Asian Fusion
Steakhouses

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

562 Reviews

$$$

19004 NE 29th Ave

Aventura, FL 33180

Salad (ONLINE ORDERING)

Baba Ganoush

$8.99

Beet Salad

$6.99

Coleslaw

$6.99

Cucumber Salad

$7.99

Egg Salad

$8.99

Greek Eggplant

$8.99

Schug

$9.99

Grilled Eggplant

$8.99

Harissa

$9.99

Hummus

$7.99

Potato Salad

$6.99

Israeli Salad

$8.99

Kimchi

$8.99

Tahini

$7.99

Turkish Salad

$6.99

Spicy Kimchi

$8.99

Matbucha

$9.99

Moroccan Eggplant

$8.99

Moroccan Carrot

$6.99

Purple Cabbage

$6.99

Kani Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Low Fat Tuna Salad

$14.99

Bakery (ONLINE ORDERING)

Chocolate Snowball Cookies

$9.89

Chocolate Almond Horn Cookies

$9.89

Walnut Maamoul Cookies

$9.89

Date Maamoul Cookies

$9.89

Sandwich (ONLINE ORDERING)

Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Famous Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Tuna salad with harissa, curd lemon, tomato, onion and hummus.

Authentic Baghdadi Sandwich

$11.50

Fried eggplant with hard boiled eggs, amba, curd lemon, pickles, parsley, onion, and topped tahini.

Homemade Brisket Sandwich

$16.75

Slow cooked brisket, deli mustard, cilantro mayonnaise

Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.75

Served with deli mustard.

Slow Cooked Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.75

Served with deli mustard.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$16.75

Served with deli mustard.

Bologna Sandwich

$16.75

Bologna sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and yellow mustard.

Tongue Sandwich

$18.99

Served with deli mustard.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken schnitzel with lettuce, tomato onion, hummus, harissa, and curd lemon.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard.

Homemade Turkey Sandwich

$14.75

Turkey sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro mayo, and mayonnaise.

Mexican Turkey Sandwich

$14.75

Turkey sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro mayo, and mayonnaise.

Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.75

Turkey sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro mayo, and mayonnaise.

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$14.75

Turkey sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro mayo, and mayonnaise.

Honey Turkey Sandwich

$14.75

Turkey sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro mayo, and mayonnaise.

Fish (ONLINE ORDERING)

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$17.99

Fresh salmon seasoned with lemon pepper

Moroccan Salmon

$17.99

Fresh salmon topped with morrocan spices

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.99

Fresh salmon baked with teriyaki sauce topped with sesame seed

Baked Salmon

$17.99

Fresh salmon, with salt and pepper

Fish Kebab

$17.99

Spicy Moroccan fish kebabs

Gefilte Fish

$10.99

Gefilte fish slice with carrot

Chicken (ONLINE ORDERING)

Baby Chicken/Pargiot

$14.99

BBQ Leg Quarters

$10.99

Chicken Balls with peas

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Sorrento

$12.99

Paprika Chicken Leg Quarters

$10.99

Schnitzels

$13.99

Schnitzel Fingers

$13.99

Stuffed Artichoke

$13.99

Artichoke stuffed with ground chicken

Stuffed Baby Chicken

$14.99

Stuffed baby chicken, with ground beef and white rice

Beef (ONLINE ORDERING)

BBQ Meatballs

$10.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

Eggplant stuffed with ground beef

Minute Steak

$15.99

Tender minute steak in mushroom sauce

Stuffed Pepper

$8.99

Bell pepper, stuffed with ground beef and rice

Stuffed Cabbage

$8.99

Cabbage stuffed with ground beef and white rice in Marinara sauce

Meatballs & Peas

$10.99

Ground beef meatballs and green peas

Marinara Meatballs

$10.99

Side Dishes (ONLINE ORDERING)

Steamed Cauliflower

$12.99Out of stock

Green Beans

$10.50

Kibbe

$14.99

Israeli Couscous

$7.99

Vegetables for Israeli Couscous

$10.99

Roasted Potato

$6.99

Broccoli

$9.99Out of stock

Cilantro Rice

$7.99

White Rice

$7.99

White Rice with Noodles

$7.99

Yellow Rice

$7.99

Moroccan Cigar

$14.99

Butcher Chicken (Not on PDF) (ONLINE ORDERING)

Chicken Pargiot

$10.99

Chicken Leg 1/4

$4.49

Chicken Breast Whole

$9.99

Thin Slice Chicken Breast

$9.99

Chicken Breast Bone In

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$3.99

Drumsticks

$5.99

Chicken Tenderloin

$9.99

Butcher Beef (Not on PDF) (ONLINE ORDERING)

Beef Stew

$11.99

Cuban Steak

$17.99

Flanken

$19.99

French Roast 3 lbs.

$50.97

Ground Chuck

$9.49

London Broil

$15.99

Minute Roast

$15.99

Minute Steak

$15.99

New York Steak

$15.79

Oxtail

$18.99

Rib Steak

$24.99

Ribeye Shor Harbour

$29.99

Ribeye Uruguay

$14.99

Lamb

Baby Lamb Chops

$58.99

Butcher Cold Cuts (Not on PDF) (ONLINE ORDERING)

Bolonga

$7.99

Corned beef (Homemade)

$19.99

Hard Salami

$22.99

Homemade Turkey

$14.99

Honey turkey

$10.99

Mexican turkey

$12.99

Oven Roasted Turkey

$12.99

Pastrami beef

$22.99

Roast beef (homemade)

$21.99

Salami (beef)

$12.99

Slow Cooked Brisket

$28.99

Smoked turkey

$10.99

Turkey pastrami

$10.99

Skewers/Meats

Beef Shish Kabob

$14.95

Chicken Breast Skewer

$9.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Hanger Steak Skewer

$18.95

Classic Kebab

$10.50

Pargiyot Chicken

$9.95

Skirt Steak Skewer

$16.95

Turkish Kebab

$11.50

Whole Boneless Chicken

$40.99

Plate

Classic Kebab Plate

$15.50

Turkish Kebab Plate

$16.50

Beef Shish Kabob Plate

$19.95

Pargiyot Chicken Plate

$14.95

Chicken Breast Skewer Plate

$14.95

Skirt Steak Skewer Plate

$21.95

Hanger Skewer Plate

$23.95

Sweetbread Skewer Plate

$22.95

Salad Platter

$18.00

Laffa

Classic Kebab Laffa

$13.50

Turkish Kebab Laffa

$14.50

Beef Shish Kebab Laffa

$17.95

Pagiyot Chicken Laffa

$12.95

Chicken Breast Skewer Laffa

$12.95

Skirt Steak Skewer Laffa

$19.95

Hanger Skewer Laffa

$21.95

Sweetbread Skewer Laffa

$22.95

Pita

Classic Kebab Pita

$12.50

Turkish Kebab Pita

$13.50

Beef Shish Kebab Pita

$16.95

Pargiyot Chicken Pita

$11.95

Chicken Breast Skewer Pita

$11.95

Skirt Steak Skewer Pita

$18.95

Hanger Skewer Pita

$20.95

Sweetbread Skewer Pita

$19.95

Sides

Stuffed Mushroom

$3.00

Stuffed Eggplant

$6.00

French Fries

$10.00

Single Pita

$2.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best Kosher Restaurant in Miami where our specialties range across different cultural cuisines from American, Japanese and Chinese!

Location

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

