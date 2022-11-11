SOCO MacHaus (Ghost Kitchen)

YAYA MAC

$15.00

GUMBO YAYA GETS ITS NAME FROM CHEF PAUL PRUDHOMME WHO CLAIMED THAT THE GUMBO WAS SO GOOD IT MADE YOU SAY: YA YA. WE KEPT THE YAYA. TRY IT FOR YOURSELF, STEWED HEN AND SMOKED PORK SAUSAGE, ALONG WITH RED BELL PEPPERS, WHITE AND GREEN ONIONS, CAJUN SEASONING, TABASCO AND CAJUN MOTHER MAC SAUCE. TOASTED PANCO MUSTARD + PARMESAN CRUST.