Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

review star

No reviews yet

111 W. Ludington Ave

Ludington, MI 49431

Popular Items

Rice Bowl- Build Your Own
8 Boneless Wings
Deep Fried Pickle Chips

Featured Items

Rice Bowl- Build Your Own

Rice Bowl- Build Your Own

$7.99
Perch & Fries

Perch & Fries

$14.99

Lightly breaded lake perch with a generous side of our new hand cut Wedgies. Served with a side of tartar for dipping.

8 Regular Wings

8 Regular Wings

$11.99

Eight of our delicious bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces be sure to choose those as an extra sauce on the side.

8 Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$11.99

8 boneless wings with your choice of sauce! Hungry for more? Double or triple your wing count. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces for your wings be sure to choose those as an add on as well.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.99
Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$14.99

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato and cheese served on top of La Fiesta tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$12.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

Our own pulled pork, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. Toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Our own shredded chicken, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla. served with sour cream and salsa.

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Sandwiches & Such

Ham, turkey, bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonaise wrapped in our flour tortilla.
Reuben

Reuben

$13.99

Tender shaved corned beef is piled high on rye bread with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Served with your choice of Great Lakes potato chips.

Chicken And A Pickle

Chicken And A Pickle

$11.99

Our shredded chicken, garlic butter, smoked mozzerella cheese, pickles and ranch dressing piled high on rye bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken breast, served on a toasted bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$12.99

Our lightly breaded perch topped with lettuce and tarter.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken tenders dipped in our hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese.

Sante Fe Chicken Wrap

Sante Fe Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh avacado, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipolte ranch sauce.

Burgers

Please hang with us while we get all the toppings and sides that you are accustomed to. For now the choices are a little limited.
Wimpy Burger

Wimpy Burger

$8.99

The original! Comes with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Kick it up a notch and add some cheese if you're into that kind of thing.

Deep Fried Pickle Burger

Deep Fried Pickle Burger

$9.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato,fried pickles, chipolte ranch and pepper jack cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Loaded high with bacon and topped with melted american cheese.

Loaded Burger

Loaded Burger

$9.99

Topped with bacon, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions.

Olive Swiss Burger

Olive Swiss Burger

$9.99

Topped with grilled olives, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato and avacado.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Sauteed onions, melted swiss served on our rye bread.

Appetizers

Warm Soft Pretzels & Cheese Dip

$10.99

La Fiesta Chips and Queso

$9.99

La Fiesta Chips With Guacamole

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$8.99
Hot Pepper-jack Cheese Bites

Hot Pepper-jack Cheese Bites

$9.99

Snack size, slightly spicy cheese bites served with a side of our homeade ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Deep Fried Pickle Chips

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$10.99

Breaded and deep fried pickle chips served with a side of our delicious ranch dressing.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

Deep fried lightly breaded mushroom served with a side of ranch dressing for dipping.

Sporty's Crazy Crust

$9.99

A favorite for over 60 years! Our 12" thin crust with garlic butter, mozzarella and a side of pizza sauce for dipping.

Side Of Fries

Side Of Fries

$2.99
Onion Ring Basket

Onion Ring Basket

$7.99

Golden fried and paired with a chipolte ranch.

Fry Basket

$6.99

Sweet Potato Basket

$6.99

Side Of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Of Onion Rings

$3.99

Great Lakes Kettle Chips

$1.50

Build Your Own Pizza

9" Pizza

9" Pizza

$7.49
12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.49
16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$22.49

Speciality Pizzas

Avacado Sauce, turkey, bacon, onion, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. topped with fresh cilantro

9" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Frank's Hot sauce, chicken, diced pineapple and cheddar cheese placed lovingly on top of our famous thin crust.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Frank's Hot sauce, chicken, diced pineapple and cheddar cheese placed lovingly on top of our famous thin crust.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

Frank's Hot sauce, chicken, diced pineapple and cheddar cheese placed lovingly on top of our famous thin crust.

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.99

9" Reuben Pizza

$13.99

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.

12" Reuben Pizza

$18.99

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.

16" Reuben Pizza

$26.99

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.

9' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Chicken, bacon, homemade ranch, garlic butter, mozzerella cheese and diced tomatoes.

12' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Chicken, bacon, homemade ranch, garlic butter, mozzerella cheese and diced tomatoes.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.99

Chicken, bacon, garlic butter, homemade ranch, mozzerella cheese and diced tomatoes.

Mac & Cheese

Semi Classic Mac

Semi Classic Mac

$10.99

We've put a bit of a twist on the classic mac and cheese dish. We make our own zesty cheese sauce and then toss with elbow macaroni.

Bacon Mac

Bacon Mac

$13.99

A bowl of our house made zesty cheese sauce and elbow macaroni mixed beautifully with chopped bacon pieces.

Chicken Mac

Chicken Mac

$13.99

Our house made zesty cheese sauce and elbow macaroni come together in a bowl and then mingle with chopped chicken.

Taco Mac

Taco Mac

$13.99

Savory perfectly seasoned beef taco meat with our zesty cheese sauce and elbow macaroni.

Pork Mac

$13.99

Our zesty cheese sauce intertwines with the swine in this version. Pulled pork, cheese sauce and elbow macaroni.

Guacamole Mac

Guacamole Mac

$13.99

We've put a bit of a twist on the classic mac and cheese dish. Our zesty cheese sauce, homemade guacamole tossed with elbow macaroni.

Salads

Greens, mixed bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, avacado, and shredded cheese. served with chipolte ranch on the side.
Mexican Medley

Mexican Medley

$10.99

Like a healthy version of a taco salad. Tomatoes, avacado, greens, corn, red onion, crushed tortilla chips, feta cheese, with cilantro lime dressing on the side.

Chicken Cashew Salad

Chicken Cashew Salad

$10.99

Salad greens, grilled chicken, Chow mein noodles, and pineapple. Served with poppy seed dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Salad greens, red onion, tomato, shredded cheese and cucumber topped with crispy golden brown chicken.

Chopped BLT Salad

Chopped BLT Salad

$10.99

Salad greens, bacon, diced tomatoes, avacado, corn, black beans, and cheddar cheese. Served with our house made ranch.

Love Ludington Salad

Love Ludington Salad

$10.99

Salad greens, red onion, pecans, dried Michigan cherries and crumbled bleu cheese.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Big Berry Blue

Big Berry Blue

$10.99

Your daily dose of fruit and veggies. Blueberries, diced cucumber, slivered almonds, feta cheese and salad greens.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.99

Soups

Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$4.49

Broccoli Cheese

$3.99

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chipolte Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Guacamole 4 Ounce

$1.99

Queso 4 Ounce

$1.99

Boom Boom

$0.50

Sweet Bbq

$0.50

4 Ounce Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Applesauce

$0.99

2 Ounce Guac

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned since 1955. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Location

111 W. Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI 49431

Directions

Gallery
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars image
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars image

