal Mids

$2.00

Shots Of Tequila

$5.00

Grand Avenue (Boulevardier)

$14.00

Irish Cold Brew

$12.00

MEZCAL

Apaluz Joven

$7.00+

Barrel-Aged Madre Espadin

$8.00+

DM Vida

$6.00+

DM Vida del Muertos

$8.00+

DM Wild Tepextate

$11.00+

Illegal Joven

$8.00+

Madre Espadin

$6.00+

Sombra Reposado

$8.00+

TEQUILA

Jarana Reposado

$5.00+

Cascahuin Reposado

$6.00+

DRAFT

4 Noses Tap

$7.00

AJAX Pils

$7.00

Outer Range Tap

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Telluride IPA

$7.00

CANS AND BOTTLES

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Coors Lite Tall Boy

$5.00

Coors OG Tall Boy

$5.00

Nitro Milk STOUT

$6.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Beer Special

$3.00

Coronita

$3.25

Hamms

$3.50

Seltzer

$5.00

Cider

$6.00

Sour

$6.00

4 Noses Flat Iron Fog

$6.00

Dirrrty Hippie

$6.00

Aspen Excess In Moderation

$6.00

Beer Good Beer

$6.00

Colorado NATIVE

$5.00

Four Noses Bout Damn Time

$5.00

New Belgium MTN TIME

$5.00

WEARABLE SHWAG

T-Shirts

$25.00

Beanies

$18.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

5 Panel Hats

$30.00

Long Sleeves

$30.00

OTHER STUFF

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Large Sendy

$11.00

Soda

Canned Sodas

$3.00

HANKS Bottled

$3.00

Coke Products

$3.00

TEA \\ Sweet Or UNsweet

$3.00

Other N/A Drinks

Kombucha

$4.00

Yerba Drinks

$4.00

Big B's

$4.00

BitBurger N/A Beer

$5.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.75

Small Box Apple Juice

$0.75

Peace Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Globally inspired tacos & dogs. Local brews and thoughtful cocktails

Location

208 7th St, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

