Appetizers

Falafel

$4.99

5 pieces, V, GF – Spiced chickpea mixture fried until crispy and served with tahini sauce.

Hummus

$5.49

V, GF – Traditional chickpea dip made with tahini, drizzled with olive oil, and served with pita bread (optional).

Baba Ganoush

$4.99

V, GF (without pita) – Smoky eggplant dip made with garlic and tahini, drizzled with olive oil and served with pita bread (optional).

Dahi Vada

$5.99

Soaked vadas (fried letil balls) in thick dahi (yogurt) with seasoning and tamarind sauce.

Samosa

$5.49

Pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes served with tamarind sauce.

Panipuri

$6.99

8 pieces – Bite sized crispy puffed ball filled with seasoned potatoes and tamarind sauces.

Dahipuri

$7.99

8 pieces – Bite sized crispy puffed ball filled with seasoned potatoes and tamarind and yogurt sauces and seasonings.

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$4.49

House Salad

$5.49

Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, and mint tossed in a lemon/olive oil dressing.

Fattoush

$5.49

Lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato, mint, and pita chips sprinkled with sumac and tossed in zesty house dressing; can be requested gluten free.

Tabouleh

$5.49

Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, and green onions mixed with cracked wheat and tossed in house dressing.

$8.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled spiced chicken, shawarma seasonings and garlic mayo wrapped in a pita bread.

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled spiced beef, shawarma seasonings, salad and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Msakhan Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Chicken marinated in olive oil and sumac, grilled with caramelized onions and wrapped in pita bread.

Falafel Sandwhich

$9.99

Fried falafel, salad, hummus, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Veggie Sandwhich

$9.99

Fried fresh vegetables, pickles, garlic mayo, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Beef Keema Sandwhich

$11.99

Grilled spiced ground beef, shawarma seasonings, salad and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Plates

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Beef Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Msakhan Chicken Plate

$13.99

Falafel Plate

$12.99

Veggies Plate

$12.99

Kushari Plate

$11.99

Beef Keema Plate

$14.99

Chicken Kushari Plate

$15.99

Beef/Keema Kushari Plate

$15.99

Butter Chicken and White Rice

$14.99

Paneer Butter Masala and White Rice

$13.99

Fries

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Za’atar Fries

$4.99

Sprinkled with imported za'atar (blend of dried wild thyme, marjoram, and oregano, mixed with toasted sesame seeds).

Shawarma Fries

$10.99

Fries topped with beef or chicken shawarma, tahini sauce and garlic mayo.

Msakhan Fries

$10.99

Topped with Msakhan chicken and garlic mayo.

Falefel Fries

$9.99

Topped with falafel and tahini sauce.

Veggie Fries

$9.99

Topped with fried veggies, garlic mayo and tahini sauce.

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.99

4 chicken nuggets.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.99

Kids Shawarma Meat

$9.99

Drinks

Mint Lemonade

$3.99

Freshly squeezed lemonade with mint.

Soda

$1.49

Specialty Drinks

$1.99

Coffee

$1.49

Iced or hot Coffee.

Mint Tea

$3.49

Serves 2.

Bottled Water

$1.49

Lassi

$3.99

Chai

$2.99

Fresh Juice

$6.99

Cola Lemonade

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava

$2.25

1 piece – Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and drizzled with syrup.

Basbousa

$2.25

Traditional semolina honey cake topped with almond.

Rasmalai

$3.99

2 pieces

Cake

$8.99

1 piece

Koolfa

$3.99

Ice Cream

$4.99