Restaurant header imageView gallery

Society Sports and Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

1434 Blake St

Denver, CO 80202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

STARTERS

Smoked Wings

$15.00

A pound of jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Comes with a dipping sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

A basket of tendies with either fries or tots and your choice of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

$12.00

A mound of tots covered in melted cheese, bacon bits, with a sour cream drizzle. *You can add lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Duck Wings

$15.00

Breaded Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00

A basket of fried shrimp with fries or tots and served with cocktail sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Dusted with Parmesan and served with marinara.

Spinach Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Served with brown mustard, spicy horseradish, and Nutella.

Basket Fries/Tots

$6.00

Hummus

$8.00

Caesar salad

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Churros

$6.00

Dipping Sauces

$0.75

Nachos

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Endless Wings

$50.00

Endless Fries

Wing Refill

HH Boneless Wings

$8.00

HH Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$8.00

ENTREES

Society Steak

$14.00

An Amoroso roll filled with sliced ribeye and topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers.

The Classic Burger with Fries

$14.00

A Quarter Pounder with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and pepper sauce.

The Royale with Cheese with Fries

$15.00

A double quarter pounder with double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and pepper sauce.

Corned Beef Sammy

$15.00

A double quarter pounder with double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and pepper sauce.

HH Burger

$7.00

BOOZE

Speed Screen

Jameson

$7.00+

HH Well

$5.00

Tincup

$6.50+

Mythology Vodka

$6.00+

1800 Silver

$6.50+

Denver Dry Gin

$6.00+

Peg Leg Rum

$6.00+

Titos

$9.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Pickle Shot

$6.50

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Vegas Bombs

$8.50

Jagerbomb

$8.00

Dew and a Brew

$10.00

BUCKET DOMESTIC

$20.00

BUCKET IMPORT/CRAFT

$25.00

BUCKET SELTZER

$35.00

PITCHER DOMESTIC

$20.00

PITCHER IMPORT/CRAFT

$28.00

March

$2 Proper 12

$2.00

$6 Proper 12

$6.00

Car Bombs

$8.50

Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Drunk Leprechaun

$8.00

Bacardi Bucket

$14.00

Beer and Shot

$12.00

Epic Ranchwater

$5.00

Proper 12 Mule

$10.00

Domestic Draft

$5.50

Import Draft

$7.50

Labatt "Green" Pint

$4.00

Labatt "Green" Pitcher

$18.00

PITCHER DOMESTIC

$20.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Corned Beef Sammy

$15.00

A double quarter pounder with double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and pepper sauce.

Nachos

$15.00

Bottled Beer

BUCKET DOMESTIC

$20.00

BUCKET IMPORT/CRAFT

$25.00

BUCKET SELTZER

$35.00

Bud Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Coors Banquet Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Heineken 0.0 Bottle

$4.50

Lonestar Bottle

$4.00

Magner's Cider

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Vanilla Porter

$5.50

To Go Bottles

Domestic Six Pack To Go

$10.00

Import Six Pack To Go

$13.00

Selzter Four Pack To Go

$15.00

1800 To Go

$30.00

Jameson To Go

$30.00

Mile High Spirits To Go

$25.00

Tincup To Go

$30.00

Titos To Go

$30.00

Cocktail Menu

Society Old Fashioned

$13.00

Tito's Mule

$12.00

Don Julio Marg

$12.00

Gin and Juice

$10.00

Mezcal Blast

$10.00

Hangar 1 Martini

$14.00

Classic Manhattan

$14.00

Mile High Old Fashioned

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

The best place to watch your game!

Location

1434 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Society Sports and Spirits image
Society Sports and Spirits image
Society Sports and Spirits image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rhein Haus - Denver
orange starNo Reviews
1415 Market St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Celtic on Market & Off Track Betting - 1400 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Market St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Jovanina's Broken Italian
orange star4.7 • 764
1520 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St
orange starNo Reviews
1526 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Honor Farm - 1526 Blake Street
orange starNo Reviews
1526 Blake Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Bubu - Larimer
orange star4.5 • 341
1423 LARIMER ST Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston