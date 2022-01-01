  • Home
  • /
  • Moab
  • /
  • Sorrel River Ranch - Mile 17, UT-128
Main picView gallery

Sorrel River Ranch Mile 17, UT-128

review star

No reviews yet

Mile 17, UT-128

Moab, UT 84532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$15.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$15.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Kids Buttered Pasta

$15.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$15.00

Starters

Cottonwood Roasted Beets

$18.00

Sorrel River Ranch mixed lettuce heads, goat cheese, hazelnut vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Baby gem lettuce, toasted brioche, and grated parmesan

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Sriracha emulsion, ponzu, rice crisp

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp, ginger, horseradish, lemon

Mains

Artisanal Ham Plate

$21.00

Local French baguette, salted butter, Dijon mustard, and a selection of dry-aged ham

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Marinated tomatoes, wild arugula, buttermilk dressing, basil oil

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, bread & butter pickles, coleslaw, dijon, pretzel roll, served with French fries

All-Beef Frankfurter

$18.00

6-inch grilled frank, pretzel bun, deli mustard, sauerkraut, served with German potato salad

Pan-Seared Salmon

$32.00

Mixed lettuce heads, lemon vinaigrette

Shrimp & Greens

$21.00

Seared shrimp, mixed greens, black garlic ranch, radish, fried shallots

Sorrel Burger

$22.00

8oz Kobe burger, American cheese, cartelized onions, tomato jam, lettuce, served with French fries

Turkey Club

$24.00

Smoked turkey, heirloom tomato, baby gem lettuce, double smoked bacon, served with French fries

Wild Boar Orecchiette

$22.00

Wold boar sausage, fancy zucchini, cherry tomato, fresh orecchiette pasta

Room Service Desserts

Caramel Pot de Creme

$14.00

Topped with sea salt and fresh whipped cream

Pumkin Cheesecake

$14.00

Toasted shortcake, fresh berries, fresh whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Cream cheese glaze, rum-golden raisin compote

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$6.00

Jackson Hole Root Beer

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee & Teas

Coffee

$4.00

Please let us know if you'd like a side of half & half, milk, or a dairy-free alternative, as well as what sweeter is preferred.

Coffee Pot

$10.00

Please let us know if you'd like a side of half & half, milk, or a dairy-free alternative, as well as what sweeter is preferred.

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Please let us know if you'd like milk or a dairy-free alternative, as well as what sweeter is preferred.

Iced Latte

$6.00

Please let us know if you'd like milk or a dairy-free alternative, as well as what sweeter is preferred.

Cappucino

$5.00

Please let us know if you'd like milk or a dairy-free alternative, as well as what sweeter is preferred.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Please let us know if you'd like a side of half & half, milk, or a dairy-free alternative, as well as what sweeter is preferred.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Water

Pellegrino

$7.00

25.3 oz

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$8.00

33.8 oz

Bottles & Cans

Epic Los Locos Lager

$7.00

12oz, Salt Lake City, UT

Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin Ale

$7.00

12oz, Petaluma, CA

Moab Brewery Johnny's American IPA

$9.00

16oz, Moab, UT

Red Rock Elephino Double IPA

$10.00

16.9oz, Salt Lake City, UT

Red Rock Frolich Pils

$10.00

16.9oz, Salt Lake City, UT

Squatters Hell's Keep Golden Ale

$7.00

12oz, Salt Lake City, UT

Stinger Hard Apple Cider

$7.00

12oz, Layton, UT

Sparkling by the Bottle

Domaine Chandon, Blanc de Noirs

$65.00

Non Vintage, Napa Valley, CA

Zonin, Prosecco

$70.00

Non Vintage, Veneto, Italy

Veuve Cliquot, Brut

$150.00

Non Vintage, Reims, France

Dom Perignon, Brut

$320.00

2012, Champagne, France

Rose by the Bottle

Whispering Angel

$70.00

2020, Chateau d'Esclans, Cotes de Provence, France

Bonny Doon

$65.00

2020, Vin Gris de Cigare, Santa Cruz, CA

White by the Bottle

Bonterra, Chardonnay

$65.00

2019, Mendocino, CA

Louis Jadot, Pouilly Fuisse

$90.00

2019, Leaune, France

Rombauer, Chardonnay

$110.00

2019, Carneros, CA

Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay

$70.00

2020, Sonoma Coast, CA

Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc

$85.00

2020, Napa Valley, CA

Honig, Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

2020, Napa Valley, CA

Pascal Jolivet, Sancerre

$85.00

2020, Sancerre, France

J, Pinot Gris

$65.00

2020, Russian River Valley, CA

Clean Slate, Riesling

$65.00

2018, Mosel, Germany

Eroica, Riesling

$70.00

2015, Columbia Valley, WA

Trefethen, Riesling

$75.00

2016, Napa Valley, CA

Red by the Bottle

Argyle, Pinot Noir

$75.00

2020, Willamette Valley, OR

Fleur, Pinot Noir

$50.00

2019, Carneros, CA

Meiomi, Pinot Noir

$75.00

Non Vintage, blend of Pinot Noir grapes from around CA

Duckhorn, Merlot

$140.00

2018, Napa Valley, CA

Catena, High Mountain Vines Malbec

$85.00

2018, Mendoza, Argentina

Charles Krug, Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

2018, Napa Valley, CA

Jordan, Cabernet Sauvignon

$160.00

2017, Alexander Valley, CA

Obsidian Ridge, Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

2019, Lake County, CA

Stags Leap, Cabernet Sauvignon

$170.00

2019, Napa Valley, CA

Seghesio, Zinfandel

$90.00

2019, Sonoma County, CA

E. Guigal, Cotes-du-Rhone Blend

$70.00

2017, Rhone Valley, France

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Mile 17, UT-128, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah
orange starNo Reviews
356 S Mill Creek Dr Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Spitfire Smokehouse - BBQ + TAPS
orange starNo Reviews
2 South 100 West Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Arches Thai
orange starNo Reviews
60 N 100 W Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532
orange starNo Reviews
96 S Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
The Spoke on Center
orange starNo Reviews
5 N Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Gloria's Corner Cafe - 20 S. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
20 S. Main St. Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moab

Love Muffin Cafe
orange star4.7 • 951
139 N Main St Moab, UT 84532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moab
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston