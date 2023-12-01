Spicy Feta - Snelling Ave 181 Snelling Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
181 Snelling Ave, St Paul, MN 55104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Naughty Greek Snelling - 181 Snelling Ave N.
No Reviews
181 N Snelling Ave Saint Paul, MN 55104
View restaurant
My Burger- Mac Groveland - 1580 Grand Ave
No Reviews
1580 Grand Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St Paul
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant