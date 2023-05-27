Main picView gallery

Spartan YFC 2215 Pickle Rd

2215 Pickle Rd

Akron, OH 44312

Food

Hot Dog

plain dog

$2.00

spartan dog

$5.00

Chips and Cheese

Nacho and cheese

$3.50

Spartan Nachos

$5.00

Queso

$6.00

Pretzels

Plain

$2.50

Pretzels and Cheese

$3.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Walking Taco

Plain

$4.00

Loaded

$5.00

Hamburger

Burger

$2.00

Sides

Nacho Cheese

Cup

$0.50

Japeleno

cup

$0.50

Salsa

Cup

$0.75

Snacks

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Pickles

Pickles

$1.00

Candy

Ring Pops

$0.75

Push Pops

$0.75

Fun Dips

$0.75

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Reese's Cups

$1.50

Reese's Pieces

$1.50

Hershey

$1.50

Hershey w/Almands

$1.50

KitKat

$1.50

M&M

$1.50

M&M Peanutbutter

$1.50

M&M Carmal

$1.50

M&M Peanut

$1.50

Carmello

$1.50

Skittles

$1.50

Popcorn

Bag

$1.50

Drinks

Pop

Coke

$1.00

Diet

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

Water

$1.00

Gateraid

Red

$2.50

Blue

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

White

$2.50

Yellow

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Coffee

Hot Cider

Frozen

Picklesicle

Plain

$0.25

ICEE

Blue

$1.50

Red

$1.50

White

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Spartan Youth Football and Cheer concessions welcomes you. Come and enjoy our great football games and food.

2215 Pickle Rd, Akron, OH 44312

