Pomodori 1 New Orleans Road

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1 New Orleans Road

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Food

STUZZICHINI

BURATTA E PESTO

$10.00

KALE PESTO * PRESERVED MEYER LEMON

OLIVE DI CASA

$8.00

MARINATED CERIGNOLA * CASTLEVETRANO * KALAMATA * QUEEN

BAGNA CAUDA CON BROCCOLINI

$10.00

WARM GARLIC AND ANCHOVY BATH * CHILLED BROCCOLINI

ANTIPASTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$11.00

LIGHTLY DUSTED * FLASH FRIED * DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE

PEPE FARCITE

$14.00

ROASTED YELLOW PEPPER * HOUSEMADE SAUSAGE * DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE

BRUSCHETTA DI POMODORI

$12.00

ROMA TOMAOTOES * RED ONION * BASIL * CIABATTA

ARANCINI

$11.00

SMOKED MOZARELLA RISOTTO * PANKO CRUSTED * DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE * BASIL

MUSSELS

$17.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

INSALATA

INSALATA DI TERRA

$13.00

ROASTED CARROTS * PARSNIP * BRUSSELS SPROUTS * GIGANTE BEANS * FETA * RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

INSALATA DI CESARE

$12.00

CRISP ROMAINE * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO * CLASSIC CESAR DRESSING * FOCACCIA CROUTONS

BIETOLE E RAFANO

$12.00

ROASTED BEETS * HORESERADISH CREMA * PISTACHIOS * TARRAGON VINAIGRETTE

CAVOLO E PECORINO

$13.00

SHAVED TUSCAN KALE * SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS * ALMONDS * LEMON VINAIGRETTE * PECORINO ROMANO

INSALATA CAPRESE

$14.00

HEIRLOOM TOMATOES * BURRATA * FRESH BASIL * 25 YEAR BALSAMIC

PRINCIPALE: PASTA

ORECCHIETTE CON SALSICCIA

$24.00

HOUSEMADE SAUSAGE * BROCCOLINI * SHORT PASTA * PECORINO ROMANO

GNOCCHI AL POMODORI

$21.00

HOUSEMADE RICOTTA GNOCCHI * DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE * FRESH BASIL * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

LASAGNA AL FORNO

$26.00

TRADITIONAL BEEF LASAGNA * BECHAMEL * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

Veggie Lasagna

$26.00Out of stock

LINGUINE E POLPETTE

$24.00

HOUSEMADE MEATBALLS * DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE * FRESH BASIL * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

PAPPARDELLE CON CAPESANTE E VODKA

$31.00

HOUSEMADE CODKA SAUCE * HANDCUT PASTA * SEA SCALLOPS * PANCETTA * FRESH BASIL

TAGLIATELLE CON BOLOGNESE

$25.00

HANDCUT TAGLIATELE * TRADITIONAL BEEF AND PORK SAUCE OF BOLOGNA * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

ZUPPA DI PESCE

$31.00

SCALLOPS *SHRIMP * MUSSELS * GARLIC * SPICY TOMATO SAUCE * LINGUINE

POLLO AL LIMONE CON CAPELLI D'ANGELO

$25.00

ROASTED CHICKEN * SPINACH * SUNDRIED TOMATOES * LEMON ZEST * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO * FRESH BASIL

RAVIOLI DI CASA

$26.00

HOUSEMADE RICOTTA FILLED RAVIOLI * HOUSEMADE SAUSAGE * CHUNKY TOMATO ROSÉ

GAMBERI CON BRUSCHETTA

$27.00

LOCAL SHRIMP * BRUSCHETTA TOMATOES * WHITE WINE GARLIC * ANGEL HAIR

ZUCCHINI E BUCATINI

$21.00

ROASTED ZUCCHINI * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO * LONG PASTA * BASIL

LINGUINE CON VONGOLE

$28.00

LITTLENECK CLAMS * GARLIC * WHITE WINE * BUTTER

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$20.00

PARMIGIANO REGGIANO * HEAVY CREAM * LONG PASTA

BYO

$18.00

PRIMAVERA

$22.00

SECONDI

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$29.00

HAND SQUEEZED TOMATOES * GARLIC * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$27.00

HAND SQUEEZED TOMATOES * GARLIC * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

FLOUNDER PARMIGIANA

$26.00

HAND SQUEEZED TOMATOES * GARLIC * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

SHRIMP PARMIGIANA

$28.00

HAND SQUEEZED TOMATOES * GARLIC * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$22.00

HAND SQUEEZED TOMATOES * GARLIC * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

VEAL MILANESE

$29.00

PANKO CRUSTED * LEMON * ARUGULA * CHERRY TOMATOES * RED ONION

CHICKEN MILANESE

$27.00

PANKO CRUSTED * LEMON * ARUGULA * CHERRY TOMATOES * RED ONION

FLOUNDER MILANESE

$26.00

PANKO CRUSTED * LEMON * ARUGULA * CHERRY TOMATOES * RED ONION

SHRIMP MILANESE

$28.00

PANKO CRUSTED * LEMON * ARUGULA * CHERRY TOMATOES * RED ONION

EGGPLANT MILANESE

$22.00

PANKO CRUSTED * LEMON * ARUGULA * CHERRY TOMATOES * RED ONION

VEAL FRANCESE

$29.00

EGG DIPPED * TANGY LEMON SAUCE * SPINACH AND SUNDRIED TOMATOES

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$27.00

EGG DIPPED * TANGY LEMON SAUCE * SPINACH AND SUNDRIED TOMATOES

FLOUNDER FRANCESE

$26.00

EGG DIPPED * TANGY LEMON SAUCE * SPINACH AND SUNDRIED TOMATOES

SHRIMP FRANCESE

$28.00

EGG DIPPED * TANGY LEMON SAUCE * SPINACH AND SUNDRIED TOMATOES

EGGPLANT FRANCESE

$22.00

EGG DIPPED * TANGY LEMON SAUCE * SPINACH AND SUNDRIED TOMATOES

VEAL PICATTA

$29.00

LEMON * WHITE WINE * CAPERS

CHICKEN PICATTA

$27.00

LEMON * WHITE WINE * CAPERS

FLOUNDER PICATTA

$26.00

LEMON * WHITE WINE * CAPERS

SHRIMP PICATTA

$28.00

LEMON * WHITE WINE * CAPERS

EGGPLANT PICATTA

$22.00

LEMON * WHITE WINE * CAPERS

VEAL MARSALA

$29.00

CREMINI AND PORTOBELLO * MARSALA WINE * BUTTER

CHICKEN MARSALA

$27.00

CREMINI AND PORTOBELLO * MARSALA WINE * BUTTER

FLOUNDER MARSALA

$26.00

CREMINI AND PORTOBELLO * MARSALA WINE * BUTTER

SHRIMP MARSALA

$28.00

CREMINI AND PORTOBELLO * MARSALA WINE * BUTTER

EGGPLANT MARSALA

$22.00

CREMINI AND PORTOBELLO * MARSALA WINE * BUTTER

PESCE DI GIORNO

$31.00

CONTORNI

SPINACI CALABRESE

$6.00

SAUTÉED SPINACH * LEMON * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

BROCCOLINI

$8.00

OLIVE OIL * LEMON * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

POLPETTE

$6.00

HOUSEMADE BEEF MEATBALL * DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE

SALSICCIA

$6.00

HOUSEMADE GROUND ITALIAN SAUSAGE * DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE

BRUXELLES CON LIMONE

$6.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS * LEMON * PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

SIDE DELICATE

$4.00

SIDE OF DELICATE TOMATO SAUCE

SIDE BOLOGNESE

$5.00

SIDE OF BOLOGNESE SAUCE

SIDE OF VODKA

$5.00

SIDE OF VODKA SAUCE

SIDE OF ALFREDO

$5.00

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

SIDE OF CHUNKY

$4.00

SIDE OF ARRAB

$4.00

Side Squash

$8.00

SIDE PASTA

$6.00

DOLCI

TIRAMISU

$10.00

SAVOIARDI * ESPRESSO * MASCARPONE ZABALGIONE

ESPRESSO TORTA

$10.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO BROWNIE * VANILLA GELATO * CAYENNE CARAMEL SAUCE

CANNOLI

$10.00

TWO HOUSEMADE CANNOLI SHELLS * RICOTTA * MASCARPONE * CHOCOLATE CHIPS

TORTA DI MASCARPONE

$10.00

ITALIAN STYLE CHEESECAKE * DARK CHERRIES STEWED IN BAROLO WINE

Special Dessert

$12.00

Gelato

$6.00

KIDS MENU

LINGUINE & MEATBALL

$10.00

PASTA MY WAY

$6.00

LINGUINE & MEAT SAUCE

$10.00

CHICKEN PARM

$12.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$8.00

LINGUINE ALFREDO

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

PELLEGRINO

$6.00

MILK

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thank you for spending your time with us!

Location

1 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

