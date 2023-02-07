SoCe Market 380 ave c sw

A map showing the location of SoCe Market 380 ave c swView gallery

Pressed Sandwich

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Italian Muffuletta

$10.00

Spicey BBQ Pork

$10.00

Chimichurri Beef

$10.00

Cuban

$10.00

Pesto Chicken & Roasted Veggetables

$10.00

Beef & Onion

$10.00

Deli Sandwhich & Wrap

Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Roast Beef & Horseradish

$8.00

SoCe Club

$8.00

Garden Club

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Chickpea Salad Wrap

$8.00

Caprese Wrap

$8.00

Grab N' Go

Soup of Day

$3.75+

House Soup

$3.75+

Chopped Salad

$6.50

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.50

Chickpea Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Deli Pasta Salad

$3.75+

Veg Pasta Salad

$3.00+

Anti Pasta Salad

$3.75+

Charcuterie

$6.00

Garlic Hummus Platter

$5.00

Olive Hummus Platter

$5.00

Large Hummus

$5.00

Pitta Bread

$4.75

Chips

$1.50

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

Beverages

Can Soda

$2.00

20oz Beverage

$2.50

Zephyrhills Water

$1.50

Monster

$3.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Produce

Orange

$1.00

Lemon

$1.00

Lime

$1.00

Banana

$0.50

Red Pepper

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Tomato

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Deli/Corner Store

Location

380 ave c sw, winter haven, FL 33880

Directions

