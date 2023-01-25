Spice Thai Bistro 21 Monmouth st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thai family-owned and family-operated eatery, Spice Thai Bistro welcomes you to our table as your extended Thai family. Whether you crave spicy, sweet, sour, or savory, we hope you join us to experience an exciting taste of beautiful Thailand.
Location
21 Monmouth st, Red Bank, NJ 07701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sally Boy's Pizza/Marketplace/Specialties - One Broad Street
No Reviews
One Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurant