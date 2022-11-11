Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOCO MacHaus (Ghost Kitchen)

review star

No reviews yet

1229 North Dutton Avenue

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SHROOMIN 4 DAZE MAC
TIN OF FRIES
YAYA MAC

ARTISAN MAC N'CHEESE

MONEY MAC

MONEY MAC

$14.00

ITS BEEN SAID, IF YOU HAVE A LOT OF CHEESE, YOU HAVE A LOT OF MONEY. SO ENJOY OUR CHEESIEST MAC! JACK CHEESE, AGED CHEDDAR AND MOTHER MAC SAUCE. TOASTED PANCO PARMESAN HERB CRUST.

YAYA MAC

YAYA MAC

$15.00

GUMBO YAYA GETS ITS NAME FROM CHEF PAUL PRUDHOMME WHO CLAIMED THAT THE GUMBO WAS SO GOOD IT MADE YOU SAY: YA YA. WE KEPT THE YAYA. TRY IT FOR YOURSELF, STEWED HEN AND SMOKED PORK SAUSAGE, ALONG WITH RED BELL PEPPERS, WHITE AND GREEN ONIONS, CAJUN SEASONING, TABASCO AND CAJUN MOTHER MAC SAUCE. TOASTED PANCO MUSTARD + PARMESAN CRUST.

SHROOMIN 4 DAZE MAC

SHROOMIN 4 DAZE MAC

$15.00

PICKING THE MUSHROOMS DOESN'T TAKE DAYS ANY LONGER. OUR MUSHROOM FORAGER IS FIDEL. LOCALY OWNED, SUSTAINABLY GROWN. CREMINI, SHITAKE AND OYSTER MUSHROOMS ALONG WITH A PORCINI TRUFFLE ROSEMARY MOTHER MAC SAUCE. TOASTED PANCO HERB PARMESAN CRUST

ES-KEY-TE, STREET CORN MAC

ES-KEY-TE, STREET CORN MAC

$15.00

ES-KEY-TE, (ESQUITE) MAC MEANS: "OFF THE COBB" SHAVED CORN IS ROASTED ALONG WITH ONIONS AND PABLANO PEPPERS AND SMOKED PAPRIKA IN MOTHER MAC SAUCE. THE TOPPING IS COTIJA CHEESE AND CRUMBLED FRIED TORTILLAS WITH A DOLIP OF MAYO. THE LIMES ARE ON THE SIDE. DON'T FORGET TO SQUEEEEZE THEM ON THE MAC FOR AMAZING FLAVOR.

STAFF FAVORITE MAC

STAFF FAVORITE MAC

$15.00

THE MAC IS DRESSED UP WITH SPICY RANCH, FRIED CHICKEN, CHILI SAUCE AND BELGIUM WAFFLE CRUMBLE TOPPING. SAVORY, SWEET + SPICY. LET'S SEE IF YOU AGREE WITH THE STAFF.

THE DOG DAYS OF PORKBELLY MAC

$15.00

LOVE IT ALL SUMMER LONG, MAYBE ALL YEAR LONG! THIS MAC IS DRESSED IN THE MOTHER MAC SAUCE, ALONG WITH ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES AND CRISPY BACON BITS . THE TOPPING HERE BACON FAT TOASTED FOCACCIA CRUMBS.

APPETIZER

SOUTHERN FOCACCIA

$11.00

THE SOUTHERN FOCACCIA IS TOPPED WITH SEASONED TOMATO SAUCE, BURRATA, SLICED RED ONION, CHERRY TOMATO, GARLIC AND OREGANO

NORTHERN FOCACCIA

$11.00

FOCACCIA IS TOPPED WITH BASIL PESTO, MOZZARELLA, SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND CHERRY TOMATOES. PARMESAN CHEESE.

TUSCAN FOCACCIA

$11.00

ITALIAN FLAATBREAD WITH SPICY RANCH, AGED GOUDA, HASH BROWNS, SLICED WHITE ONIONS AND CRISPY PORK BELLY

MUNCHIES

TIN OF FRIES

TIN OF FRIES

$9.00

SKINNY CRISPY FRIES WITH CAJUN SEASONING, SALT AND PEPPER. HOUSEMADE KETCHUP AND SPICY RANCH.

HAUS SLAW

HAUS SLAW

$9.00

CRUNCHY REFRESHING RED CABBAGLE SLAW. CUMIN, VINEGAR, CILANTRO LIME DRESSING. GOOD CRUNCH ALL YEAR LONG.

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

PEPSI 20oz

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Root Beer 20oz

$3.00

Ginger Ale 20oz

$3.00

HOUSEBREWED ICE TEA with Lemon, unsweetened 20oz

$4.00

BEERS TO PAIR WITH YOUR ARTISEAN MAC N CHEESE

BIG SUR DOUBLE IPA, ABV 9.3% - 12OZ CAN

BIG SUR DOUBLE IPA, ABV 9.3% - 12OZ CAN

$5.00

PAIRS WITH MONEY MAC

HBC, BLONDE ALE, ABV 5.4% - 12oz CAN

HBC, BLONDE ALE, ABV 5.4% - 12oz CAN

$5.00

PAIRS WELL WITH YAYA MAC

AV, HOP OFFIN, PALE ALE, ABV 7.4% - 12oz CAN

AV, HOP OFFIN, PALE ALE, ABV 7.4% - 12oz CAN

$5.00

PAIRS WITH SHROOMIN 4 DAYS MAC N CHEESE

FIRESTONE 805 CERVEZA, ABV 4.5% - 12oz CAN

FIRESTONE 805 CERVEZA, ABV 4.5% - 12oz CAN

$5.00

PAIRS WITH ESKEYTE STREET CORN MAC

AV, CRISP IPA, ABV 6.8% - 12oz CAN

AV, CRISP IPA, ABV 6.8% - 12oz CAN

$5.00

PAIRS WITH STAFF FAVORITE MAC N CHEESE

BOONT AMBER ALE, ABV 5.8% - 12oz CAN

BOONT AMBER ALE, ABV 5.8% - 12oz CAN

$5.00

PAIRS WITH THE DOG DAYS OF PORKBELLY MAC

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

SO SAUCY ARTISEAN MAC N CHEESE AND BEER PAIRING

Location

1229 North Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa
orange starNo Reviews
342 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mombo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1880 B Mendocino ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston