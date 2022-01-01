South Seas 1301 Story Avenue

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco
De Panza Taco
Al Pastor Taco

Brunch

Chilaquiles Verde

$13.00

Seasoned house-made chips, Salsa verde, Queso Cotija, Onion, Cilantro, Crema. Add Chorizo +$4.00, Add Chicken +$5.00, Sub Tofu Scramble +$2.00

Tropical Fruit Pancakes

$12.00

Mango, Pineapple, House Whipped Cream, Passionfruit-Maple Syrup

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

$12.00

House Whipped Cream, 100% Pure Maple Syrup

Churro Pancakes

$12.00

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, Chocolate Salted Caramel Sauce, Pioncillo Syrup

Loco Moco

$14.00

Egg Your Way, Hamburger Patty, Black Beans, Brown Gravy and White Rice

Tropical Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Tropical Fruit, Yogurt, Gluten-Free Granola and Passion Fruit Syrup

Americano

$13.00

2 Eggs your way, Pork Belly, Breakfast Potatoes

A la Carte / Brunch

Starters

Aguachile Del Dia

$13.00

Fresh Fish, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Serrano, Radish

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

House-made tortilla chips, Fresh House-Made Guacamole

Chips and Queso

$9.00

House-made tortilla chips, House-made Queso, Add Chorizo +$3

Chips and Salsas

$6.00

Seasoned Tortilla Chips and Fresh House Made Salsas

Esquites

$9.00

Roasted Corn, Lime Mayo, Queso Cotija, Arbol Chili, Cilantro

House Made Tortilla Chips

Dressed & Messed Tots

$7.00

Tots with Roasted Garlic Oil, Salsa de Arbol, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Sliced achiote marinated pork, fresh pineapple, onion, cilantro

Baja Fish Taco

$5.50

Fried Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Radish, Cilantro

De Panza Taco

$5.00

Roasted pork belly, Salsa Borracho, Gucamole, Onion, Cilantro

Red Chili Cauliflower Taco

$4.50

Fried Cauliflower, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro

3 Rolled Tacos - Chicken Tinga

$12.00

Chipotle Tomato Braised Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Your Choice of Guacamole or Queso

3 Rolled Tacos - Papas Y Rajas

$11.00

Roasted Poblano and Onion Rajas, Mashed Potato, Shredded Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Your Choice of Guacamole or Queso

Tortas

Philly Mexicano Torta

$13.00

Shaved Rib Loin, Poblano Rajas, Sauteed Onions, Chihuahua, House Queso

Fried Chicken Milanesa Torta

$12.00

Habanero Aioli, Pickled Habanero, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato

Pambazos Torta

$9.00

Salsa Guajillo, Potato, One egg your way, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Crema, Refritos. - Add Chorizo +$3.00

Hawaiian Pork BBQ Torta

$11.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Fresh Pineapple, Napa Cabbage Slaw

Salads

South Seas Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Arugula, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Avocado-Lime Vinaigrette

Tijuana Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Toasted Pepitas, Garlic Croutons, Queso Cotija, Serrano Caesar Dressing

Specials

Big Kahuna Burger & Tots

$15.00

Kahuna Burger and fresh cut french fries. Two 4oz smash burger patties, teriyaki glazed grilled pineapple, American Cheese, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun.

Kids Food

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Extras

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Extra Fish

$4.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Salsa Guajillo

$2.00

Side Salsa Mexicana

$2.00

Side of Tater Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cinnamon & Sugar Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon & Sugar Churros with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Tiki Cocktails

Caribe Welcome

$14.00Out of stock

Aged Puerto Rican rum, apricot brandy, cream de coconut, coconut water, fresh lime juice

El Diablo

$12.00

blanco tequila, lime, ginger, ginger beer, blackberry liqueur

Frozen Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Frozen Bomb Pop

$12.00

Frozen Daiquiri of The Day

$12.00

puerto rican rum, lime, passionfruit

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime

Frozen Miami Vice

$12.00

Half Frozen Pain Killer (rum, pineapple, lime, orange, coconut creme) & Half Frozen Fruit-of-the-Day Daiquiri

Frozen Painkiller

$13.00

jamaican & puerto rican rums, pineapple, orange, lime, coconut creme(dairy free)

Jungle Bird

$13.00

jamaican rum, blackstrap rum, campari, pineapple, lime

Mai Tai

$13.00

Caribbean rum blend, Martinique rum, dry curacao, orgeat, lime

Naked & Famous

$14.00

cuishe mezcal, aperol, yellow chartruese, lime

Paloma

$11.00

blanco tequila, lime, grapefruit, grapefruit soda

Pitcher Frozen Margarita

$40.00

Pitcher Rum Punch

$40.00

Pitcher Rocks Margarita

$40.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$40.00

Port Light

$12.00

bourbon, passionfruit, lemon, grenadine, regan's orange bitters

Sorel Rum Punch

$11.00

red wine, rum, cinnamon, orange, lime

Saturn

$12.00

gin, passionfruit, falernum, orgeat, lemon

Sparkling White Sangria

$11.00

white wine, peurto rican rum, apricot brandy, falernum, pineapple, orange

Zombie

$14.00

caribbean rums, herbsaint, orange cucacao, grenadine, cinnamon, grapefruit, lime

Basic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulivardier

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Last Word

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita - Rocks

$12.00

Margarita - Rocks - Skinny

$12.00

Margarita - Rocks - Spicy

$12.00

Margarita - Rocks - Watermelon

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Refreshments

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Liquid Death Seltzer

$4.00

Liquid Death Lime

$4.50

Liquid Death Mango

$4.50

Juices

$5.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Sprite

$4.50

Mineragua

$3.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.50Out of stock

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$7.00

DBL Mimosa

$11.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$7.00

Double Grapefruit Mimosa

$11.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Double Pineapple Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Oaxaca Sunrise

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

House Michelada

$7.00

Sorel Spritz

$12.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Rocks Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Bottles & Cans

Dos Equis Can

$4.00

Tecate can

$4.00

Ace Guava Cider

$7.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Anderson Valley Briney Melon Gose

$6.00

Bearded Iris Ever Clever

$8.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Kona Liquid Aloha (Longboard)

$6.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Sumpin'

$7.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00

Mango Cart can

$5.00

Miller Light cans

$4.00

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

Pacifico bottle

$6.00

Red Stripe bottle

$6.00

Royal Jamaican Ginger Beer

$7.00

Sol Bombers 32oz

$12.00

Southern Grist Canela Oscuro 16oz

$12.00

Stone Buenaveza

$6.00

Topo Chico hard seltzer

$5.00

Draft Beer

ATG Citra Ass Down

$7.00

Atrium Berry Boy

$8.00

Blake's El Chavo

$6.00

Atrium Mai Tai Tiki Boy

$8.00

Butchertown Piña Colada Sour

$7.00

Modelo

$4.00

Gravely La Bamba

$6.00

Rhinegeist Peach Dodo

$7.00

Ten20 Storyteller IPA

$7.00

TERRAPIN LUAU KRUNKLES

$7.00

Well Liquors

Don Q Crystal

$8.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Old Bardstown BIB

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Rum

Appleton Estate 12yr

$15.00

Appleton Estate Reserve

$10.00

Barbancourt 15 year

$12.00

Barbancourt 4yr

$9.00

Batavia-Arrack

$9.00

Brugal Gold Label

$9.00

Clement Select Barrel

$11.00

Clement VSOP

$12.00

Clément Rhum Agricole

$8.00

Doctor Bird

$9.00

Don Q Crystal

$8.00

El Dorado 5 Year

$9.00

El Dorado 8 Year

$10.00

Flor de Cana 4

$9.00

Goslings Black Seal

$9.00

Hamilton Demerara 151

$11.00

Hamilton Jamaican Potstill

$9.00

Hamilton Zombie Blend

$10.00

Kirk and Sweeney Reserva

$10.00

Lemon Hart Blackpool

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Neisson Agricole Eleve Sous Bois

$15.00

Neisson Agricole Reserve

$19.00

Neisson Blanc

$12.00

Plantation 3 Star

$9.00

Plantation Overproof

$10.00

Plantation Panama 2008

$23.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$9.00

Rhum J.M. Gold

$10.00Out of stock

Rhum J.M. White

$9.00

Rumfire

$8.00

The Scarlet Ibis

$9.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$9.00

Appleton Estate 12yr Double

$30.00

Appleton Estate Reserve Double

$20.00

Neisson Blanc Double

$24.00

Neisson Agricole Reserve Double

$38.00

Neisson Agricole Eleve Sous Bois Double

$30.00

Don Q Crystal Double

$14.00

The Scarlet Ibis Double

$18.00

Clément Rhum Agricole Double

$16.00

Flor de Cana 4 Double

$16.00

Barbancourt 4yr Double

$18.00

Barbancourt 15yr Double

$30.00

Hamilton Demerara 151 Double

$16.00

Brugal Gold Label Double

$18.00

Plantation Overproof Double

$20.00

Rhum J.M. White Double

$18.00

Rhum J.M. Gold Double

$20.00

Batavia-Arrack Double

$18.00

Whiskey

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Famous Grouse Scotch

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00

Maker's 46

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Old Bardstown BIB

$7.00

Old Forester Signature

$7.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$24.00

Dickel Rye Double

$16.00

Maker's 46 Double

$22.00

Maker's Mark Double

$18.00

Old Bardstown BIB Double

$14.00

Old Forester Signature Double

$14.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$48.00

Mezcal

Amally

$12.00

Bahnez Joven

$9.00

Bozal Espadin Barril

$15.00

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

$9.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$48.00

Del Maguey San Luis del Rio

$18.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$30.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Fidencio Clasico

$9.00

Fidencio Pechuga

$24.00

Fidencio Tobala

$32.00

Mala Idea Anejo

$30.00

Mala Idea Cuishe

$13.00

Mala Idea Ensamble

$14.00

Mala Idea Pechuga

$50.00

Mala Idea Tepextate

$16.00

Mala Idea Tobala

$13.00

Mezcal

Peloton de la Muerte

$13.00

Fidencio Clasico Double

$18.00

Fidencio Pechuga Double

$48.00

Fidencio Tobala Double

$64.00

Bahnez Joven Double

$18.00

Mala Idea Pechuga Double

$100.00

Mala Idea Tobala Double

$26.00

Mala Idea Anejo Double

$60.00

Mala Idea Tepextate Double

$32.00

Mala Idea Ensamble Double

$28.00

Mala Idea Cuishe Double

$26.00

Del Maguey Vida Double

$18.00

Del Maguey Tobala Double

$60.00

Del Maguey Pechuga Double

$96.00

Del Maguey San Luis del Rio Double

$36.00

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal Double

$18.00

Fidencio Clasico Double

$18.00

Tequila

Casanoble Anejo

$11.00

Casanoble Reposado

$10.00

Casanoble Silver

$9.00

Cimarron Blanco

$9.00

Cimarron Reposado

$10.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$11.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$12.00

El Mayor Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Añejo

$13.00Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Lunazul Añejo

$10.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Lunazul Reposado

$9.00

Maracame Añejo

$14.00

Maracame Plata

$11.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco

$8.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$9.00

Pasote Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$9.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00

Tequila Ocho

$10.00

Tequila Ocho Añejo

$15.00

Dulce Vida Blanco Double

$22.00

Dulce Vida Reposado Double

$24.00

Fortaleza Reposado Double

$32.00

Siete Leguas Blanco Double

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado Double

$24.00

Lunazul Blanco Double

$16.00

Lunazul Reposado Double

$18.00

Lunazul Añejo Double

$20.00

El Mayor Blanco Double

$18.00

Maracame Plata Double

$22.00

Maracame Añejo Double

$28.00

Herradura Silver Double

$18.00

Herradura Añejo Double

$26.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco Double

$16.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado Double

$18.00

Tequila Ocho Double

$20.00

Tequila Añejo Double

$30.00

Pasote Blanco Double

$24.00

Dulce Vida Blanco Double

$22.00

Vodka/Gin

Absolut

$8.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Deep Eddy Double

$12.00

Grey Goose Double

$20.00

Beefeater Gin Double

$12.00

Other Spirits

Copper & Kings American Brandy

$6.00

Cynar

$7.00

Viñas de Oro Torontel

$9.00

Cocchi Torino

$7.00

Soul Cachaca

$11.00

Copper & Kings American Brandy

$12.00

Cynar

$14.00

Viñas de Oro Torontel

$18.00

Cocchi Torino

$14.00

Wine

Matchbook Chardonnay

$9.00

2020, Central Valley, CA, rich and oaky wine, butterscotch, ginger and nutmeg flavors on a full body

Maison Fortant Rose

$8.00

2019, Languedoc, white peach, melon, underripe tropical fruits like mango and guava; ample acidity, citrusy flavors of orange and lime zest

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

2020, Lodi, CA, wood, fruit, spices, smoke, dk. chocolate

Underwood Pinot Noir

$8.00

Roger D'Onia Cava Brut

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
South Seas
Coastal Mexican Cuisine & Tiki Lounge

Location

1301 Story Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

