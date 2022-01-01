Stanzys Country Ranch imageView gallery
Southern
Stanzys Country Ranch

1 Main Street

Peabody, MA 01960

Popular Items

Grilled Sweet Corn
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mac N Cheese

Appetizers

6 Pc. Chicken Wings

$12.00
Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts Topped w/ Downeast Cider Glaze

Crispy Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Grilled Sweet Corn

$11.00
Hush Puppies

$9.00

A SOUTHERN CLASSIC W/ SPICY REMOULADE

Loaded Tots

$14.00

CRISPY TATER TOTS, HOMEMADE BEER CHEESE, SMOKED BACON, SCALLIONS

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

CORN TORTILLAS, JALAPENOS, SCALLIONS, PICO DE GALLO, PULLED PORK, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BEER CHEESE

Southern Chicken Fingers

$10.00

XTRA CRISPY COATED W/ SPICY CREOLE REMOULADE SAUCE

Build Your Own

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

XTRA CHEESY, CAVATAPPI PASTA, CRACKER TOPPED

Quesadilla

$8.00

FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, AMERICAN CHEESE, COUNTRY WHITE BREAD

Tacos

$5.00

LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI

Fixins

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Side of Biscuits & Butter

$5.00

Side of Tater Tots

$6.00
Steak Fries

$5.00

Greens

Farmhouse Cobb Salad

$14.00

ROASTED RED BEETS, ARUGULA, GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED PECANS, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Mains

Chicken n Waffles

$24.00

XTRA CRISPY BONELESS CHICKEN BREASTS, SMOKED BACON BITS, (2) CLASSIC LIEGE SUGAR WAFFLES, MAPLE SYRUP & WHIPPED HOMEMADE CINNAMON BUTTER

Bourbon Street Jambalaya

$25.00

SHRIMP, CHICKEN, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, LONG GRAIN RICE, RED & GREEN PEPPERS, SCALLIONS, W/ AN XTRA SPICY KICK!!

Half Rack Kansas City Ribs

$26.00

HALF RACK, XL & MEATY, 48 HOUR BRINE, DRY RUBBED, STANZY’S BBQ SAUCE, W/ MAC N CHEESE & A BISCUIT

Honey Bourbon Steak Tips

$25.00

SIRLOIN TIPS W/ STANZY’S SECRET HONEY BOURBON MARINADE, SERVED W/ MASHED POTATOES & CORNBREAD

Shrimp N Cheddar Grits

$23.00

Sandwiches

All American Burger

$15.00

8OZ STEAKBURGER, SMOKED APPLEWOOD BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, WITH STEAK FRIES

Kicken Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BUTTERMILK SOAKED, XTRA CRISPY, JALAPENOS, AMERICAN CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, WITH STEAK FRIES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

48 HOUR BRINE, DRY RUBBED & IN HOUSE 10HR SLOW ROASTED, TOPPED W/ COLESLAW & STANZY’S BBQ SAUCE, WITH STEAK FRIES

Ranch Bird Sandwich

$15.00

BUTTERMILK SOAKED BREAST, XTRA CRISPY, PICKLES, HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK RANCH

Farmhouse Avocado N Egg Burger

$17.00

8OZ STEAKBURGER, TOPPED W/ AVOCADO, SUNNYSIDE EGG, APPLEWOOD BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
1 Main Street, Peabody, MA 01960

