Spice Thai Bistro 21 Monmouth st

21 Monmouth st

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Appetizers

Thai Spring Rolls

$8.95

Fried vegetarian spring rolls (4 pcs.)

Avocado Rolls

$10.95

Fried spring rolls with avocado, onion, and mango, served with sweet peach sauce (2 pcs.)

Shrimp in a Blanket

$11.95

Fried shrimp spring rolls stuffed with chicken and glass noodle served with sweet chili sauce (4 pcs.)

Roti Thai Style

$8.95

Thai puff bread served with massaman curry

Chicken Satay Skewers

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken on a skewer, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad (3 pcs.)

Grilled Pork Skewers

$10.95

Grilled marinated pork, served with house spicy sauce (3 pcs.)

Steamed Thai Dumpings

$9.95

Homemade seafood combination dumpling: chicken, shrimp, and crabmeat (4 pcs.)

Fried Thai Dumplings

$9.95

Homemade seafood combination dumpling: chicken, shrimp, and crabmeat (4 pcs.)

Fried Tofu

$7.95

Fried tofu served with Thai peanut sauce

Thai Shrimp Cake

$7.95

Fried shrimp cake served with Thai sweet chili cucumber sauce (4 pcs.)

Curry Puff

$10.95

Baked puff pastry stuffed with ground chicken, potato, carrot, onion, curry powder with cucumber salad sauce (3 pcs.)

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Served with sweet Thai chili sauce

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Thai sour and spicy soup with shrimp, lemon grass and mushroom

Tom Ka Gai Soup

$6.95

Thai coconut milk soup with galanga, chicken and mushroom

Mushroom Soup

$6.95

Combination of mushrooms in clear vegetable broth

Tofu Soup

$6.95

Tofu and vegetable in clear vegetable broth

Mixed Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Salads

Crispy Duck Salad

$13.95

Sliced crispy duck tossed with apple, mushroom, red onion, chili paste, lime juice and ground peanut

Grilled Beef Salad

$13.95

Sliced steak tossed with cucumber, mushroom, red onion, chili paste, lime juice and garlic

Green Papaya Salad ("Som Tum")

$11.95

Fresh green papaya tossed with garlic, tomato, green beans, lime juice and peanut

Ground Chicken Salad ("Larb")

$12.95

Ground chicken salad with lime juice, scallion, onion, and house chili sauce

Thai Salad

$8.95

Romain lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, served with peanut dressing (Add grilled Chicken: +$6)

Stir-Fry Entrees

Gra Pao (Thai Basil)

$14.95

Stir-fried with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, string bean and basil

Cashew

$14.95

Stir-fried with cashew, bell pepper,onion, scallion, and carrot

Ginger

$14.95

Stir-fried with ginger, bell pepper,onion, scallion, mushroom, baby corn, and carrot

Prew Wan

$14.95

Thai style sweet and sour, bell pepper, onion, scallion, tomato, pineapple and carrot

Mixed Vegetable

$14.95

Stir-fried mixed vegetable with light brown sauce

Prik Khing Curry

$14.95

Stir-fried with string bean, carrot, onion, bell pepper and prik khing curry paste

Long Horn Pepper

$14.95

Stir-fried with light brown sauce, onion and longhorn pepper

Eggplant

$14.95

Stir-fried with eggplant, bell pepper,onion with light brown sauce.

Garlic

$14.95

Thai Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, bell pepper, and basil

Red Curry

$14.95

Coconut milk, bamboo shoot, string bean, bell pepper, and basil

Panang Curry

$14.95

Coconut milk, onion, carrot, bell pepper

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Coconut milk, onion, potato, and peanut

Noodle Entrees

Pad Thai

$14.95

Thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, scallion

Kee Mao ("Drunken Noodle")

$14.95

Flat rice noodles with egg, string bean, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and basil

See Ew

$14.95

Flat rice noodle with egg, Asian broccoli with sweet brown soy sauce

Fried Rice Entrees

Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai fried rice with onion, egg, tomato, and scallion

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai fried rice with pineapple, onion, egg, tomato, and scallion

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with basil, mushroom, onion, egg, string bean, and bell pepper

Duck & Fish

Honey Ginger

$22.95

Honey ginger sauce and broccoli

Curry

$22.95

Choice of Green, Red, Panang or Massaman curry

Tamarind

$22.95

Tamarind sweet sauce with broccoli

Gra Pao (Thai Basil)

$22.95

Stir-fried with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, string bean and basil

Cashew

$22.95

Stir-fried with cashew, bell pepper,onion, scallion, and carrot

Mixed Vegetable

$22.95

Stir-fried mixed vegetable with light brown sauce

Chef Specials

Ground Chicken Basil

$16.95

Ground chicken with onion, garlic, bell pepper, basil, and chili

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$17.95

Thai fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, tomato

Glass Noodle Shrimp

$18.95

Stir-fried glass noodle with shrimp, egg, onion, scallion, carrot, and napa cabbage

Roadside Noodle

$17.95

Sautéed thin rice noodle with chicken, egg, onion, basil, garlic, young peppercorn, and bell pepper with spicy brown sauce

Mango Spicy Sweet and Sour

$24.95

Combination of Chicken, beef, shrimp, mango, carrots, tomato, onion, scallion, bell pepper

The Jungle

$18.95

Sauteed beef with chili, green peppercorn, garlic, mushroom, bell pepper, young coconut, eggplant, basil

Pra Ram

$19.95

Choice of protein (chicken or shrimp or tofu) steamed and served with Thai peanut sauce with broccoli

Thai Box Grill

Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Served with white rice or brown rice and sauteed mixed vegetables with peanut sauce (No substitutions)

Grilled Pork

$16.95

Served with white rice or brown rice and sauteed mixed vegetables with peanut sauce (No substitutions)

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75+

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Unsweetened Green Iced Tea

$3.00+

Sweetened Green Iced Tea

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Sides

White Rice

$2.75

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Noodle

$5.00

Desserts

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice w/Coconut Milk

$4.50

Sticky Rice w/Mango and Coconut Milk

$9.95

Kids Meals

Chicken Fingers w/French Fries

$9.00

Hot Dogs w/French Fries

$9.00

Fish Fillets w/Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thai family-owned and family-operated eatery, Spice Thai Bistro welcomes you to our table as your extended Thai family. Whether you crave spicy, sweet, sour, or savory, we hope you join us to experience an exciting taste of beautiful Thailand.

21 Monmouth st, Red Bank, NJ 07701

