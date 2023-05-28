Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Social

review star

No reviews yet

1940 Rahncliff Ct

Eagan, MN 55122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

1/2 Local Greens Salad

$6.95

Sweet & spicy pecans, blueberries, sea salted goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.

Collard Greens

$5.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.95

– House cured and smoked ny strip pastrami stacked ny high and served on russian rye bread, aged swiss, pickled cabbage, horseradish mustard, fries.


Appetizers

Chicken Tenders 3 Piece

$9.95

Boneless chicken breast tenders soaked in buttermilk brine and fried fresh to order. Served original or tossed in your favorite sauce served with choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard.

Chicken Tenders 6 Piece

$14.95

Boneless chicken breast tenders soaked in buttermilk brine and fried fresh to order. Served original or tossed in your favorite sauce served with choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.95

White cheddar & caramelized onion grits, Cajun-Dill Buttermilk dressing, pickled peppers.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$15.95Out of stock

House BBQ, fries, pickles

Chicken Wings

$13.95

House Smoked. Choice of sauce

Cast Iron Pimento Cheese

$13.95

House made melted pimento cheese with crackers.

Fried Pickles

$10.95

– Pickles buttermilk brine and fried crispy with avocado ranch.

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$12.95

Served with Pimento Honey Butter (veg).

Hot Sausage Sliders

$11.95

Cheddar, grilled onion & creole mustard.

Cornbread

$10.95

Smoked cheddar jack cornbread skillet topped with honey chive butter.

Smoked Nachos

$13.95

Tortilla chips, Pimento cheese sauce, pulled pork, jack cheese, onion, jalapeno, green onion, bourbon BBQ and Alabama white sauce.

Biscuit Basket

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, bourbon honey butter, blackberry preserve.

BBQ Hoecake

$12.95

Cornmeal pancake, pulled pork, white BBQ, crispy onion, green onion.

Flatbreads

Burnt End Flatbread

$14.95

– Slow smoked burnt ends with pickled red onions, smoked cheddar with our homemade steak sauce.

Pepperoni & Sausage Flatbread

$14.95

– Old style pepperonni with fresh grind garlic italian sausage, tomato ragu, mozzarella, parmesan.

Green Tomato Flatbread

$13.95

– Brie with candied bacon and fried green tomato and a red pepper sauce.

Lemon Ricotta Flatbread

$13.95

– Roasted garlic oil, ricotta, marinated tomato, onion, zucchinni, herbs, mozzarella.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Southern Social Burger

$15.95

– Wagyu tallow flattoped local butter burger served with 4 year cheddar w/ thick cut house bacon with house pimento Carolina gold dressing. Bun is toasted with wagyu beef tallow.

Pub Burger

$15.95

Two seared butter burger patties topped with american cheese with and pickled red onion hay an 1000 island dressing.

Pickle Burger

$14.95

Seared patty served with pickle bacon, delta frickles and Carolina gold house sauce on a pretzel bun.

Pimento Candy Burger

$15.50

– Seared patty, pecan candied bacon, house made melted pimento cheese on fresh brioche bun.

Plain Burger

$12.95

New York Burger

$15.95

Seared butter burger patty topped with house smoked pastrami topped with aged swiss, coleslaw and horseradish mustard on caraway bun.

Cheddar Pimento Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Texas toast griddled with cheddar crust and stuffed with housemade pimento cheese and bacon, served with jalapeno blackberry jelly.

Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

House smoked turkey breast, fresh foccacia, cheddar, bacon, cranberry pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries.

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.95

– House cured and smoked ny strip pastrami stacked ny high and served on russian rye bread, aged swiss, pickled cabbage, horseradish mustard, fries.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.95

– Texas toast, Merkts cheddar, choice BBQ sauce, onion strings, pickles.

Alabama Pork Sandwich

$13.95

14 hrs smoked pork shoulder shredded and served on brioche bun with pickled red cabbage, onion strings, Alabama white BBQ sauce.

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$13.95

Served on freshly baked french bread, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo & hot sauce. Served with fries.

Blackened Shrimp Po Boy

$13.95

Served on freshly baked french bread, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo & hot sauce. Served with fries.

Hot Sausage Po Boy

$13.95

Served on freshly baked french bread, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo & hot sauce. Served with fries.

House Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Pickles, coleslaw, hot avocado ranch.

Sunrise Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, fried potato strings.

Heater Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Honey fire sauce, red cabbage, bleu cheese.

Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Jalapeno pimento cheese, pear mostarda, cheerwine BBQ.

Entrees

Bone-In White & Wing Combo

$17.95

breast & Wing

Bone-In Dark & Drummy Combo

$15.95

Thigh & Drumstick

Half Bird Combo

$23.95

4 piece meal

Chicken & Waffles

$17.95Out of stock

Belgian waffle served with your choice of traditional or chicken tenders; served with bourbon honey butter and grade a hamel maple syrup.

Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

White cheddar grits with jumbo sautee shrimp with bacon, creole butter sauce, green onion and shred cheese.

Redeye

$18.95

Wagyu meatloaf with cheddar grits with a roasted red pepper veal gravy and a over easy egg, with scallions.

Justin's Jambalaya

$22.95

Creole sauce made with andouille sausage, chicken, pork, shrimp, and crawfish tails, served over rice.

Steak & Frites

$23.95

House marinated hanger steak, hand-cut russets, chimichurri.

Fried Catfish

$21.95

Cheddar grits, sautéed spinach, yellow corn, grape tomatoes, crawfish, tomato jam.

Brisket Entree

$19.95

USDA prime brisket cherrywood smoked and sliced, served with fries, pickles, toast.

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Noodles tossed with pimento gouda cheese sauce, onion strings, sharp cheddar, BBQ.

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$20.95Out of stock

6 hour dry rub and smoked, served with choice of BBQ, fries, pickles.

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$26.95Out of stock

6 hour dry rub and smoked, served with choice of BBQ, fries, pickles.

BBQ Platter

$36.95Out of stock

Rib, pulled pork, brisket. Choice of two sides.

Salads

1/2 Local Greens Salad

$6.95

Sweet & spicy pecans, blueberries, sea salted goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.

1/2 Iceberg Wedge Salad

$6.95

Blue cheese, bacon, sweet corn, avocado, tomato, picked onions & buttermilk ranch

1/2 Farmer Salad

$6.95

Fresh local vegetables, candied pecans, corn bread croutons & lemon thyme vinaigrette.

Full Local Greens Salad

$12.95

Sweet & spicy pecans, blueberries, sea salted goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.

Full Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.95

Blue cheese, bacon, sweet corn, avocado, tomato, picked onions & buttermilk ranch

Full Cobb Salad

$13.95

Diced tomato, andouille sausage, pulled chicken, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles with buttermilk ranch.

Full Farmer Salad

$12.95

Fresh local vegetables, candied pecans, corn bread croutons & lemon thyme vinaigrette.

Sides

Fries

$5.95

Truffle Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Coleslaw

$5.95

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.95

Collard Greens

$5.95

Mac n Cheese Side

$5.95

Biscuits & Honey

$5.95Out of stock

Roasted Corn

$5.95

Cheese Grits

$5.95

Side Sauce

Desserts

Peach Rumcake

$9.95

Biegnets

$7.95

Pecan Pie

$9.95

Brownie Sundae

$10.95

Seasonal Cobbler

$9.95

Kids Food

Kids Plain Burger

$8.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Tenders

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid Little Entree

$12.95

Brunch

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.95

Sweet Cornbread Cakes

$13.95

Brunch Chicken & Waffles

$15.95Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.95

Nashville Hot Benny

$14.95

Southern Skillet

$15.95

Broccoli Frittata

$12.95

Fruit Tart

$11.95

Southern Sticky Rolls

$11.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A modern southern kitchen set to open in Eagan, MN summer 2023

Location

1940 Rahncliff Ct, Eagan, MN 55122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SotaRol Eagan
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Rahncliff Ct Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Bakery + Catering - Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Desibites by India Bazaar
orange starNo Reviews
4130 Blackhawk Rd Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Petey’s BBQ - 13997 Daytona Way
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Minnesota Highway 13 Burnsville, MN 55337
View restaurantnext
Olivia's Organic Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
11849 Millpond Avenue Burnsville, MN 55337
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eagan

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eagan
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston