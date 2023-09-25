FOOD

Table Snacks

Assorted charcuterie,cheeses,pickles,fruit,crostinis and shortbreads.

Shotgun Shrimp

$16.00

Creamy sriracha glazed shrimp

Mezze Platter

$18.00

Marinated olives,roasted mixed nuts, and savory shortbread straws

Little Pigs

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted Irish bangers wrapped in house pastry served with peppery onion jam and hot mustard.

Vegan Nachos

$16.00

House made corn chips topped with fired roasted veggies, refried beans, jajapeno cashew cheese, lettuce, avocado, served with house salsa.

Daily Loaded Fries

$14.00

Sandwiches

Stallone's Muffaletta

$19.00

Italian Charcutierie, burrat cheese, house creole olive gardinere - olive oil focaccis and pepperocinis

Groovin Reuben

$19.00

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, grilled Jewish Rye

Bahn Mi

$19.00

crispy tempura shrimp , sweet and sour pickled vegetable salad, Hoisin mayo, hot pepper preserve, shaved daikon radish, - baguette

House Roast Beef

$19.00

House Roast Beef, melted onions, smoked Gouda, TIger DIll sauce, natural jus - pumpernickle Kaisar roll

Crispy Fried Jerked Chicken

$19.00

Crispy thighs, Mojo sauce, pickled vegtables, fresh pineapple, brioche roll

Patty's Smash Melt

$19.00

Twin pan fried 4oz patties, caramelized onions, extra American cheese, special sauce - grilled Jewish rye

Momma's dagwood Club

$19.00

house smoked turkey, honey ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tuna Salad

$19.00

traditional tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$19.00

traditional chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, croissant

Farmer's Foccacia

$19.00

Chimi charred and chilled market veggies, arugula,roasted sweet peppers,wild mushroom pate, on olive oil foccacia

Shrooms on Shingle

$19.00

Shotgun style fried shrooms, Green Empress dressing, and micro green salad on a grilled baguette.

Falafel Pita

$19.00

Crispy falafel, lemony hummus, marinated feta, olive tapenade, fired roasted pepperse, arugula, on pita

Tomato Pie

$18.00

Crabcake sammy

$24.00

Salads

Chopped Julius

$17.00

Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, shaved onions, red pepper, feta, lemon roasted chickpeas, caramelized lemon, tossed with lemon olive vinaigrette, with pita daggers

South Beach Cobb

$17.00

Chilled key lime shrimp, grilled pineapple. avocado, charred corn, pickled onion, bacon, roasted red peppers, chimichurri Ranch

Bleu B.LT.

$17.00

Crispy crust, garlic oil, mozzarella, topped chopped antipasta style salad

Mexicali Blues

$17.00

Mixed greens with queso blanco, roasted red peppers, charred corn, avocado, tomato, with house grilled and chilled BBQ chicken tossed with chimi Ranch, in a house made crispy tortilla bowl

Pizzas

Burrata Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Hosue red sucae, burrata cheese, basil

Truffle White Pizza

$18.00

Roasted garlic truffle oil, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, parmensen, mozzarella, arugula salad

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

House red sauce, extra pepperoni, mozzarella

Little Sprouts

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Tendies

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Deli Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of ham or turkey

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Tom/Cuc salad

$5.00

Side salad

$4.50

side of fruit

$3.00

Breakfast

Sandwich - bacon

$10.00

Sandwich - ham

$10.00

Sandwich - egg/cheese

$8.00

Parfait

$6.00

Brunch

Crabcake Benny

$24.00

Smoked Salmon Pizza

$21.00

Pumpkim Pancakes

$16.00

Churro Toast

$18.00

Andoulle Hash

$19.00

Sake Special

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody

$6.50

DRINKS

Beverages

Dr. Browns - RB

$3.00

Dr. Browns - Black Cherry

$3.00

Dr. Browns - C Soda

$3.00

Dr. Browns - Diet C

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Can Nirto Brew

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Fresh Juice

$5.00

TAP coffee

$6.00

Catering

Stock Your Fridge

Chicken Salad (QT)

$28.00

Tune Salad (QT)

$28.00

Greek Salad (QT)

$22.00

Roasted Potato Salad (QT)

$22.00

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad (QT)

$22.00

Loaded Hummus (QT)

$22.00

Roasted turkey/LB

$16.00

Smoked Chicken/LB

$15.00

Pastrami/LB

$20.00

Italian Charcuterie MP

$25.00

Smoke Ham/LB

$13.00

Pork Tenderloin/LB

$15.00

Roast Beef/LB

$20.00

Assorted Cheeses/LB

$14.00

Relish Tray (sm)

$12.00

Relish Tray (lg)

$24.00

Mini Scones/dz

$24.00

Scones (full size)/dz

$36.00

Bagels and Cream Cheese Platter

$48.00

Mini Mixed Pastry/dz

$36.00

Mixed Pastries (full size)/dz

$48.00

Mini Croissants/dz

$24.00

Croissants (full size)/dz

$36.00

Mini Cinnamon Rolls/dz

$36.00

Cinnamon Rolls( full size)/dz

$50.00

Mini Cookies/dz

$18.00

Cookies (full size)/dz

$30.00

Mini Brownies/Blondies/dz

$24.00

Brownies/Blondies (full size)/dz

$36.00

Sliced Sandwich Breads

$10.00

BAKERY

Sour Dough

$10.00

Sprouted Seeded Wheat

$10.00

French Baguettes

$6.00

Rustique French

$10.00

Jewish Rye (seeded)

$10.00

White Truffle Sour Dough

$10.00

Cinnamon Cranberry

$10.00

Kalamata Olive

$10.00

Focaccia

$12.00

French Herb

$10.00

Bricohe

$10.00

Morning Glory

$6.00+

Coffee Cake

$6.00+

Whoopie pie

$10.00

SMB Cookies

$7.00

Decorated Cookie

$8.00

Muffins

$6.00

Cakes

$8.00+

Pies

$8.00+

Pumpkin Gingersnap Cookies

$10.00

Granola

$10.00

Mini Cake

$10.00

Brownies

$8.00

Lemon rasp bars

$10.00

Apple Donuts

$5.00

bread pudding

$6.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.00

Chocolate Crosissant

$6.00

Butter Crosissant

$6.00

Ham and Cheese Crosissant

$6.00

Pop Tart

$10.00

Seasonal Croissant

$8.00

Scones

$6.00

Vegan Cheese

cheese

$10.00

Misc

Granola

$10.00

Tomato pie

$35.00

RETAIL

T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$25.00

HATS

HAT

$20.00