Snouts and Stouts
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Indoor Dog Park & Bar - Come let your dog play off-leash while you can grab something to eat or drink!
Location
2709 S Oakland St, Arlington, VA 22206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Busboys and Poets - Shirlington
No Reviews
4251 South Campbell Avenue Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Shirlington
No Reviews
4150 Campbell Avenue Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant